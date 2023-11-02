Alabama Man Charged with Threatening Georgia Prosecutor in Trump Election Fraud Case

An Alabama man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to cause harm to the Georgia district attorney who charged former President Donald Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Arthur Ray Hanson II, 59, is accused of threatening to hurt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in voicemails on Aug. 6, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
“Watch it when you’re going to the car at night when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going. … I would be very afraid if I were you because you can’t be around people all the time that are going to protect you,” Hanson threatened, according to the indictment.
“When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder,” Hanson added, the indictment says. “I’m warning you right now before you (expletive) up your life and get hurt real bad.”
Hanson has also been indicted on charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.
Each of the counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Hanson appeared Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Huntsville, Alabama where he was formally charged. He was released on a $5,000 bond.
“When someone threatens to harm public servants for doing their jobs to enforce our criminal laws, it potentially weakens the very foundation of our society,” Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said in a statement.
On Aug. 24, Trump appeared at the Fulton County Jail to surrender to law enforcement concerning 2020 election fraud charges.
Trump narrowly lost in Georgia and is accused of calling public officials to try to change the results.
Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were among the 18 people accused of joining Trump in efforts to unlawfully change the election's outcome.
“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” Willis has said,
Four of those charged in the Georgia case have reached plea agreements, and the others, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty.
Trump also faces criminal charges in three other cases.
