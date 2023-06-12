Aliens in Las Vegas Backyard? Footage Raises Eyebrows

No matter what you believe or don’t believe about other life in the universe, some things are just too strange to brush off as people being silly. For example, when a bright greenish-blue light falls from the sky, followed by a report of eight to ten-foot-tall creatures with glowing eyes in someone’s backyard.

Wait What?

Early on the morning of May 1st, a Las Vegas police officer’s body cam captured footage of a bright light in the sky that looked like something falling to Earth. That’s attention worthy enough, but shortly after, the officers received a call from residents that they had seen “a big creature…around ten feet tall” in their backyard.

The officer says that they wouldn’t usually take something like this seriously. But given that they just saw something suspicious, they took the call and spoke with other people around the home to question whether they had seen anything out of the ordinary.





Footage of Aliens?

The officers responded to the call, spoke with the residents, and checked out the backyard. But they have not released the inspection footage because the yard is private property. It’s unclear whether they saw anything like a ten-foot-tall alien, given that the footage remains private.

But one has to imagine that they couldn’t have seen anything too exciting, or these reports would have come out immediately, and we’d be having very different conversations about whether or not aliens exist and whether people have seen them.

A Field Day for Theorists and Opportunists

Of course, that hasn’t stopped people online from arguing that we can see the creatures in a video someone posted on TikTok they claim is footage of the backyard the police reported on. I can’t see anything, but some are convinced there’s something there.

Are #Aliens and #UFOs real? Look at this clip from a recent Vegas landing. Part 1 of the long clip. pic.twitter.com/rzN8SIieFj — Deborah Abbott The Rabbit (@deborahaabbott) June 11, 2023

Then there’s a video being shared of the alien creature from the family’s security camera system that shows it in full view; unsurprisingly, it’s fake.

💥

Watch!

Actual Alien Footage from the Las Vegas UFO Landing…. On Duty Area Las Vegas Police Captured Clear Dash Footage of the Flying UFO Aircraft on their Patrol Car Minutes Before The Same Officers Also Responded to Scene Where this Gentleman Recorded this Footage🤷🤷‍♂️🤷 pic.twitter.com/fwUjbJa26T — HERCULES (@77HERCULES77) June 10, 2023

I Want To Believe

While the video “evidence” is somewhat shoddy and perfectly in line with the much-mocked, extremely pixelated, and difficult-to-see footage that’s been touted as evidence before. There are still some more solid reasons to believe that we may not be alone in the universe.

In 2020 the United States Department of Defense established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to investigate “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which many see as a simple rebrand of “unidentified flying object” (UFO) because that term has become too synonymous with conspiracy theorists. Earlier this year, that task force disbanded, and the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established as its successor to better address the increasing reports of UAPs.

The US government has maintained there is no evidence of extraterrestrial life in these reports. But acknowledges, “Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis.”