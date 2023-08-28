All Hail The Kale: Health Benefits of This Nutritional Powerhouse

A cup of cooked kale provides nearly five times the recommended daily amount of Vitamin K, plus 15–18% of an adult's necessary calcium intake. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, er cabbage leaf.

Few leafy greens offer the amount of vitamin K, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic flavonoids that kale does. This is why many have dubbed this cruciferous vegetable as the “Queen of the Greens.”

In recent years, kale has gained tremendous popularity, and people who embrace a healthy diet lean on this nutritional powerhouse because it is packed with an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Kale has earned its reputation as one of the healthiest vegetables out there. From improved heart health to combating cancer, read on to explore the many health benefits that kale offers and why it deserves a place in a healthy daily diet.

Abundant in Nutrients

Rich in essential nutrients, kale is an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate. Vitamin K is vital for blood clotting and bone health, while vitamins C and A contribute to a robust immune system and healthy skin.

This superfood powerhouse also contains folate, which is crucial to cell growth and development. It even provides the body with minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining healthy bones, muscles, and nerve functions.

Powerful Antioxidant Properties

Kale also boasts an impressive array of immune-boosting properties called antioxidants that help defend the body against oxidative stress caused by harmful free radicals. It is also exceptionally high in flavonoids and carotenoids, which scientists have linked to a reduced risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and certain cancers.

These antioxidants also fight inflammation, which can be associated with many diseases and ailments that affect the body.

Heart Health

This cruciferous superfood also works hard to promote excellent heart health.

Including kale in a heart-healthy diet can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, while its high fiber content helps lower cholesterol levels. Kale also contains an antioxidant called alpha-lipoic acid, which has been shown to reduce glucose levels, enhance insulin sensitivity, and prevent oxidative stress-induced changes in people with diabetes.

As if that weren’t enough, kale is rich in potassium, which promotes healthy blood pressure levels and reduces the risk of stroke.

Cancer Prevention Properties

There is no more potent ally in cancer prevention than kale, due to its unique combination of antioxidants and phytochemicals. Studies have shown that the sulfur compounds found in kale can help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and even induce their destruction.

The presence of glucosinolates in kale triggers the production of enzymes that aid in detoxification and eliminate potential carcinogens from the body.

Eye Health

Maintaining vision is essential for overall well-being, and kale is a great way to promote good eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants in which this leafy green superfood is abundant, have been shown to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

These compounds act as a natural filter against harmful ultraviolet light, protecting the retina from damage.

What To Know

Adding more kale to the mix is an excellent way to incorporate healthier foods into a diet. This leafy green powerhouse does more to maintain overall good health than most other vegetables. Having kale two to three times a week can have significant benefits.

However, consuming excessive amounts of it could lead to digestive issues for some. Its high fiber content may cause bloating, gas, or an upset stomach, mainly when consumed in large quantities.

Kale is a member of the cruciferous family, similar to broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage, which are also high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. However, these vegetables contain compounds called goitrogens.

Much like consuming too much fiber can result in digestive issues, goitrogens can interfere with thyroid function when consumed in large quantities. However, cooking kale can deactivate the goitrogens, reducing their potential adverse effects on the thyroid.

Additionally, people taking blood-thinning medications should exercise caution when consuming kale or other leafy greens due to their vitamin K content. Vitamin K plays a crucial role in blood clotting, and a sudden increase or decrease in vitamin K intake can alter the effectiveness of these medications.

For those taking blood thinners, it's best to consult a healthcare provider about incorporating kale into any diet plan.

As with any food, moderation is key. While kale offers numerous health benefits, it's always advisable to maintain a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

As a part of that balanced diet, the Queen of the Greens does it all! From bolstering heart health and combating cancer to promoting healthy vision and fighting inflammation, the remarkable array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in kale makes it an excellent way to improve one’s overall health and well-being.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.