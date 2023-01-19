Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter From 2021 Killing

Prosecutors in New Mexico will be filing charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

The tragedy occurred on the set of the feature film “Rust.” Baldwin was handed a prop gun that was not supposed to be filled with live ammunition – per Hollywood standards, dummy rounds must be used on film sets at all times. While the actor has long maintained that he did not pull the trigger, the gun nonetheless discharged, immediately killing Hutchins.

Many Twitter users are applauding the charges moving forward, while others are wondering why it has taken so long for prosecutors to finish their investigation which had been opened immediately after the tragic events occurred. Alec Baldwin is currently not in custody as of Thursday morning.

This particular Twitter user is surprised that it's taken so long for charges to be pressed against Baldwin considering the tragedy occurred over a year ago:

Hmmm.. Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary Manslaughter. About time.. — ♥️ MONTANA 🏹 TRUTH SOCIAL. @MontanaAngel (@rory_wings4u) January 19, 2023

User DC_Draino brings up the double standard that exists in the current United States prison system and wonders how Baldwin is able to avoid detainment:

Alec Baldwin roams free despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter while there are J6 prisoners locked up for months on end for the crime of protesting their corrupt government — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 19, 2023

User itsJeffTiedrich believe nobody should confuse the actions of Baldwin with the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse:

what Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy. what Kyle Rittenhouse did is murder. if you won't recognize the difference, I can't help you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 19, 2023

Alec Baldwin has since claimed that he never pulled the trigger immediately preceding the accident, and this user sarcastically gives Baldwin some well wishes:

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Let’s hope he doesn’t get so depressed that his gun shoots him on its own. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 19, 2023

The inevitable trial will be very interesting, as this Twitter user believes witnesses are already lining up to testify against Baldwin:

Alec Baldwin's assistant director took a plea deal and plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon



He's going to testify against Baldwin — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2023

This user believes all the negative tweets towards Baldwin are coming from conservatives who may still be reeling from Baldwin's depiction of Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The anger at Alec Baldwin…nothing to do with a movie set accident, everything to do with this:



What a bunch of pathetic losers. pic.twitter.com/4gPQsWWIHa — 🇹witter TOS (@aspexit) January 19, 2023

User KatiePavlich makes a point with her thoughts on accidents versus negligence when firearms are brought into the conversation:

Re: Alec Baldwin news.



Always remember: There is no such thing as an accident with a firearm, only negligence. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2023

User SueZieCue is crying out against conservatives who are lumping Alec Baldwin in with Kyle Rittenhouse, calling those people “beyond cultish.”

I am not a fan of of Alec Baldwin but..

MAGAts hate him because he was paid to make fun (deservedly) of Trump. To compare what he thought was fake & accidentally killing someone to that punk rittenhouse is beyond cultish. It's sickening that americans like you live here. — Just Me 🇺🇲 ❤️ 🇺🇦🌻 (@SueZieCue) January 19, 2023

