Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter From 2021 Killing

Prosecutors in New Mexico will be filing charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

The tragedy occurred on the set of the feature film “Rust.” Baldwin was handed a prop gun that was not supposed to be filled with live ammunition – per Hollywood standards, dummy rounds must be used on film sets at all times. While the actor has long maintained that he did not pull the trigger, the gun nonetheless discharged, immediately killing Hutchins.

Many Twitter users are applauding the charges moving forward, while others are wondering why it has taken so long for prosecutors to finish their investigation which had been opened immediately after the tragic events occurred. Alec Baldwin is currently not in custody as of Thursday morning.

This particular Twitter user is surprised that it's taken so long for charges to be pressed against Baldwin considering the tragedy occurred over a year ago:

User DC_Draino brings up the double standard that exists in the current United States prison system and wonders how Baldwin is able to avoid detainment:

User itsJeffTiedrich believe nobody should confuse the actions of Baldwin with the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse:

Alec Baldwin has since claimed that he never pulled the trigger immediately preceding the accident, and this user sarcastically gives Baldwin some well wishes:

The inevitable trial will be very interesting, as this Twitter user believes witnesses are already lining up to testify against Baldwin:

This user believes all the negative tweets towards Baldwin are coming from conservatives who may still be reeling from Baldwin's depiction of Trump on Saturday Night Live.

User KatiePavlich makes a point with her thoughts on accidents versus negligence when firearms are brought into the conversation:

User SueZieCue is crying out against conservatives who are lumping Alec Baldwin in with Kyle Rittenhouse, calling those people “beyond cultish.”

