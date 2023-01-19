All Legendary Pokémon in Every Generation, Including Scarlet & Violet

Legendary Pokémon are the most valuable part of any generation of the Pokémon series. They are the rarest, most powerful, and sometimes the most extravagant Pokémon you’ll find in a generation. For many players, they even determine which game you get.

With nine generations and counting, here are all legendary Pokémon you’ll find throughout the 1000+ Pokémon that exist today. This includes both the legendary and mythical Pokémon that have been released.

Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon

The first set of Pokémon games included only five legendary Pokémon for players to collect, one of which wasn’t even officially available without cheats or glitches.

Articuno

The first legendary Pokémon in the Pokédex is Articuno, the Ice and Flying type bird. Arguably the most beautiful and valuable of the legendary bird trio, it would gain a new Galarian form in the Gen 8 games.

Zapdos

The second of the legendary bird trio is Zapdos, the Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. Like its sibling, Articuno, the powerful thunder legendary would get a Galarian form to bolster its popularity in Gen 8.

Moltres

Rounding out the first legendary trio of all time is Moltres, the Fire and Flying legendary Pokémon. Like the others in its group, it would receive a Galarian regional legendary form in the Gen 8 games.

Mewtwo

The Genetic Pokémon at Pokédex #150 is none other than Mewtwo. Before Mew became readily available, Mewtwo was the legendary Pokémon players sought as the most important part of the postgame for the Gen 1 titles. The Psychic type legendary is compelling and beloved as the star of the first Pokémon movie.

Mew

#151 in the Pokédex is Mew, the basis for Mewtwo and every Pokémon in existence. The strange part about this first mythical Pokémon is that you can’t even catch the Psychic type in the first set of games without the use of glitches or cheats.

Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon

Gen 2 followed in the footsteps of the first set of games, introducing a legendary trio and one mythical. The difference this time was the introduction of box art legendaries that would define the series.

Raikou

The first of the legendary dogs are Raikou, the pure Electric type. It mirrors its Gen 1 counterpart by being a thunder-based Pokémon and having some unique sabertooth tiger inspiration.

Entei

Entei is the second of the legendary beasts, being a pure Fire type. It is perhaps the most popular of the bunch, being the star in the third Pokémon movie, arguably the best in the entire series.

Suicune

Suicune had the unique distinction of being the only legendary trio Pokémon in the series to get its own game in the form of Pokémon Crystal. It was also part of the legendary beast trio, resurrected along with its siblings after its death in the Brass Tower. Its original form is unknown.

Lugia

The box art legendary for Pokémon Silver, Lugia is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon that rules over the legendary beasts and is one of the lead Pokémon in the Pokémon 2000 movie.

Ho-Oh

The Fire and Flying type Ho-Oh is featured in Bell Tower in the Gen 2 games. It brought the legendary beast trio back to life and, more importantly, was featured in the first episode of the Pokémon anime. In this way, it was also the first legendary in the popular anime adaptation series.

Celebi

Celebi is the only mythical Pokémon for the Gen 2 games. Sadly, it wasn’t readily available in those games without an exclusive event, glitches, or cheats. The Grass and Psychic Pokémon was also the star of the fourth Pokémon movie.

Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon

Gen 3 vastly expanded the legendary roster, introducing more than just the typical formula of legendary trio, box arts, and a mythical.

Regirock

If you haven't guessed it already, the first of the legendary trio in Gen 3, Regirock, is a pure Rock type. It had a unique puzzle in its dungeon that players had to complete to unlock and capture it.

Regice

The Ice-type Regice is found in the Island Cave on Route 105 in the Gen 3 games. It is the second of the legendary titan trio and also requires a puzzle to find.

Registeel

At #379 in the National Pokédex, Registeel is the final member of the legendary titans (at least in Gen 3). The Steel type legendary could be found in the Ancient Tomb when players solved its puzzle.

Latias

Latias is a Dragon and Psychic Pokémon that players would get after beating the main game in Gen 3. In the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes, players could fly on the legendary across the Hoenn region.

Latios

Latios is Latias's duo partner, a Dragon, and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is the Ruby counterpart and is readily available in that game. Like Latias, it can also be ridden in the ORAS remakes and is capable of Mega Evolution in those games.

Kyogre

The box art legendary for Sapphire, Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon that rules over the seas in the world. It is caught in an eternal battle with its legendary counterpart.

Groudon

The weather partner for Kyogre is Groudon, the ruler of continents on the planet. It is a pure Ground type and is locked in a battle against Kyogre. It also received a Primal form alongside its Gen 3 counterpart in ORAS.

Rayquaza

The final member of the legendary trio in Gen 3 is Rayquaza. Widely considered the best legendary in the series, it is a Dragon and Flying type that rules over the skies in the world and brings balance to the fight between Kyogre and Groudon. It also has a Delta form.

Jirachi

Jirachi is the first of not one but two mythical Pokémon in Gen 3. It is the wish-granting Pokémon and is a Steel and Psychic type. It was challenging to get this Pokémon in Gen 3, but possible, especially with the use of the Colosseum.

Deoxys

Deoxys is an intriguing mythical in that it isn’t from the Pokémon world but comes from outer space. It is a bizarre alien Pokémon with three different DNA forms players can shift between. It was also the star of its animated film.

Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon

Gen 4 added a whopping 14 legendary and mythical Pokémon for players to find and capture, one of the largest groups in the series to date.

Uxie

The first of the legendary lake trio, Uxie, is the yellow legendary, a pure Psychic type.

Mesprit

Mesprit is the second of the trio in this generation, being a pure Psychic type and being notably red.

Azelf

Azelf is the final member of the Psychic legendary trio and is blue. It was found at Lake Valor.

Dialga

One of the box art legendaries for Gen 4, Dialga is the beloved and immensely powerful Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. It rules over time in the Creation Trio.

Palkia

Palkia is the box art legendary for this generation and is a Water and Dragon Pokémon. It rules over space as part of the Creation Trio.

Heatran

This Fire and Steel legendary Pokémon is a powerful creature found in the Stark Mountain area in the Gen 4 games.

Regigigas

Regigigas was added in Gen 4 as the master of the legendary titans and Regis. It is a pure Normal type that is quite strong and was found in Snowpoint Temple.

Giratina

Giratina is the final member of the Creation Trio with two different forms. The Ghost and Dragon Pokémon is seen as the ruler of the underworld known as the Distortion World.

Cresselia

Cresselia is a pure Psychic-type Pokémon and is exclusively female, able to take away nightmares from people. It is the counterpart to Darkrai.

Phione

Phione is a pure Water type mythical that is only available through breeding Manaphy with a Ditto. Despite this connection, it doesn’t evolve into Manaphy for some reason.

Manaphy

The Water-type Manaphy is the parent of all Phione, despite not having evolved from it. Players could only get it in the Gen 4 games through Pokémon Ranger.

Darkrai

The titular Dark type Darkrai is one of the most famous legendary Pokémon. Its exceptional design and starring role in its movie make it one of the best legendary Pokémon.

Shaymin

The Grass-type Shaymin is an adorable mythical Pokémon that players could get in an event. It even has two notable forms it can switch between.

Arceus

The Normal type mythical Pokémon Arceus is the god of all Pokémon. It can have all 18 types through plates and has its own starring game in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon

Gen 5 was no slouch in the legendary department, introducing several mythical and legendary Pokémon, including not one but two groups.

Victini

The first and only #000 Pokémon in a regional Dex, Victini is the Victory Pokémon. It is the Victory Pokémon with a unique Fire and Psychic combination.

Cobalion

The Steel and Fighting Cobalion is one of the members of the Swords of Justice quartet.

Terrakion

Terrakion is a member of the Swords of Justice and is a Rock and Fighting-type legendary Pokémon.

Virizion

Virizion is the most beautiful member of the Swords of Justice, being a Grass and Fighting type.

Tornadus

Tornadus is a member of the Forces of Nature group and is a pure Flying type. It has a second form that players can unlock.

Thundurus

Thundurus is the second member of the Forces of Nature and is an Electric and Flying type with a second form.

Reshiram

Reshiram is one of the two box art legendary Pokémon in Gen 5, being a Dragon and Fire type. It is capable of fusing with Kyurem to make a new form.

Zekrom

Zekrom is the other box art legendary in the Gen 5 games and is a Dragon and Electric type. It is also able to fuse with Kyurem.

Landorus

Landorus is the next member of the Forces of Nature, an intriguing Ground, and Flying-type with a second form.

Kyurem

Kyurem is the leader of the Dragon Trio in Gen 5 and is capable of fusing with the other two in the sequel games. On its own, it is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon.

Keldeo

Keldeo is a mythical Pokémon primarily considered part of the Swords of Justice. It is a Water and Fighting type Pokémon that has two distinct forms.

Meloetta

The Normal and Psychic-type mythical Pokémon is Meloetta. It has a second form that, Normal and Fighting, both themed around music and dancing.

Genesect

The final Pokémon in Gen 5 is the mythical Genesect. The Bug and Steel Pokémon is an artificial Pokémon that is largely believed to have been created by the fossil Pokémon, Kabutops.

Gen 6 Legendary Pokémon

Gen 6 reduced the number of legendary and mythical Pokémon after a couple of packed generations.

Xerneas

A box art legendary for this generation, Xerneas was also the first Fairy-type legendary in the series and represented life.

Yveltal

Yveltal is the counterpart box art legendary for Gen 6 and a Dark and Flying type. It is the Pokémon of destruction and death.

Zygarde

The final member of the Gen 6 legendary trio is Zygarde, a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. It has multiple forms that wouldn’t be fully seen until Gen 7.

Diancie

The Rock and Fairy mythical Pokémon Diancie is one of the only legendaries capable of Mega Evolution.

Hoopa

Hoopa is another mythical Pokémon with two forms, the first being Psychic and Ghost. When it changes to its unbound form, though, it becomes Psychic and Dark.

Volcanion

Rounding out Gen 6 is Volcanion, the first ever Fire and Water-type Pokémon. It starred in its movie alongside a Gen 7 mythical.

Gen 7 Legendary Pokémon

Generation 7 has the most extensive collection of legendary and mythical Pokémon in the series to date, in no small part due to the introduction of the Ultra Beasts.

Type: Null

Type: Null is a uniquely manufactured legendary Pokémon that was a failed creation. It is one of the few legendaries in existence that evolves.

Silvally

If someone befriends a Type: Null enough, they evolve into Silvally, the ultimate form of the artificial attempt at recreating Arceus. Like Arceus, it can turn into any Pokémon type.

Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko is a member of the quartet of the Alola island guardians. It rules over Melemele Island and is an Electric/Fairy type.

Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele is the ruler of Akala Island and a Psychic/Fairy legendary.

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu is the ruler over Ula’ula Island and is a Grass and Fairy type.

Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini is the ruler over Poni Island and is a Water and Fairy type.

Cosmog

Cosmog is one of the first legendary Pokémon to evolve, being a Psychic type. It had a significant role in the Sun & Moon anime series.

Cosmoem

Cosmoem is the evolved form of Cosmog, also a Psychic type.

Solgaleo

Solgaleo is one of the box art legendary Pokémon in Gen 7, being a Psychic and Steel type. It evolves from Cosmoem.

Lunala

Lunala is also an evolution of Cosmoem and a fellow box art legend. It is a Psychic and Ghost type.

Nihilego

The first of the Ultra Beasts in Gen 7, Nihilego, is a Rock and Poison type from outer space.

Buzzwole

The swole Ultra Beast, Buzzwole, is a Bug and Fighting type.

Pheromosa

Pheromosa is an Ultra Beast that is also a Bug and Fighting type.

Xurkitree

Xurkitree is a Christmas tree-like Ultra Beast that is an Electric type.

Celesteela

Celesteela is an Ultra Beast in Gen 7 that is a Steel and Flying type.

Kartana

Kartana is a small Grass and Steel Ultra Beast in Gen 7.

Guzzlord

Guzzlord is the apocalyptic Ultra Beast that is Dark and Dragon.

Necrozma

Necrozma is the final of the box art trio in Gen 7, being a Psychic type. However, in its Ultra Necrozma form, it is Psychic and Dragon. It is also an Ultra Beast.

Magearna

Magearna is a mythical Pokémon from Gen 7 that is Steel and Fairy, starring in its film.

Marshadow

Marshadow is another mythical Pokémon that is Fighting and Ghost, playing a role in an anime movie.

Poipole

Poipole is exclusive to the Ultra Sun & Moon games, being a Poison Ultra Beast starter Pokémon from outer space.

Naganadel

Naganadel is the evolved form of Poipole, a Poison, and Dragon Ultra Beast.

Stakataka

Stakataka is a Rock and Steel Ultra Beast exclusive to Ultra Moon.

Blacephalon

Blacephalon is exclusive to Ultra Sun, being a Fire and Ghost-type firework Pokémon.

Zeraora

Zeraora is an Electric type mythical that starred in one of the Pokémon anime films.

Meltan

Meltan is one of the mythical Pokémon from Gen 7, but it debuted in Pokémon Go and the Let’s Go games as a Steel type.

Melmetal

Melmetal is the evolved form of Meltan and a fellow Steel type.

Gen 8 Legendary Pokémon

The base Gen 8 games were light on the legendary side, but this was fixed in DLC and later games in the generation.

Zacian

Zacian is one of the box art legendaries in Gen 8, a Fairy type that can be Fairy and Steel when holding its sword.

Zamazenta

Zamazenta is a sibling to Zacian and also a box art legend. It is a base Fighting type that can be Fighting and Steel type when holding its shield.

Eternatus

Eternatus is a Poison and Dragon legendary that also happens to be the one you catch long before Zacian and Zamazenta.

Kubfu

Kubfu arrived in the Isle of Armor DLC as a Fighting legendary that can evolve.

Urshifu

Kubfu evolves into Urshifu, the Isle of Armor legendary that can be either Fighting and Water or Fighting and Dark.

Zarude

The first and only mythical for Gen 8, Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type featured in its film.

Regieleki

Regieleki is the latest Regi legendary introduced in the Crown Tundra as an Electric type.

Regidrago

Regidrago is the Regi counterpart to Regieleki, a Dragon-type from the Crown Tundra.

Glastrier

Glastrier is an Ice steed legendary that is the ride for Calyrex.

Spectrier

Spectrier is the other legendary horse for Calyrex, being a Ghost type.

Calyrex

Calyrex is the talking legendary from the Crown Tundra. It is a Psychic and Grass type but can become Psychic/Ice or Psychic/Ghost when fused.

Galarian Articuno

The first regional legendary, Galarian Articuno, becomes a Psychic and Flying legendary.

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Zapdos trades its Electric typing for Fighting and Flying.

Galarian Moltres

Galarian Moltres trades its Fire typing for Dark and Flying in the Crown Tundra.

Origin Form Dialga

In Legends Arceus, Dialga received its Origin Form, the proper form of the Steel and Dragon legendary.

Origin Form Palkia

Palkia also received an Origin Form in Legends Arceus.

Enamorus

Enamorus is a brand new legendary in Legends Arceus, a Fairy and Flying-type member of the Forces of Nature.

Gen 9 Legendary Pokémon

Generation 9 is the latest generation of legendary Pokémon with Scarlet & Violet. It has its fair share of legendary Pokémon.

Koraidon

Koraidon is the box art legendary Scarlet in Gen 9 and is rideable in that game. It is a Dragon and Fighting-type legendary.

Miraidon

Miraidon is the box art legendary for Violet and the counterpart to Koraidon. It is also rideable in that game and is a Dragon and Electric type.

