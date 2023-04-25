15 Akame Ga Kill Deaths Ranked

Akame Ga Kill does not shy away from killing off some of its main characters. Some might die heroically, while some die in vain. It’s just the reality of how war works. In this list, we have ranked the tragic deaths of Akame ga Kill characters.

Akame ga Kill Deaths, Ranked

While the show is known for getting rid of its lead characters in strange and gruesome ways, not all of them hit the same. Here's a ranked list of what we think were the most tragic deaths in the show ever:

15. Sayo

Despite the little screen time Sayo had, her death was still pretty tragic. Sayo was one of Tatsumi’s friends. They set out towards the capital city to find money to save their village. On the way, they were attacked by bandits and got separated. She was then brought into a rich girl’s house, who drugged her meal.

From then on, she was tortured by the youngest daughter to death because she was jealous of Sayo’s lovely hair. She never once submitted to her torturer, proving that she’s stubborn and stronger than she seems. It’s a shame that she died tragically before Tatsumi managed to find her.

14. Ieyasu

Ieyasu, along with Sayo, is Tatsumi’s closest friend. He set off from their village with the same goal of traveling to the capital. His fate in the hands of the family isn’t great either. He is tortured and artificially infected by an incurable disease that leads to a slow, painful death.

In the end, he somehow managed to meet up with Tatsumi and told him what happened to them. He thanked Tatsumi for avenging him and Sayo before he eventually succumbed to the last stage of the disease.

13. Liver

Liver was the leader of Esdeath’s personal bodyguards, referred to as the Three Beasts. He used to be an accomplished General in the Imperial Army. He was imprisoned after being framed on false charges because he wouldn't accept the Prime Minister’s bribery.

After being left to rot in prison, Esdeath approached and freed him. Since then, he became Esdeath's loyal bodyguard.

His death was at Bulat’s hands, his ex-comrade and junior in the imperial army. He eventually died due to blood loss. He succumbed to his injuries, but not before poisoning Bulat, killing him as a result. Regardless of all he has done, his unshakeable loyalty to Esdeath is quite admirable.

12. Bols

15 Akame Ga Kill Deaths Ranked 17

Bols is the oldest member of Jaegers, the elite team working under Esdeath. While he may appear a little odd and scary, he was actually a kind and caring person. He even had a wife and daughter whom he loved.

Bols was one of the only characters in the anime who felt guilty for the villages he had burned to ashes, believing that karma would come to get him someday.

Karma arrived in the form of an injured little girl he stopped to help. Turns out, it was Chelsea disguised as one of the children from the village he had burned. As he was dying, he tried to crawl back to his home where his wife and daughter are, making the scene rather heartbreaking.

11. Seryu Ubiquitous

While she’s one of the least likable characters in the series, you can’t deny that she’s kind and compassionate to those she sees as ‘good.’ After she killed two Night Raid members, she comes face to face with Mine, who desires to avenge her fallen comrades who died at the former's hands.

Her death is less tragic than satisfying. In her quest to defeat evil, she even allowed herself to be experimented on and have a bomb implanted in her brain. In her final attempt at bringing Mine down, she activated the bomb in her brain. Her plan failed as Tatsumi carried Mine away from the explosion's range, letting Seryu perish in vain.

10. Kurome

15 Akame Ga Kill Deaths Ranked 18

While she was less liked than her sister Akame, her death at Akame’s hands still managed to pull some heartstrings. We all of course saw this coming. After all, the two sisters chose opposite sides of the same battle and would eventually have to come face to face with each other.

Despite that, a part of us wishes that neither sibling had died. But it’s Akame ga Kill, and one of them eventually has to die. Even if fans don't sympathize with Kurome at all, they might still feel sorry for Akame, who had to kill her own sister.

9. Esdeath

15 Akame Ga Kill Deaths Ranked 19

Despite Esdeath’s reputation, she’s still one of the most well-liked characters in the anime. Her death came after the final battle. She died of a stab to the heart and passed away with one regret: Tatsumi.

We all knew of her obsession with Tatsumi. It’s in scenes with him that we got to witness Esdeath stripped of her usual sadism. Her love for Tatsumi is one of the factors that caused her death, reminding us that there was still a human side to this ice-cold general.

8. Susanoo

Susanoo joined the Night Raid much later in the series. He was a living weapon and part of the Imperial Arms. Throughout the series, we witnessed the might of Imperial Arms, so Susanoo is one powerful ally the Night Raid could count on.

He initially has difficulty understanding human concepts such as friendship but slowly understands it as he bonds with the members. This made his last moments difficult to watch, as he sacrificed himself to fight Esdeath one on one so that the rest of the team could escape from her clutches. Even Esdeath herself respected and honored him as a legendary warrior rather than simply a weapon.

7. Sheele

Sheele is a member of the Night Raid who departs from the series early on. Her death caught many fans off guard, as Sheele slowly but surely captured hearts only to die a few episodes in. It happened when she and Mine were ambushed by Seryu one night.

While it seemed they would both prevail, Seryu caught them off guard by shooting Sheele. The two were forced to retreat, but Seryu wouldn’t let them escape. So, Sheele sacrificed herself to give Mine time to escape.

6. Bulat

It’s no surprise that Bulat would eventually be the first Night Raid member to depart from the series. He seemed to have taken on the mentor figure for Tatsumi, inspiring him to work harder.

Bulat, in general, is a good person dedicated to the Night Raid. In his final battle, he’s shown to be a formidable opponent. So, it makes for a heart-wrenching moment when he passes the torch to Tatsumi with his last breath.

5. Mine

Behind Mine’s bubbly and girly side, there’s a strong resolve to protect and win against the empire. In the end, her resolution saved Tatsumi from death but cost her own life. While she didn’t have any combat prowess like Akame, she proved to be a genius marksman with her Imperial Arm called Pumpkin.

In her final moments, she managed to kill Budo, the second strongest to Esdeath, with a powerful blow that destroyed Pumpkin. She confessed her love to Tatsumi, sharing their first and last kiss before succumbing to her wounds.

4. Lubbock

Lubbock often served as the comic relief in the show, though his resolve is not to be questioned either. This is proven when he fights Shura, the captain of the Wild Hunt, using his Imperial Arm that can teleport anyone at will. While it seemed that everything was playing perfectly in his favor, things went downhill pretty quickly afterward.

Thanks to Lubbock’s quick thinking and speed, he managed to kill his opponent successfully. Of course, that doesn’t mean he survived. As he’s teleported back into the sky and with his Imperial Arm destroyed, Lubbock fell to his death with a smile on his face and no regrets in his heart.

3. Leone

Leone was one of the dependable characters for everyone in the Night Raid. She took on the role of the older sister, winning fans' hearts with her gentleness. In the last moments of the decisive battle, we knew we could depend on Leone to deliver the final blow to end the Prime Minister's life.

Despite being shot and even with her Imperial Arm destroyed, Leone still managed to stand her ground and kill him. Refusing to seek help, she hugged and said her farewell to Akame. In her last moments, we witness drinking cheerfully at the bar before dying in the slums she grew up in.

2. Chelsea

15 Akame Ga Kill Deaths Ranked 20

Abrupt deaths are the ones that hit the hardest, and fans were left baffled at Chelsea’s death the most. With her Imperial Arms that allowed her to transform into anyone, she easily slipped into the enemy’s side, killing them unexpectedly. Her death came when she tried to assassinate Kurome. Though she attempted to escape, she was unfortunately unsuccessful.

What’s worse, we later see her head on a pike to serve as a warning from the Empire. Not just that, but Esdeath had her body dissected for information before eventually letting it be eaten by Seryu’s Koro.

1. Tatsumi

Tatsumi’s death hits the hardest in the series. Fans had been following the series from his point of view till that point. The fact that he died heroically doesn’t make it any easier. Due to his sacrifice, he manages to save the city from the emperor's attacks.

His death feels especially painful because we know that all he wanted to do was save his village, not join the revolution.

His last moments with Akame, as he apologized for not being able to fulfill his promise to her, feel gut-wrenching. In the end, Akame couldn’t even retrieve his body, as Esdeath entrapped the both of them in a shell of ice before shattering them into pieces.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.