AJ Styles’s Best Pro Wrestling Matches of All Time

Few wrestlers have lived up to the moniker of “The Phenomenal One” quite like AJ Styles. One of the most accomplished wrestlers of the past three decades, Styles revolutionized high-flying offensive wrestling for an entire generation, influencing everyone from Will Ospreay to Kenny Omega in the process.

Having wrestled in almost every major wrestling promotion across the globe, fans continue to list Styles among the finest wrestlers of his generation, as evidenced by his impressive tenure in TNA, NJPW, ROH, and WWE.

1. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (Unbreakable 2005)

The best match in TNA’s history, AJ Styles’ encounter with Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe at Unbreakable remains the stuff of wrestling legend. With each man engaged in a rivalry for the better part of 2005, the ensuing Triple Threat match moved at a rapid pace, complete with nonstop nearfalls, high-diving spots, and thunderous offensive maneuvers. To this day, a wrestling fan will have trouble finding a match that supersedes this one.

2. AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble 2017)

In the 2000s and early 2010s, the idea of seeing John Cena compete against AJ Styles seemed a mere pipe dream. Upon Styles’ debut to WWE in 2016, though, that long-gestating fantasy became a reality, with Styles and Cena participating in several fantastic matches against one another. Ending the feud at Royal Rumble 2017, Styles and Cena left it all out in the ring together, giving way to a bout that fans could only ever fantasize about in the decade prior.

3. AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018)

Yet another dream match that fans had long anticipated seeing in WWE, AJ Styles entered a fierce rivalry against Daniel Bryan in late 2018, after Bryan stole Styles’ WWE Championship with a vicious low blow. Locking up in a rematch at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, these former ROH foes hammered each other with clubbing blows, thudding kicks, and endless reversals.

4. AJ Styles vs. Kazuchika Okada (Dominion 2015)

As he continued his ascent to the forefront of NJPW, rising star Kazuchika Okada faced off against several veterans tied to the wrestling industry, including his former TNA colleague, AJ Styles. Meeting at Dominion 2015, the Rainmaker and the Phenomenal One enlivened audiences with their electric offense and constant reversals for an exhausted 30 minutes.

5. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Wrestle Kingdom 10)

Anyone who loved their later WWE rivalry should make an effort to see AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura’s earlier NJPW match at Wrestle Kingdom 10. Leagues ahead of their WrestleMania rematch, Styles and Nakamura laid it all on the line in their historic bout here, waylaying each other with stiff kicks, high-impact knees, and stunning technical maneuvers.

6. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels (Against All Odds 2005)

Taking advantage of their red-hot 2005 rivalry, TNA booked AJ Styles to compete with his arch-nemesis Christopher Daniels in an Iron Man match at Against All Odds. For the next 30 minutes, Styles and Daniels proved to the world why they ranked as the best stars in TNA, delighting audiences with their rapid counters and soaring diving attacks.

7. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Turning Point 2005)

As they prepared to round out 2005, longtime X Division rivals AJ Styles and Samoa Joe competed in one final match at Turning Point. Like Styles’ earlier encounters with the Samoan Submission Machine, the match relied on a mixture of Styles’ high-flying moveset and Joe’s technical background, with Joe concluding the night as the new X Division champion.

8. AJ Styles vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (G1 Climax 25)

Reflecting on his past career accolades, AJ Styles has always listed Hiroshi Tanahashi as one of his favorite opponents–and looking at their match together at the G1 Climax, it becomes apparent why. The closest fans will ever come to seeing AJ Styles take on Shawn Michaels, Tanahashi’s smooth in-ring abilities paired well with Styles’ high-flying offensive, leading to one of the finest matches in either man’s careers.

9. AJ Styles vs. Minoru Suzuki (G1 Climax 24)

Regardless of his age, Minoru Suzuki always managed to have great matches with almost any opponent he squared up against. At the G1 Climax 24, that opponent came in the form of AJ Styles. Combining Suzuki’s raw technical moveset with Styles’ signature high-flying style, the match stood apart as one of the best in Styles’ NJPW tenure.

10. AJ Styles vs. Kota Ibushi (Invasion Attack 2015)

In many ways, AJ Styles’ match Invasion Attack against Kota Ibushi seemed the closest Styles came to returning to his former X Division self. Flying around the ring in order to keep up with his faster, younger opponent, Styles made Ibushi look a million bucks in this 2015 masterpiece of a match.

11. AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (SmackDown)

One of the final great matches of Daniel Bryan’s WWE tenure, the leader of the Yes Movement squared up against his 2018 rival AJ Styles on the June 12, 2020 edition of SmackDown. Like their earlier match-ups, the ensuing bout saw Bryan and Styles at their absolute peak, with both men getting in plenty of unique maneuvers.

12. AJ Styles vs. John Cena (SummerSlam 2016)

Though not the first match in their expansive rivalry, AJ Styles’ SummerSlam 2016 rematch against John Cena stands apart as one of the finest in either man’s later career. With his allies in The Club banned from ringside, Styles brought his A-game against WWE’s most popular attraction, beating Cena with a surprise pinfall victory.

13. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (Turning Point 2009)

A rehash of their classic Triple Threat match at Unbreakable, time and subsequent injuries prevented AJ Styles’ world title bout against Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe at Turning Point 2009 from achieving the larger-than-life glamor as their initial Unbreakable 2005 bout. Regardless, each man demonstrated their undeniable chemistry with each other in the ring, with Styles ending the night as the company's World Heavyweight Champion.

14. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2016)

Yes, the main event of TLC 2016 does end with a head-scratching (and unnecessary) betrayal. Yet even the harshest critics can’t take anything away from the performances of AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose in their stellar Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match here. Brawling throughout the arena and bashing each other with the match’s token weapons, Styles and Ambrose concluded their feud in the best way possible.

15. AJ Styles vs. Tetsuya Naito (G1 Climax 24)

Though Tetsuya Naito had not yet formed his acclaimed Los Ingobernables de Japon stable, the Stardust Genius made for a fascinating counterpart to then-current Bullet Club leader, AJ Styles. Facing off in the 2015 G1 Climax, Naito used his wherewithal to survive against Styles’ unforgiving assault, culminating in a miraculous victory for the burgeoning NJPW star.

16. AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017)

Despite receiving little to any build-up to their match here, AJ Styles and Finn Balor nonetheless hit it out of the park in their epic clash at TLC 2017. As the two former leaders of Bullet Club with lengthy tenures in NJPW, Styles and Balor made for ideal opponents, mirroring each other in their high-flying, hard-hitting style.

17. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series 2017)

While Brock Lesnar has achieved an unfortunate reputation for his formulaic squash matches, his Survivor Series 2017 match against AJ Styles wound up surpassing everyone’s expectations. Rather than lasting a few minutes as everyone anticipated, Styles held his own against the Beast Incarnate for an action-packed 15 minutes, giving the far larger Lesnar a run for his money.

18. AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams (Final Resolution 2005)

Perhaps the greatest Ultimate X match ever featured in TNA, AJ Styles attempted to reclaim the X Division title from Petey Williams at Final Resolution 2005. With Chris Sabin also participating, the resulting bout demonstrated the prevalent unpredictability of the Ultimate X match itself, as seen through the match’s abundant innovative bumps.

19. AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns (Extreme Rules 2016)

Feuding with WWE legend Chris Jericho upon his arrival to the company in 2016, Styles’ tentative first steps into the world title picture came with his rivalry against Roman Reigns that same year. Following their first clash at Payback, the two once again went toe-to-toe at Extreme Rules. Brawling through the arena and overcoming critical outside help from The O.C. and The Usos, Reigns and Styles ushered in a match loaded with heart-pounding action throughout.

20. AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36)

The final WrestleMania match in The Undertaker’s illustrious career, the Dead Man could not have picked a better wrestler to compete against in his final bout than AJ Styles. By this point in his life, The Undertaker’s advanced age may have prevented him from competing against the far younger Styles in a conventional match-up. Yet the cinematic nature of the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania ensured a bout that lived up to ‘Taker’s legendary name.