All Curses in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves includes a lot of pirate-themed lore, cosmetics, and items to track down throughout your adventures on the high seas. One such cosmetic is the curses, which you can unlock by completing Commendations, such as earning gold, completing voyages, and discovering unique points of interest, like the Ancient Vault. Here are all of the curses in Sea of Thieves!

Every Curse in Sea of Thieves

In total, there are seven curses in Sea of Thieves, with most unlocking completely free through the previously mentioned Commendations. Some, however, will cost an excessive amount of gold, many hundreds of thousands, and are meant for end-game players.

Blessing of Athena's Fortune Legendary – Blessing of Athena's Fortune Commendation “Almost nobody asks to be cursed, but Pirate Legends can show this magical malady with pride.”

Curse of Sunken Sorrow Sunken Sorrow – The Curse of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation “This glowing plant-like curse proves that you ventured into the Sunken Kingdom in search of a sad secret…”

Curse of the Order Order of Souls – Fateful Memories Commendation “Wear the dark stains of the Order of Souls, caused by using Kraken ink to see beyond this world.”

Shores of Gold Curse Gold Hoarders – Seeker of Grand Adventure Commendation “Many Gold Hoarders fall foul of this curse. Just how much treasure has passed through your hands?”

Skeleton Curse Cosmetic – 75 Reapers' Bones “Cast off your flesh-and-blood appearance and join the ranks of the undead. May the flame burn!”

The Ashen Curse Ashen Dragon – The Blackwyche Reborn Commendation “The fiery rage of an Ashen Lord has taken hold of you, but it's better to burn out than fade away…”

Legendary Curse Legendary – Pirate Legend – 500,000 Gold “Almost nobody asks to be cursed, but Pirate Legends can show this magical malady with pride.”



Completing most Commendations in the game proves challenging unless you have an extremely competent and experienced group of pirates. But the one everyone wants to unlock and show off the most is the Pirate Legend's Legendary Curse. It's an end-game curse, requiring 500,000 gold to purchase, that will take countless hours to complete through grinding and routine play.

How To Get Rid of Curses in Sea of Thieves

The various curses in Sea of Thieves are just cosmetic alterations to your character as a reward for completing Tall Tales' related Commendations. You can equip and unequip these at the Vanity Chest, found at most ports in the game, and they do not offer any benefit for having equipped and active. Again, it's purely cosmetic.