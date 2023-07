50 Albums Where Every Track Hits the Right Note

Looking for an album where every song is a must-listen? Look no further. This list, compiled by music fans, features 50 albums where every track hits.

1. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

Release date: February 4, 1977

2. Songs for the Deaf – Queens of the Stone Age

Release date: August 27, 2022

3. Is This It – The Strokes

Release date: July 30, 2001

4. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine

Release date: November 3, 1992

5. Discovery – Daft Punk

Release date: March 12, 2001

6. The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars – David Bowie

Release date: June 16, 1972

7. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan

Release date: November 8, 1993

8. Ok Computer – Radiohead

Release Date: May 21, 1997

9. Ten – Pearl Jam

Release date: August 27, 1991

10. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

Release date: March 1, 1973

11. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

Release date: March 8, 1994

12. Toxicity – System of a Down

Release date: September 4, 2001

13. good kid, M.A.A.D city – Kendrick Lamar

Release date: October 22, 2012

14. Blue Album – Weezer

Release date: May 10, 1994

15. Hybrid Theory – Linkin Park

Release date: October 24, 2000

16. Revolver – The Beatles

Release date: August 5, 1996

17. London Calling – The Clash

Release date: December 14, 1979

18. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette

Release date: June 13, 1995

19. Lateralus – Tool

Release date: May 15, 2001

20. The Stranger – Billy Joel

Release date: September 29, 1977

21. Massive Attack – Mezzanine

Release date: April 20, 1998

22. Exit Planet Dust – Chemical Brothers

Release date: June 26, 1995

23. Fear – John Cale

Release date: October 1, 1974

24. Master of Puppets – Metallica

Release date: March 3, 1986

25. Rust In Peace – Megadeath

Release date: September 24, 1990

26. Superunknown – Soundgarden

Release date: March 8, 1994

27. Songs In the Key Life – Stevie Wonder

Release date: September 28, 1976

28. Graceland – Paul Simon

Release date: August 25, 1986

29. Ready to Die – Notorious BIG

Release date: September 13, 1994

30. Nevermind – Nirvana

Release date: September 24, 1991

31. Hot Fuss – The Killers

Release date: June 7, 2004

32. Relationship of Command -At the Drive-In

Release date: September 12, 2000

33. The Cars – The Cars

Release date: June 6, 1978

34. Moving Pictures – Rush

Release date: February 12, 1981

35. Rubber Soul – The Beatles

Release date: December 3, 1965

36. Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am Not – Arctic Monkeys

Release date: January 23, 2006

37. In The Aeroplane Over The Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel

Release date: February 10, 1998

38. Led Zeppelin IV – Led Zeppelin

Release date: November 8, 1971