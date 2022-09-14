50 Albums Where Every Song Is an Absolute Banger

Do you have any favorite albums where you love every song? Those qualify as absolute bangers.

What Albums Have 100% Amazing Songs?

Redditor u/imapersonme asked for “Albums where EVERY song is an absolute banger? As the title suggests, which album/s, in your opinion, have songs that are ALL absolute bangers or are catchy/memorable?”

They elaborated, “For me, it has to be Demon Days by Gorillaz. The spectrum of music they created there is extensive. Every song is memorable. I could go on. It featured some other fantastic artists with a few big radio hits.”

Redditors voted, and these are the top fifty albums after the vote!

Album Artist Votes Rumours Fleetwood Mac 6.1K Queens of the Stone Age Songs for the Deaf 4.7K Is This It The Strokes 4.5K Rage Against the Machine Rage Against the Machine 4.4K Discovery Daft Punk 4.3K The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars David Bowie 3.9K Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers Wu-Tang Clan 3.1K Ok Computer Radiohead 2.8K Ten Pearl Jam 2.8K Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd 2.7K The Downward Spiral Nine Inch Nails 2.2K Toxicity System of a Down 2.1K Good Kid Maad City Kendrick Lamar 1.9K Blue Album Weezer 1.9K Hybrid Theory Linkin Park 1.7K Revolver The Beatles 1.4K London Calling The Clash 1.4K Jagged Little Pill Alanis Morissette 1.4K Lateralus Tool 1.3K

Top 21 – 40 Albums That Are All Bangers

These albums were selected and voted the next twenty albums full of absolute bangers.