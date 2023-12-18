All Alien and Ultra Beast Pokémon Ranked From Best to Worst

The Pokémon series takes place on a planet not too dissimilar to Earth, with its regions based on places like Hawaii, the UK, Japan, France, and more. However, this familiar setting doesn’t stop the series from introducing Pokémon from space and beyond.

Many alien Pokémon exist in the series, such as the Ultra Beast Pokémon in Gen 7 and more. All of the alien and Ultra Beast Pokémon offer unique and varied designs, which feel different from the usual animal-based creatures. But which alien Pokémon stands out as the best of this theme?

1. Cosmog

Cosmog represents the alien Pokémon in this massive series better than any other Pokémon in existence. It has a swirling cosmos of stars and planets in its tiny appearance, which looks both phenomenal and adorable at the same time. Its unique ability to evolve into the box art legendary Pokémon and its mascot-level appearance in the anime only help cement its place.

2. Necrozma

Necrozma has the daunting task of being the third main legendary in the Generation 7 games, which focuses so much on alien Pokémon and Ultra Beasts. It handles this well with a mix of creepiness and futuristic appearance, which both looks fantastic and unnerving. It handles the idea of an alien Pokémon so well.

3. Lunala

Lunala and its counterpart remain the only box art legendaries, which evolve from another Pokémon. Lunala has a somewhat better appearance as the representative of the moon and its galactic wings, which only further nails the idea of this extraterrestrial Pokémon.

4. Solgaleo

Solgaleo takes the idea of the sun and represents it well as the box art legendary for Pokémon Sun. It exudes power and regality in equal measure. Though it may not seem as alien as its counterpart, it has one of the finest designs in series history.

5. Poipole

Poipole lands as the best of all the Ultra Beast Pokémon from outer space. Lore states players pick it as one of the possible starters in the world it comes from, which reflects in its unique ability to evolve and the mix of cuteness and power the Poison-type Pokémon has.

6. Eternatus

Eternatus came from outer space and brought Dynamaxing and a lot of destruction. This villainous alien Pokémon has a memorable boss battle in the Gen 8 games, which players catch it in. Its status as a villain-turned-partner Pokémon gives it a strong place in the series.

7. Naganadel

The magnificent Poison Dragon Naganadel has a status as the only evolved Ultra Beast Pokémon. It lacks some of the charm of its predecessor, but it nonetheless keeps up the streak of having the best appearance out of any of the Ultra Beast Pokémon from outer space.

8. Nihilego

Nihilego shows up in the series as the very first Ultra Beast Pokémon players meet in Generation 7. It has a smooth and pretty jellyfish design, which feels just alien enough. Though its secondary typing of Rock makes almost no sense, this detracts little from its overall value.

9. Clefairy

Clefairy stands out as the better alien Pokémon from Gen 1. It has the Fairy typing nowadays, but it also comes from the moon. Its inclusion in the original anime and its use of the Moon Stone help it rise above its fellow Gen 1 Pokémon, Starmie.

10. Starmie

Starmie turns out to be an alien from outer space. This reflects in its gorgeous star-shaped design and mix of the Water and Psychic typings. It feels like one of the most underrated Pokémon from the otherwise popular Generation 1.

11. Buzzwole

Buzzwole takes the idea of being a meme-worthy Pokémon a little literally. The buzz in its name comes from its housefly basis, mixed with the swole nomenclature from memes about buff people. In turn, Buzzwole has one of the most memorable and hilarious designs in the entire series.

12. Kartana

Kartana remains one of the smallest and lightest Pokémon in the entire series. It looks like origami comes to life, giving it immense detail and a sharp design that looks better than most of the other Ultra Beast Pokémon in the Alola region.

13. Pheromosa

This odd Ultra Beast Pokémon stands out even among its companions, both in some great and strange ways. It looks like a cockroach that became a runway model, which seems as weird as that sounds. Yet, it somehow works well for this powerful Ultra Beast Pokémon .

14. Lunatone

Lunatone came out in Gen 3 as one of the two space Pokémon with the Rock and Psychic type combination. It fares better than its counterpart with this sleek and intriguing lunar design, though it pales in comparison to Gen 7’s Lunala.

15. Elgyem

Elgyem has the better appearance of its two stages in Generation 5, with the right mix of charm and alien qualities. The pure Psychic typing works well for it as well, giving it a classic alien appearance.

16. Deoxys

Deoxys stands out as one of the most famous alien Pokémon in the series. After all, the Gen 3 Mythical’s entire event revolves around coming down from space and its battle with Rayquaza. That said, it fails some when it comes to its actual appearance and strange but varied three forms.

17. Solrock

Solrock stands as the somewhat weaker of the Gen 3 trio of the sun and moon Pokémon. It has a lesser design, but it still remains quite strong with its Rock and Psychic-type combo. Solrock lost some points when Solgaleo came out in Gen 7 and provided a better solar Pokémon.

18. Guzzlord

The Dark and Dragon-type Guzzlord has one of the most menacing designs in the series. It almost looks like the Mega Evolution form of the large trash Pokémon Garbodor, which says all that needs to be said about this bizarre but unique Ultra Beast.

19. Celesteela

This weird flying skyscraper mixed with a rocket Pokémon has a decent but otherwise average appearance. Its Steel and Flying-type combo gives it plenty of utility and power but not much else to provide the popularity of other Ultra Beast Pokémon.

20. Cosmoem

Cosmoem falls in an odd spot as the first and only second-stage Pokémon in an evolutionary line for the two box art legendaries. This means it doesn’t have the notoriety of its two-branched evolutions nor the cuteness of its pre-evolution in Cosmog. But at least it looks like space.

21. Stakataka

Stakataka doesn’t stand out in any way, shape, or form. It feels like the most forgettable of the extraterrestrial Ultra Beast Pokémon in Gen 7, and it only has a single benefit for use in battles in the form of its defense. This sets it far behind most of its alien brethren.

22. Xurkitree

This weird Ultra Beast Pokémon takes the idea of a holiday tree and turns it into a Pokémon form. It even comes with lights and a star-like decoration at the top of its head. Its originality comes off well, even if it doesn’t quite impress in any other way.

23. Blacephalon

Blacephalon horrifies more than it provides the sense of wonder necessary for an extraterrestrial Pokémon. Its terrifying and awful appearance holds it back, even if it has one of the most original designs in the series to date.