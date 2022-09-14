50 Albums Where Every Song Is an Absolute Banger

Radiohead
Do you have any favorite albums where you love every song? Those qualify as absolute bangers

What Albums Have 100% Amazing Songs?

Redditor u/imapersonme asked for “Albums where EVERY song is an absolute banger? As the title suggests, which album/s, in your opinion, have songs that are ALL absolute bangers or are catchy/memorable?”

They elaborated, “For me, it has to be Demon Days by Gorillaz. The spectrum of music they created there is extensive. Every song is memorable. I could go on. It featured some other fantastic artists with a few big radio hits.”

Redditors voted, and these are the top fifty albums after the vote!

Top 20 Albums That Are All Bangers

These albums were selected as your top twenty albums full of absolute bangers.

Album Artist Votes
Rumours Fleetwood Mac 6.1K
Queens of the Stone Age Songs for the Deaf 4.7K
Is This It The Strokes 4.5K
Rage Against the Machine Rage Against the Machine 4.4K
Discovery Daft Punk 4.3K
The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars David Bowie 3.9K
Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers Wu-Tang Clan 3.1K
Ok Computer Radiohead 2.8K
Ten Pearl Jam 2.8K
Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd 2.7K
The Downward Spiral Nine Inch Nails 2.2K
Toxicity System of a Down 2.1K
Good Kid Maad City Kendrick Lamar 1.9K
Blue Album Weezer 1.9K
Hybrid Theory Linkin Park 1.7K
Revolver The Beatles 1.4K
London Calling The Clash 1.4K
Jagged Little Pill Alanis Morissette 1.4K
Lateralus Tool 1.3K

 

Top 21 – 40 Albums That Are All Bangers

These albums were selected and voted the next twenty albums full of absolute bangers.

Album Artist Votes
The Stranger Billy Joel 1.2K
Massive Attack Mezzanine 1.2K
Exit Planet Dust Chemical Brothers 1.2k
Fear John Cale 1.2K
Master of Puppets Metallica 1.1K
Rust In Peace Megadeath 1.1K
Superunknown Soundgarden 1.1K
Songs In the Key Life Stevie Wonder 1.1K
Graceland Paul Simon 1K
Ready to Die Notorious BIG 1K
Nevermind Nirvana 1K
Hot Fuss The Killers 961
Relationship of Command At the Drive-In 941
The Cars The Cars 787
Moving Pictures Rush 760
Rubber Soul The Beatles 751
Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am Not Arctic Monkeys 695
In The Aeroplane Over The Sea Neutral Milk Hotel 695
Led Zeppelin IV. Led Zeppelin 584

Top 41 – 50 Albums That Are All Bangers

These are the final ten albums from forty to fifty of absolute hits!

Album Artist Votes
Dirt Alice In Chains 577
Brothers In Arms Dire Straits 559
The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill 557
After the Gold Rush Neil Young 540
The Stone Roses The Stone Roses 540
Illmatic Nas 516
Purple Rain Prince 514
Dummy Portishead 513
Boston Boston 486
Aja Steely Dan 486

Did your favorite albums make this list?

