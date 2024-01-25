All Flying Mounts in Palworld

As a brand-new open-world game, Palworld is a lot of fun to explore. Each zone is unique, with plenty of resources and Pals to battle and catch. However, at some point, you'll learn the pathways and objectives and then push through with reckless abandon. For that, you need a mount- but not just any mount. A ground mount will not suffice for a late-game or veteran player. You need flying mounts in Palworld!

Every Flying Mount in Palworld

With over 100 Pals to catch, you'd expect several flying-type creatures to unlock and ride. Sadly, there are only ten flying mounts in Palworld, though each one is pretty cool. You'll undoubtedly feel like a world-class trainer atop a soaring mount as it swoops in to battle your enemies.

Here are all the flying mounts in Palworld:

Astegon

Elphidran

Frostallion

Jetragon

Nitewing

Shadowbeak

Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cyst

Of all these flying mounts in the game, you're most likely to stumble upon Nitewing first, as you can find this sky-high bird-type Pal in the starting zone of Plateau of Beginnings, just before the abandoned church ruins. It's usually around level eight or nine, making it relatively easy to catch if you have a Mega Pal Shere. I do not recommend catching a Nitewing with a regular Pal Sphere. It will wiggle its way out and continue to attack you. That's how I lost my first flying mount because Daedream wouldn't stop attacking.

How To Unlock Flying Mounts in Palworld

In Palworld, catching certain Pals will unlock unique abilities and technologies. Regarding the flying mounts in the game, once you catch one, their technology, which enables a saddle, unlocks, but you need to spend Technology Points to unlock it for crafting. Once it's open to you, visit a Pal Gear Bench to craft the saddle and soar into the skies!

Each mountable Pal appears to have a unique technology associated with them, so there is no generic flying mount saddle. You need to craft a Nitewing Saddle, a Jetragon Saddle, etc. It can become quite cumbersome and costly. Thankfully, each saddle winds up in your Key Items inventory, which is separate from your standard inventory screen and does not weigh you down.

Afterward, summon your flying Pal and hold down the interact key to mount them and begin flying!