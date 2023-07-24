21 Aliens Introduced in The Phantom Menace Still Used in Star Wars

The Phantom Menace started the Prequel Trilogy and a new Star Wars era. The next generation of fans packed into the movie theaters to fall in love with brand-new characters.

Old heroes were explored, showing the early days of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Familiar worlds like Tatooine held nostalgia against the backdrop of fresh locations like Coruscant. Like every Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace created new aliens for the franchise. It was not a small number either. Over 40 new aliens were introduced to Star Wars, and here are 21 of the most popular ones still used today.

1 – Zabrak

The moment Darth Maul kicked in the proverbial door for one of the best lightsaber battles in the franchise, audiences were introduced to the horned humanoids that were the Zabraks. The film also introduced Iridonian Zabraks with Jedi Master Eeth Koth. Koth and Dathomirian Zabraks like Maul would get fleshed out more in series like The Clone Wars.

2 – Gungan

Jar Jar Binks changed cinematic history by being the first computer-generated character in a live-action film. He also helped change Star Wars lore with the introduction of the Gungans. While Jar Jar was the focus of many episodes of The Clone Wars, the indigenous natives of Naboo were prominent during the High Republic Era and reintroduced in the novel Light of the Jedi.

3 – Neimoidian

As one of the main villains of The Phantom Menace, the Trade Federation was made up of Neimoidians like their leader Viceroy Nute Gunray. These aliens are known for being bad guys throughout Star Wars media and have never really had a good rap. Perhaps one day, there will be a Neimoidian hero.

4 – Aleena

The podracing scene was full of many new species, especially in the deleted scenes and extended cut, which introduced all the racers. Podracer Ratts Tyerell brought the Aleena into the galaxy, and they've been a favorite species for Star Wars Animation. They've appeared in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, but Star Wars Resistance has the most screen time. Grevel was an Aleena living on the refueling station, the Colossus, who had a knack for causing trouble.

5 – Toydarian

Watto is by far the best-known Toydarian in the franchise as the owner of Anakin Skywalker and his mother, Shmi, when enslaved. Not all Toydarians were slimy junk dealers, as seen in The Clone Wars. King Katuunko was a strong leader who honored his promises with the Jedi Order and Republic.

6 – Dug

Anakin's podracing rival, Sebulba, was the perfect mustache-twirling villain to bring Dugs into Star Wars. While they have been presented as crafty or conniving, there were good-natured Dugs too. In the High Republic Era, Tabakan Pak was a Jedi Master whose Padawan Qort was one of the main characters of The High Republic Adventures comics.

7 – Anx

The Anx species have been far more prevalent in the Extended Universe material than the current Disney canon. That said, they are making more of a show in the High Republic Era. Xo Lahru was an Anx Jedi Master who served on the High Council during the ongoing fight with the villainous Nihil.

8 – Palliduvan

While Palliduvans have been around since The Phantom Menace, it would take 20 years before their species was named in Star Wars Resistance. Bounty hunter Aurra Sing has been the main onscreen Palliduvan, and she's been quite busy in the franchise as the mentor to Boba Fett and helping to run crime organizations.

9 – Quermian

For some time, Quermians were regulated to being more obscure background characters. When Attack of the Clones was released, the species was often compared and confused with the Kaminoans. Thanks to a series of sketches from Robot Chicken, Quermians jumped into the spotlight with their best-known member, Yarael Poof.

10 – Tholothian

Tholothians have been one of the staple alien species since The Phantom Menace. Adi Gallia has been the most visible member, featured throughout the Prequel Trilogy and The Clone Wars. When considering making a spinoff series for The Clone Wars, the Jedi youngling Katooni would have been a main character. Indeera Stokes and Ty Yorrick became fan favorites during the High Republic Era.

11 – Thisspiasian

George Lucas and Lucasfilm always love pulling from mythology, and someone must have been a fan of Nagas when they created the Thisspiasian. These aliens haven't been in live-action much because bringing giant snake people to life is probably a logistical nightmare. They tend to be a favorite alien in Star Wars Animation and comics.

12 – Lannik

Jedi Master Even Piell is by far the most well-known Lannik in the franchise because he's been the main one on screen. Starting as a High Council Member in The Phantom Menace, the cantankerous, no-nonsense Jedi was featured in the excellent Citadel Arc of The Clone Wars. A few other Lannik have popped up within the novels, but Even remains their most prominent member.

13 – Iktotchi

Jedi Master Saesee Tiin might be the face of his species, the Iktotchi, being featured throughout the Prequels and The Clone Wars, but he was the first of many Iktotchi to come. Another fascinating member was Ferren Barr, an antagonist in Charles Soule's comic run Darth Vader, who almost succeeded in killing the Sith Lord at the bottom of the ocean. During Star Wars Resistance's run, Ax Tagrin barged into the series as a late threat in the show.

14 – Toong

Toongs were made for animation. While the podracer Ben Quadinaros first brought the aliens into live-action, the species' cartoonish design, with their varying, bright color schemes, is perfect for animation. Weirdly enough, they've only been in one episode of The Clone Wars, where comedian Josh Brener voices a villainous dock worker.

15 – Cerean

With fans and in-universe characters noting this feature, the Cerean species are known for their recognizable pointy heads. Ki-Adi-Mundi is the most prominent member, though more Cerean have begun to pop up in novels like the High Republic Era and throughout comics like Doctor Aphra.

16 – Kel Dor

The staying power and constant use of Kel Dor characters is probably thanks to one particular fan: Dave Filoni, the showrunner of The Mandalorian. Jedi Master Plo Koon is Filoni’s favorite Star Wars character, and he even cosplayed Koon during the premiere of Revenge of the Sith. Filoni would also voice a Kel Dor in Star Wars Resistance, one of the Ace Pilots named Bo Keevil.

17 – Bardottan

The award for the most underused alien species with the most potential for fascinating storytelling probably goes to the Bardottans. This species was highly Force Sensitive, but they despised the Jedi Order. They accused the Jedi of being child kidnappers and forbade any Bardottan children from joining the Jedi. While the Legends material has more narrative about the Bardottans, the current canon is relatively sparse with stories.

18 – Chagrian

From heroes to villains, Chagrians aren’t going anywhere anytime soon in Star Wars. One of the main baddies in the Prequels and Original Trilogy is Mas Amedda, the Grand Vizier for Emperor Palpatine. While a casual fan might not know his name, Amedda is a constant presence in the films and is easily recognizable.

Since the launch of the High Republic, fans have adored the Jedi healer Torban “Buckets of Blood” Buck, the lovable, kick-butt teacher for the young protagonists of The High Republic Adventures comics. You might ask why a character with that name is in a kids' comic. Well, Torban heals people with buckets of blood, of course!

19 – Koorivar

While they were used throughout Legends novels, comics, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars, Koorivars have been scarce on screen in the current canon. One recurring side character in the High Republic might help in their resurgence. Norel Quo is the primary aide to Chancellor Lina Soh, and he’s made multiple book and comic appearances.

20 – Asogian

Moving into more of the honorable mentions portion of this list, the Asogian species must be noted because they are E.T. ‘s species. They were crafted as homage to George Lucas’ good friend Steven Spielberg’s film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Asogians are rare in Star Wars, but it is a fun Easter egg in The Phantom Menace.

21 – Diathim

“Are you an angel?” is considered one of the iconic lines from the film. However, the angels Anakin mused about were a species in the galaxy. Nicknamed “angels,” the Diathim of Iego were considered the most beautiful people in the galaxy. They were secretive people, which made legends about them grow among star pilots.