Backstage Drama: Rocker Alice Cooper’s Comments Cost Him Makeup Deal

Goth makeup company Vampyr Cosmetics has dropped legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper after making several ignorant comments about the trans community.

Vampyr Cosmetics Drops Alice Cooper

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper, we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration,” the company said in a statement. “We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

The about-turn from the company that declares itself “proudly women-owned, disabled owned and LGBT+ owned” and “believe gender is a construct” comes after Cooper was asked in an interview with Stereogum what his opinion on recent comments by his “theatrical rock peers” Paul Stanley and Dee Snider who called gender-affirming care for kids a “sad and dangerous fad.”

Cooper then raised eyebrows and did himself no favors with his response, stating: “I understand that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

Comments Out of Context?

As Cooper started to sound a little more socially aware, he doubled down on his stance on transgender people. “So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they're a boy or a girl,” he said, adding:

“A lot of times, I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these parts, you're a boy. If you have those parts, you're a girl. There's a difference between I am a male who is a female, or I'm a female who's a male and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that's a fact. You have these things here.”

But there is one exception Cooper will make if you'd like to transition: “Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that's something you can do later on if you want to. But you're not a male born a female.”

Who Is Making The Woke Rules?

The aging rocker then asked the interviewer, “Who's making the rules?” with “the whole woke thing,” quipping:

“Is there a building somewhere in New York where people sit down every day and say, ‘Okay, we can't say mother now. We have to say birthing person. Get that out on the wire right now.'” He added that he feels that “woke culture” is just a huge joke — one that can end up getting someone hurt.

But Cooper didn't stop there. With all the tact and nuance of a Fox News anchor, he broke down the bathroom debacle like this:

“Can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman's bathroom at any time and just say, I just feel like I'm a woman today, and have the time of his life in there, and he's not in the least bit. He's just taking advantage of that situation. Well, that's going to happen. Somebody's going to get […] assaulted, and the guy's going to say, Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.”

Cooper wants to know where we “draw the line” with “woke culture.” Whose comfort and safety should we be prioritizing above all?

