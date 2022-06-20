Skip The Long Lines At The Airport And Relax All-Inclusive Style Right Here In the US

With record numbers of travelers eager to get away this summer, the departure lines at airports are growing longer each day. The US may not be the first country that comes to mind when you mention all-inclusive vacations, but for those looking to avoid the anxiety of flight delays, you can still relax on the beach with a piña colada or take advantage of typical resort amenities without leaving the country.

The recent Memorial Day long weekend is just one indication of this summer's potential air travel issues. According to FlightAware, US airlines canceled 2,653 flights or almost 3% of their overall schedules.

Flight cancellations aren't the only issue concerning travelers this summer. According to travel-data firm Hopper, domestic airline tickets for a round trip in the summer cost more than $400, up 24% from 2019 and 45 percent higher than a year ago.

If you think renting a car will be the solution, think again. CNN reported that “a shortage of available vehicles pushed April rental car prices up 70% compared to April 2019.”

Luckily, American travelers have the luxury of vacationing at outstanding all-inclusive resorts without ever getting on a plane or renting a car. So grab your swimsuit and sunscreen and enjoy your getaway right here in the US, knowing everything is taken care of for you.

Feel Like You Are In The Caribbean

The closest resort in the United States to a typical all-inclusive experience found in the Caribbean is Club Med's Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The all-inclusive experience includes accommodations, meals, drinks, kids' clubs, sports, activities, and entertainment.

Set on 225 acres along the St. Lucie River, this resort is an idyllic spot to enjoy days by the pool, water activities, and plenty of food and drinks.

Only two hours from Orlando, 3.5 hours from Jacksonville, 2.5 hours from Tampa, and less than two hours from Miami, most of Florida's population can avoid both the airport and the hassle of renting a car.

Travel writer Monica Fish comments, “The amenities for adults are amazing. I highly recommend taking the included tennis classes. The high-quality lessons you get at the resort are high caliber and make it so much fun that you want to come back every day. We loved it so much that we did it every single morning. Then a kids-free lunch, dip in the adults-only pool, and off to join our little one at the 4 pm family activity.”

Visit The #1 Resort In The Southwest

For residents of the state of Arizona, the majority of the population can avoid expensive flights or skip the long rental car queues and simply hop in the car and drive to the resort voted #1 in the Southwest by Condé Nast Traveler.

Established in 1868, Tanque Verde Ranch is an iconic property with a deep-rooted history in Tucson – so much so that for its 150th anniversary in 2018, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild proclaimed March to be Tanque Verde Ranch Month.

Tucson is only 3.5 hours from Flagstaff, 1.5 hours from Phoenix, and 4.5 hours from Lake Havasu. Enjoy the desert sun poolside with mountain ridge views or relax with a cocktail in the whirlpool.

The main attraction at this ultimate dude ranch is the 100+ horses available for various lessons and rides from sun-up to sunset through miles of exciting trails, winding their way through desert and mountain scenery. However, if your main focus is relaxation, simply head to the spa and relax the day away.

New York State Of Mind

Mohonk Mountain House is a unique and luxurious resort located just 90 miles north of New York City, perfect for residents of neighboring states looking to vacation without getting on a plane.

With its abundance of activities, from golfing or hiking to meditation classes and spa treatments, there's something here that will suit any need you may have – relaxation mode in the heated outdoor mineral pool or getting active on the shores of Lake Mohonk. You will be amazed at the list of activities included in the all-inclusive package.

Recently, Trip Advisor reviewer Suki C commented on how much she loved the all-inclusive vacation experience. “I've been wanting to visit Mohonk Mountain House for many years. An all-inclusive resort is exactly what I needed to start “traveling” again. The resort is classic and well-kept. All the staff we met were very passionate about what they do. We went on hikes, pampered ourselves with spas, and most importantly, we were well-fed with the amazing farm-to-table meals — 3 times a day!”

Adults-Only Please

Bungalows Key Largo is a top-rated all-inclusive resort for adults, offering a luxurious escape from the everyday. This paradise is ideal for couples wishing to relax and disconnect from the world, with a variety of bars and restaurants, a pampering spa, and many activities on land and on water. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Florida Keys while indulging in world-class cuisine, classic cocktails, and unforgettable sunsets.

The resort also offers activities to keep guests entertained, including snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more. The bicycles that come with each room are a lovely touch, allowing guests to explore the resort on two wheels. With its idyllic setting and myriad of amenities, Bungalows Key Largo is the perfect place to unwind and recharge.

For Florida residents, this all-inclusive resort is a 5.5 hours drive from Jacksonville or 4.5 hours from Tampa.

When asked why travelers should choose this all-inclusive resort, a representative from Bungalows Key Largo commented, “we pride ourselves on offering an intimate, tropical experience without the need for a passport or the worry of international trekking. As the first and only all-inclusive in the Florida Keys, we’re thrilled to offer domestic travelers the ability to enjoy a luxury all-inclusive experience that is adults only (21+).”

This Is How To R&R

Listed as one of the best fitness resorts in the world by Forbes, Red Mountain Resort in Utah offers a staggeringly beautiful backdrop of red mountains and cliffs. While it is known for its activities and excursions to popular nearby National Parks, you can easily get some well-deserved R&R poolside or at the Sagestone Spa.

Just four hours from Salt Lake City, two hours from Las Vegas, and 5.5 hours from Grand Junction, Red Mountain Resort offers all-inclusive options for Utah residents and surrounding states.

Tracey Welsh, General Manager of Red Mountain Resort, comments, “domestic travelers from across the US have enjoyed the inclusive offerings of Red Mountain Resort for many years, along with the ease of flying into the St. George Airport.”

There's nothing quite like the ease and convenience of an all-inclusive vacation. When everything from meals and drinks, to activities and entertainment, are included in the room rate, it takes the stress out of planning a trip and leaves more time for relaxation. And although all-inclusive resorts are more commonly found in tropical destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean, plenty of luxurious American properties offer a similar relaxing experience.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced by Karpiak Caravan and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Bungalows Key Largo