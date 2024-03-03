These 4 Airlines Now Charge More To Check Your Bag

Paying to check a bag is one of the banes of air travel, and unfortunately, it is getting more expensive for tourists on four airlines.

In the last five years, major American carriers have raised their fees for the first and second bags. That’s about to change again. Carriers are now increasing the checked bag fee even more.

Which Carriers Are Increasing Their Fees?

As of March 1st, four national carriers have announced increasing their checked bag fees.

On January 2nd, Alaska Airlines announced a $5 increase for the first and second checked bag. The new prices are now $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

JetBlue followed suit on February 1st, announcing a $10 increase for flights within the continental US, the Caribbean, and South America. If you check bags 24 hours before traveling, passengers pay $45 for the first checked bag and $60 for the second checked bag. If you check your bags more than 24 hours before departure, you pay $35 for your first checked bag and $50 for the second.

On February 20th, American Airlines also announced a fee increase.

On February 24th, United Airlines joined the fray, announcing a $5 increase.

Which Is the Only US Carrier Without a Bag Fee Increase?

As of March 1st, the only US carrier that hasn’t announced a bag fee increase is Delta Airlines.

Delta hasn’t increased its fees since 2018. However, it’s likely to follow the trend set by the other companies because companies rarely want to miss out on making more cash.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported that during the first three quarters of last year, airlines made $5.5 million in luggage fees. It’s a lucrative way to add to their bottom lines, which may encourage Delta to announce its plans soon.

Fly With Southwest if You Don’t Want To Pay a Checked Bag Fee

Another exception to this rule of continuously increasing checked bag fees is Southwest, whose checked bag policy allows passengers to travel with two free checked bags if they are up to 50 pounds each.

However, the company charges $125 per bag if you travel with three bags or more, so you should be mindful of that. Other charges include an additional $125 for oversized bags of a maximum of 80 inches and extra charges for overweight bags.

The other companies have similar extra charges if traveling with non-standard luggage or exceeding weight limits.

Get an American Express Skymiles Card if You Want To Be Exempt From the First Checked Fee on Delta

Delta hasn’t commented or announced any increase in its checked bag fee.

However, the company allows passengers with an American Express SkyMiles card to check their first bag for free.

In this, they join the ranks of those with at least Silver Medallion status, US active military members, and passengers who fly first class or Delta One on the airline.

Other Ways To Save Money on Checked Bags

If you’re traveling in premium cabins or are active duty military, you’re exempt from the checked bag fees when you fly with JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, and United.

Another way to avoid paying ever-increasing baggage fees is to use your carry-on bag only. Many airlines are increasing how much space they allow for carry-ons. The downside is boarding may take longer.

Also, using co-branded credit cards can save you money because your first bag fee will likely be waived. You can always go this route if you don’t mind being committed to one airline for all your travel needs.