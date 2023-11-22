Planning a Resort Vacation? New Resort Trends Spell Change For A Favorite Vacation Style

An astonishing 75% of travelers believe the best way to travel is to book an all-inclusive trip, while 29% planned an all-inclusive vacation for this year alone. Even as travel trends change, amenity-rich resort-style vacations seem here to stay.

Despite the enduring popularity of the resort vacation, this classic beachfront style of travel isn't immune to some of the biggest cutting-edge trends in travel. Some of the most prestigious and luxurious resort chains in Mexico and the Caribbean islands are betting that some adventurous and exciting changes will transform the resort experience into something even more appealing.

Resort Vacations Still Popular

The appeal of a beach-centric resort vacation is undeniable. With rest and relaxation becoming an increasingly important goal for travelers from all generations, there seems no better way to do that than on a beach with a drink in hand. Data shows that it is the most popular travel style for American travelers, with 32% of American travelers expressing a preference for beach trips.

However, the recent Hilton Trends Report for 2024 finds that travelers, especially Gen Zs and millennials generations, are prioritizing “exploration and adventure” during upcoming trips. The majority of both generations (52%) identify it as their most important travel priority.

Finding a spirit of exploration and adventure in a new destination, particularly in connection with local culture, is not the trend usually associated with resort travel, and resort groups know it. That might be about to change.

Bigger, Or Better?

Integrating the new focus on adventure, experience, and local culture into the resort experience is one way for owners to reach new travelers. For those who may not traditionally go for a resort stay, it's a whole new introduction to a relaxation-focused style of travel, with the promise of an even richer experience.

It's a bet that one of Mexico's most beloved resort groups is looking to take: Los Cabos, home to some of the best resorts outside the Yucatan Peninsula resort towns of Playa del Carmen and Cancún. Velas Resorts already boasts six award-winning resorts across Mexico, but their next debut is poised to be more attractive than ever.

Opening later this year, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos promises to rewrite the resort stay experience. The 79-suite boutique resort along the golden shores of Los Cabos offers a next-level connection to place, a first of its style among Velas Resorts.

The all-inclusive, adults-only resort will boast everything from a two-star Michelin consulting chef to luxurious suites with terraces, ocean views, and treatments at the intimate SE spa inspired by Mexican culture. Contemporary design highlights both coastal palates and traditional Mexican elements.

“We found that travelers are looking for even more unique experiences and personalized service, but with the resort amenities. Culinary experiences, spa experiences, and connection to Mexico culture that come from a boutique stay,” says Rocio Cervantes, Director of Sales for Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos. It's the best of a culturally-connected getaway to Mexico with the comfort of a beachside stay.

Next door, Velas Resorts' 307-suite Grand Velas Los Cabos has the feel of an upscale all-inclusive beach that guests may find more familiar. Family-friendly, with plenty of space and all the amenities, it's everything vacationers typically seek in a resort. Guests at the new boutique resort will also have access to these dining and resort spaces, with the exclusive option to return to Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos whenever they like.

More Changes On The Horizon

Along the lines of other resort groups making changes to their stay style, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, with properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, is also changing up its style of accommodation to improve its appeal to experience-minded travelers.

“The 21st-century traveler is seeking new experiences, whether through wellness, outdoor activities, gastronomy, or a specific interest. But we find that the common denominator is always the search for unique locations and the liberty of enjoying travel to its fullest,” shares Helen Montijano of Bahia Principe.

This winter, two all-inclusive properties in the Dominican Republic's laid-back beach province of Samaná will begin offering new bed-and-breakfast or half-board alternatives to traditional resort plans. For an area known for less-visited but pristine beaches and more adventurous activities, it's a “win-win for guests with the full hotel experience and service,” says Montijano.

Whether changes to the traditional all-inclusive resort experience will mean an industry-wide reimagining of existing destinations remains to be seen. However, it's an exciting development for travelers looking for a more customizable, personalized take on a much beloved traditional style of travel.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.