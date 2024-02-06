24 Alcohol Rules To Follow Now That Dry January Is Over

Dry January and Sober October are effective social campaigns to help people manage and assess their drinking habits. But even outside these months, we can all practice moderate, responsible, and healthy alcohol consumption.

You don't need to be stone-cold sober to have a healthy relationship with alcohol. Follow these smart rules and tips for drinking to take care of yourself and stay safe.

1. Drink More Water

Most of us know this rule, but it's always worth saying again. When drinking alcohol, it's crucial you hydrate. It's recommended to drink water before you start enjoying alcohol and then have a glass of water for every alcoholic beverage. Don't forget to drink water after too.

2. Stop at One or Two

According to the CDC, women should only have one drink per day, and men should have no more than two. When we talk about drinking in moderation, this is exactly what we mean. The CDC states that drinking more can lead to adverse health issues.

3. Order on the Rocks

Ordering or making your drinks on the rocks, meaning with ice, can help you stay hydrated and drink less. Alcohol melts ice a little quicker, so your drink will become watered down. It takes you longer to finish the drink and gives you extra hydration between your water glasses.

4. Eat Before Drinking

You should never drink on an empty stomach. Alcohol will absorb quickly into your bloodstream when there is no food in your stomach. Some of the best foods to eat before alcohol consumption are eggs, oats, berries, and fatty fish.

5. Drink for the Right Reasons

“Don't drink to feel better; drink to feel even better.” This quote may be from a Reese Witherspoon movie, but it's still sound advice. Never drink to make your troubles go away because alcohol only amplifies them. Enjoy alcohol in positive situations; don't turn to it in negative ones.

6. Avoid Carbonated Beverages

Not many people know that carbonated alcoholic beverages can get you tipsy much faster. The carbonation increases the absorption rate, so it's more difficult to pace yourself and keep a clear mind. Beer and mixed drinks with soda are the worst culprits.

7. Avoid Sugary Drinks

Many popular drinks feature sugary syrups or sugar-heavy juices. Unfortunately, sugar speeds up the rate of alcohol absorption, so fruity or sweet drinks will get you drunk faster. They can also leave you with a nasty hangover the next day because sugar can be dehydrating.

8. Stick With Clear Liquor

Clear liquors like vodka and gin are better options than brown liquors. Brown liquor uses a fermentation process that creates allergens, impurities, and congeners. Congeners are a recipe for brutal hangovers and higher intoxication, so clear liquors are a safer choice.

9. Talk While You Drink

This one can be tough if you're the quiet type, but socializing while drinking can slow down your drinking substantially. Try and hold a conversation while enjoying a beverage. Otherwise, you'll sip more frequently and consume more per hour.

10. Eat While You Drink

Eating before drinking is crucial, but eating while drinking is also smart. If you snack or enjoy dinner while drinking, the alcohol will absorb slower, and your mouth will be too busy to drink quickly. Plus, pairing yummy food with alcohol can make for a delicious combination.

11. Don't Drink Everyday

While the CDC says moderate drinking means only one or two drinks per day, they strongly encourage people not to drink alcohol daily. Even having only one drink a day can lead to health issues, such as chronic high blood pressure, heart disease, digestive problems, and more.

12. Never Replace Dinner With Drinks

This one may seem obvious, but it's important to say. Many people on diets or those who count calories may skip dinner if they plan to drink. While alcohol does contain calories and a heavy beer can be as much as 300 calories, it's unsafe to swap food calories for drink calories.

13. Stick To One Drink an Hour

If you plan to have more than one or two drinks in a day, perhaps because of a special event or celebration, take your time with them. Try to space out each drink so you only consume one per hour.

14. Avoid Caffeinated Drinks

The danger of mixing caffeine with alcohol is caffeine can make people feel less intoxicated, encouraging them to drink more. Drinks like espresso martinis and vodka Red Bulls are particularly bad, combining sugar, caffeine, and alcohol all in one.

15. Don't Eat Salty Food

Ultimately, eating salty food when drinking is better than eating no food at all. But, if possible, avoid extra salty foods. They'll make you thirsty, causing you to consume your alcoholic drink more quickly. You'll become dehydrated much faster, likely suffering a bad hangover the next day.

16. Track Your Drinks

It's not the coolest or most fun thing to do, but tracking your consumption when having more than two or three drinks in one day is important. When you don't track, things get out of hand before you realize. Some people keep a tally on their arms, others save the bottle cap from each beer, and people also track drinks on their phones.

17. Don't Play Drinking Games

As fun as beer pong, flip cup, and never-have-I-ever are, drinking games can be dangerous. They lead to rapid and irresponsible alcohol consumption. These games often force you to drink more than you intend and can lead to alcohol poisoning.

18. Decline Shots

The issue with shots is they often go along with slow-sip drinks. If you were to pace yourself, taking only one shot an hour, that might be acceptable. But people often take shots while consuming another beverage. Politely decline to take shots with people and just take a sip of your drink instead.

19. Be Firm and Say “No”

When out with friends, stopping after one or two drinks can be tough, especially when peer pressure comes into play. We know it can be hard to stand your ground, but it's important you be firm with your boundaries. You can always switch to non-alcoholic beverages, which are quickly becoming more popular.

20. Make Your Own Drinks if Possible

Obviously, you can't do this at a bar or restaurant. But you can likely make your own drinks at home or a party. When you make your own beverages, you can better monitor and control the amount of alcohol and other ingredients that increase absorption.

21. Never Drink To Get Drunk

This may be a difficult habit to let go of if you enjoyed some wild college days, but you should never drink with the intention of getting drunk. One or two drinks to loosen up is okay, but excessively drinking is not a good idea.

22. Try Not To Drink Alone

We're not saying you can never enjoy an after-work beer by yourself, but don't make it a habit. Solitary drinking can lead to negative feelings of isolation and poor decision-making. It can also be a catalyst for alcoholism.

23. Measure Accurately

Don't skip the jigger when making drinks. Measure every drop of alcohol you drink to avoid accidental overconsumption. On average, one drink should contain 14 grams of alcohol. This means 12 ounces of standard beer, five ounces of wine, and 1.5 ounces of distilled liquor. Remember, you can always have a little less.

24. Savor the Flavor

The theories surrounding whether people genuinely enjoy the taste of alcohol are divided. But aligning with the advice to not drink to get drunk, you should enjoy the taste of your beverages. Savor and appreciate the flavor rather than racing through a drink you don't like just for the sake of intoxication.