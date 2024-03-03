14 Album Covers That Shaped the Landscape of Pop Culture

Yes, we all judge books- and albums- by their covers. A stunning album cover captures the artist's vision, helps sell the record, and can make the release part of music history.

It should only take one glance for someone to know the album's name and artist. Not every cover successfully translates into listeners' minds, but the few that have shook the world and pop culture of the times.

1. The Beatles: Abbey Road

This album cover has become so iconic that the crosswalk has become a tourist attraction. OK, the actual crossing has been moved from its original location, but we won't let that fact get in the way of its historical significance.

2. Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

One look at the prism, refracting light, and you should instantly recognize the album and the band. Artists know they've made it when their covers make for popular T-shirt designs, and Dark Side of the Moon must be one of the best sellers in terms of merchandise.

3. The Clash: London Calling

The image of Paul Simonon smashing his bass guitar in New York in 1979 became part of music history. The photograph, by Pennie Smith, made it onto the cover of this album, while the guitar is now in a museum.

4. Guns N' Roses: Appetite For Destruction

Appetite for Destruction features the classic G N'R lineup as skeletal forms of themselves, and the design is another T-shirt top seller.

5. The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

It's rare for a band to earn two inclusions on this list, but how could we leave out Sgt. Pepper? The design was universally praised for its homages and spoofs of famous people.

6. Joy Division: Unknown Pleasures

I have yet to judge an album by its subsequent merchandise sales, but many will wear this design without knowing its origins. The cover of Unknown Pleasures is taken from the tracking of radio emissions from a rotating neutron star. The band saw it, thought it was pretty cool, and the rest is history.

7. Iron Maiden: Killers

British artist Derek Riggs is a genius. His designs of early Iron Maiden albums and their iconic “Eddie” are crucial to the band's image. There are many to choose from, but Killers edges the vote.

8. Michael Jackson: Bad

A photo of the artist at the peak of his powers. What could be more iconic than that? To this day, the image of Jackson on the cover of Bad is among the most popular pictures of the late artist.

9. The Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers

When Andy Warhol designs your album artwork, you know it will be unforgettable. Sticky Fingers needs no details of the band or artist on the cover. One look at the suggestive image of a pair of jeans is all you need.

10. Metallica: Metallica

Many fans needed clarification about this record's title, and it's still often referred to as “the black album” rather than its name. The snake design adds a subtle hint of menace.

11. Judas Priest: British Steel

Is it a coincidence that so many metal bands are on this list? Artists in this genre take cover design more seriously than others. The simple design of a hand holding a razor blade encapsulates the rage of the 1980s and the resurgence of rock.

12. Elton John: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

The artwork by Ian Beck perfectly sums up the message behind the title track of this song. Here we have the rock star, Elton John, heading back along the yellow brick road to the dreamy countryside and a simpler life.

13. Peter Frampton: Frampton Comes Alive!

Artist, instrument, title: everyone should have followed Peter Frampton's lead if that's the formula for a game-changing album cover.

14. Taylor Swift: 1989

This may be a controversial addition, but let's be real: Taylor is an icon, and the original cover of 1989 sparked interest in long-dead Polaroid cameras.