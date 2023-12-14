All Mythical Pokémon Ranked From Mew to Zarude

The Pokémon series has well over 1,000 Pokémon throughout its generations and counting. Some of the most influential Pokémon in the series include the Mythicals, representing a slim but vital part of the Pokédex. Mythical Pokémon feel similar to legendary Pokémon but with some intriguing quirks.

All of the Mythical Pokémon below find themselves ranked from best to worst. Those Mythical Pokémon with the most robust stats, visual appearances, moves, typings, popularity, and lore stand out as the best ones for players to collect among this restrictive but mighty group.

1. Mew

It all started with Mew and still stands out many generations and decades later as the best Mythical Pokémon of all time. Its pure Psychic type gives it vital stats and the most expansive move pool out of almost any Pokémon in the series. This unmatched flexibility makes it look and play better than its counterparts on the battlefield.

2. Celebi

The Psychic and Grass-type Mythical from Generation 2, Celebi, came out as only the second in the category. It has the cutest design out of any on this list and a robust set of stats and moves. Its time-travel nature also lends itself well to one of the top three anime movies in the series.

3. Darkrai

The Dark-type Generation 4 Mythical Darkrai has an exceptional and sinister appearance. It feels so unique compared to the other Pokémon on this list, where it could appear in a horror game and not feel out of place. It also has some of the best backstories and scenes in one of the strongest anime movies.

4. Arceus

Fans know Arceus as not just a Mythical but the god of all Pokémon in the series. This results in some of the most powerful stats in the entire series and versatile typing, which changes with each of the plates players equip on it.

5. Meloetta

Meloetta has one of the most magnificent designs for a Mythical Pokémon with two solid forms revolving around its musical theme. The Pirouette form may have some flaws in its utility, but Meloetta makes up for that in the gorgeous and remarkable Aria form with only two weaknesses.

6. Magearna

Magearna, alongside the next entry, features in one of the better movies in the Pokémon anime series. Its status as a Steel and Fairy-type Pokémon gives it only two weaknesses in total, which balance well with its exceptional Victorian steampunk appearance.

7. Volcanion

Volcanion stands out as the only Water and Fire-type Pokémon in the series’ history. This unique combo works well for the Pokémon with only three weaknesses and a vast set of powerful moves. It also has a fascinating behemoth-style appearance.

8. Diancie

Diancie has a surprising and majestic appearance, especially in its wondrous Mega Evolution. It remains the only one of this entire group to have a Mega Evolution, and the Rock and Fairy Pokémon uses it well with a wedding dress-style outfit.

9. Marshadow

Marshadow feels like one of the most mysterious Mythical Pokémon in the entire category. Much of its backstory and lore still feels uncertain. It only gets weird since it has the Fighting and Ghost type combo, which implies the shadowy creature has more to it than meets the eye.

10. Zeraora

Zeraora lacks the Fighting type, which remains its strongest flaw, given how it looks. But it uses the Electric type, which it does have quite well with its swift and strong stats. It also stars in one of the most underrated Pokémon anime movies of all time.

11. Jirachi

Jirachi offered Generation 3 players the adorable side of the Mythical category. Its design looks memorable, which only enhances its core anime movie. The wish-granting Pokémon also carries a potent type combination of Psychic and Steel.

12. Deoxys

Deoxys surprised fans in Generation 3 when it came from outer space as one of the first literal alien Pokémon. It has such a strange design inspiration in its DNA-like structure, which it uses for multiple forms. Not all forms look great, but the Psychic-type Pokémon remains powerful.

13. Genesect

Genesect may look like other Pokémon like Kabutops, but it carries the fascinating and powerful Bug and Steel type combo. It matches this well with its alien-like appearance and status as one of the only man-made Pokémon in the series.

14. Phione

Phione only exists whenever players breed Manaphy and get a Phione egg to hatch. It has a lot in common with its parent Mythical, even if they don’t evolve from one another. It edges out over its parent Pokémon with a somewhat better design.

15. Victini

Victini offered players a fascinating Mythical Pokémon in Gen V with a literal “V” for its design inspiration and name. It has a solid enough design, even if the color scheme seems weird, and gave players the first-ever Psychic and Fire type at the time.

16. Manaphy

Manaphy came out in Gen 4 as the Water Mythical Pokémon with a unique trait: players breed it to gain an egg, which hatches into Phione. Unfortunately, little else connects the two Mythicals, and Manaphy’s design feels a bit less exciting than its child.

17. Zarude

The Grass and Dark Zarude stands alone as the sole Gen 8 Mythical, which feels unique given how many come out in most generations. It has a great look and personality, alongside a fantastic anime movie, but not much going on in the actual gameplay area.

18. Meltan

The Gen 7 Mythical Meltan stands out as the only one in the entire series capable of evolving into another Pokémon. It looks cute with its liquid metal appearance and singular eyeball. It has a lot of personality, even if it lacks in the moveset department.

19. Shaymin

Shaymin has two distinct forms: the adorable Land version and the Grass and Flying Sky form. The original Land form looks cute, but its Sky form leaves something to be desired. Its general lack of power also somewhat holds it back.

20. Melmetal

The only Mythical evolution in existence also has one of the weaker designs. The Steel-type Melmetal lacks the cutesy nature of its predecessor and opts for a pretty forgettable Pokémon. It doesn’t look awful, but not quite as solid as it could be.

21. Keldeo

Keldeo offers the fun but unoriginal Water and Fighting type combo as a Gen 5 Mythical Pokémon. Its design looks pretty good, but its overall power feels a bit lacking compared to some of the other Mythicals. Plus, its anime movie doesn’t impress.

22. Hoopa

Hoopa somehow has one of the worst designs in the Pokémon series, even with the least amount of Pokémon in its particular generation. Both forms look pretty bad, but it at least makes up for this with some decent utility, but nothing too special.