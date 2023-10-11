Alex Cross Must Die: James Patterson’s New Detective Thriller Set to Release This October

James Patterson’s latest Alex Cross thriller Alex Cross Must Die follows the seasoned detective as he becomes the target of a ruthless serial killer. Again. And fans could not be more excited. The Dead Hours killer has been targeting pilots, but now he has set his sights on one beloved detective.

James Patterson has been releasing his Alex Cross novels for three decades now. Earlier this year, he released Cross Down: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller with Brendan DuBois. Alex Cross Must Die, Patterson’s newest Alex Cross mystery, is set to release on 26th October this year, just in time for spooky season.

The thriller features a terrifying serial murderer who vows to take down Alex Cross once and for all. One can expect this one to have some good old cat-and-mouse action, with a chilling race against time for flavor, as the detective and psychologist Alex Cross faces the Dead Hours killer head-on. Will Dr. Cross emerge victorious at the end of this suspenseful narrative, like he almost always does? Or is this the story of him finally meeting the one villain he cannot defeat?

But Who Is Alex Cross?

According to James Patterson’s website, Alex Cross is an athletic six foot three, who weighs 200 pounds. He still lives on Fifth Street in D.C. with wife, Brianna (Bree) Stone, Nana Mama, Ali and Jannie, and Rosie the cat, and drives a Mercedes Benz R 350.

He also has a Ph.D. in psychology and once worked as a migrant worker. He is the protagonist of Alex Cross — a series of mystery and crime thrillers. There are 28 books in the Alex Cross series, including one James Patterson collaboration with author Brandon Dubois.

Alex Cross has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Washington DC Police Department. His (mis)adventures begin when an assassin murders his wife, and he is left alone to take care of his children. Thankfully, after spending the first few books alone, he went on to find love again. While we encounter multiple great villains throughout the series, Alex Cross’ archnemesis, aka the Moriarty to his Sherlock, is The Mastermind (Kyle Craig).

Alex Cross 101: How To Start Reading The Series

For someone unacquainted with the series, the novel may feature references to previous (mis)adventures and incidents. Thankfully, as the newest novel is on the verge of release, now is the perfect time to catch up on all the Alex Cross content in one go.

Many of these books made it into the New York Times Bestsellers List. So, they make for fascinating reads despite the number of books released since 1993. There is only one recommended reading order, i.e., the publication order. That said, for the uninitiated, it can still be confusing and overwhelming to start since James Patterson has written a library’s worth of books by now. Here’s a list of all Alex Cross novels in the correct reading order:

Along Came a Spider (1993) Kiss the Girls (1995) Jack & Jill (1996) Cat and Mouse (1997) Pop Goes the Weasel (1999) Roses are Red (2000) Violets are Blue (2001) Four Blind Mice (2001) The Big Bad Wolf (2003) London Bridges (2004) Mary, Mary (2005) Cross (2006) Double Cross (2007) Cross Country (2008) I, Alex Cross (2009) Cross Fire (2010) Kill Alex Cross (2011) Alex Cross, Run (2013) Cross My Heart (2013) Cross Justice (2015) Cross the Line (2016) The People Vs. Alex Cross (2017) Criss Cross (2019) Deadly Cross (2020) Fear No Evil (2021) Triple Cross (2022) Cross Down: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller (with Brendan DuBois, 2023) Alex Cross Must Die (to be released in October 2023)

But James Patterson doesn't just write about Alex Cross. He has written several other thrillers, mysteries, young adult series and even some romances. His best works include Along Came a Spider, Kiss the Girls, The Angel Experiment: A Maximum Ride, 1st to Die, and School's Out—Forever.

This article was produced by Bookworm Era and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.