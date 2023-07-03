El Niño Sees Temperatures Soaring! Here’s How to Remain Sweet Smelling All Summer Long

Reuters reported that El Niño is now underway in early June, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). But what does that mean for 2023? In short – extreme weather conditions are coming.

Along with the opposing phase La Niña, El Niño forms part of the El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. They cause irregular, intermittent fluctuations in sea surface temperatures and winds in the eastern Pacific Ocean. El Niño represents the warming phase of the sea temperature, and La Niña the cooling phase, and between the two, they affect everything. Aside from the most apparent changes in global temperatures and rainfall, El Niño and La Niña affect the world in ways many may not consider, from crops to GDP numbers and stock markets.

This natural climate phenomenon has been disrupting the planet for centuries. Still, according to guidance from the NOAA, nothing can be done to stop El Niño and La Niña events from happening.

It’s no secret that the rise in global temperatures and the topic of climate change is a sensitive and much-debated issue, and there is no doubt that everyone should do what is possible to help limit climate change. However, this article isn’t about fear-mongering or guilt-tripping. If anything, it’s about encouraging readers to research how they can do their part while keeping things light-hearted.

How? Aside from continually looking into ways to reduce carbon footprint, here are some valuable tips and tricks that neighbors, colleagues, people on the train, friends, family – and generally anyone who interacts with others – will be grateful for.

Here’s how to remain fresh and sweet-smelling all day despite the high temperatures and ensure that the fragrance spritzed on in the morning lasts many hours after walking out the front door.

14 Tips to Retain Long-Lasting Perfume All Day Long

Most know the importance of personal hygiene and daily showers to keep fresh, but this article is not about stating the obvious. It’s about sharing tried and tested fragrance tips and tricks to ensure perfume retains its scent as long as possible. First, here are a few things that should be avoided.

What Not To Do With Perfume

Fragrance connoisseurs will be in the know about these pointers, but those just beginning their research on the art of perfume might want to take note. These mistakes could be the reasons why the fragrance doesn’t last as long as expected or why the scent sours after some time:

Never rub wrists together. This practice may have been seen on social media, and many have formed a habit of doing it, but spraying perfume on the wrists and then rubbing them together is a big no-no. It might feel natural to do this, but the reality is that it disrupts the molecules, helping the top notes evaporate quicker. The result is a scent that does not last as long or differs from what it’s meant to smell like.

Do not store perfumes in the bathroom. The light, heat, humidity, and dampness could cause the perfume's ingredients to deteriorate, which may result in the scent of the perfume changing or weakening and, therefore, not last as long as it should.

Do not shake the bottle. Carrying an entire perfume bottle in a purse is generally not a good idea. Shaking a bottle or moving it around in a purse may result in air entering it. This could speed up the process of the ingredients deteriorating and, ultimately, reduce the quality of the scent.

Do not use expired perfumes. This can be noticed from either a change in color or a slightly rancid smell upon application. Once these changes occur, that perfume is no longer fit to be worn and won't last very long on the skin anyway.

Always Layer Perfume For The Maximum Duration

Many treat spraying a spritz of their favorite fragrance as the final accessory to their outfit before starting their morning commute. A few things must be done before the first spray to ensure the fragrance retains its scent. This is what is known as layering the perfume. Layering refers to using various body products from the same line as the perfume to reinforce the scent. Here’s how to do that:

Use the matching shower gel. If the shower gel’s scent differs from the perfume’s, the layering of these two different and mismatched scents could create a new smell. To prolong the sole scent of the perfume, the optimal way to layer the fragrance is to match the body wash to the perfume. Use the matching body lotion or body cream. Moisturize the skin following a hot shower with the matching body lotion. Dry skin will not hold on to scent as well as oily skin, so moisturizing is crucial to ensure a long-lasting scent. Use matching deodorant spray. Apply the same principle of the matching shower gel to a matching deodorant. Most luxury fragrance brands provide this product. Apply perfume directly after showering. Take advantage of open pores after showering and applying lotion. The skin is prepared, primed, and ready to hold on to any scents applied to it. Apply Vaseline on pulse points. To bind scent to the skin, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly such as Vaseline to pulse points before applying perfume. Spray perfume on pulse points. The pulse points are areas where blood pumps closest to the surface, making them warmer points to spray. Such areas are best at emitting the smell of perfume. Use matching hair mist if available. Spraying perfume directly on the hair should be avoided, but hair mists can be applied to complete the layering process without causing any damage. Spray on clothing (with caution). Fabrics hold scents longer than the skin; just be weary of spraying too close and staining. Place matching soaps in clothing drawers. Place a complementary scented soap in clothing or lingerie drawers, and the results will speak for themselves. Spray the scent on blotting paper or a handkerchief and place it in a purse. A scented handkerchief in a purse may not always be remembered, but it will become quite apparent when opening the bag, and a delicate aroma gently emerges.

