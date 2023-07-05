All Naruto Movies in Order and Where to Watch Them

Naruto is one of the biggest manga and anime series of all time, beginning its animated TV series adaptation in 2002. It didn’t take long for the massive franchise to receive feature film entries that brought the ninja characters of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and more to the big screen.

Here are all of the Naruto movies in order of their release date, including the additional original video animation (OVA) short films. If you want to know where to watch all of the Naruto movies in order, you’re in the right place.

1. Find the Crimson Four-Leaf Clover (2002)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

This was the first OVA in the Naruto franchise, coming out soon after the anime TV series began. Naruto and his pals in the ninja Team 7 go on a side mission to find a four-leaf clover that will supposedly make someone’s wish come true.

2. Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village (2003)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

Team 7, including Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and their teacher, Kakashi, are given a new mission to protect a particular ninja as they head to his Waterfall Village. Of course, not all is as it seems, and there is some danger that awaits along the way.

3. Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Snow (2004)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is the first true feature-length movie in the Naruto series that made it to the silver screen. The Team 7 main characters take a trip to the Land of Snow where they have a mission to protect the set of a princess movie being filmed there.

4. Konoha Annual Sports Festival (2004)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

The shinobi students, including the core Team 7 main characters, participate in a sports festival where they have to compete against the other teams in the village. The goal is to find out who can come out on top and earn themselves a short vacation.

5. Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Instead of focusing on the entire Team 7, this focuses solely on Naruto, Sakura, and Shikamaru. The trio head to Sunaga Village where they have to protect the town from an ongoing war.

6. Jonin vs. Genin (2005)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

The Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Tsunade, comes up with an idea to hold a tournament where the higher-ranked ninja, known as the Jonin, has to take on the lower-ranked shinobi, Genin, to see who would come out on top.

7. Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Team 7, except for Sasuke and with the inclusion of Rock Lee, head to the Land of the Moon Kingdom to escort the new prince of the nation, Hikaru Tsuki, and keep him safe from danger.

8. Naruto Shippuden the Movie (2007)

Where to Watch: Netflix

While the name makes it sound like this is the first feature film in the franchise, that is far from the case; it was simply the first for the Shippuden sequel series.

This movie has a wide scope, with a cinematic storyline following Naruto trying to protect the priestess Shion, only to find out that she has a prophetic vision of his impending death.

9. Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds

Where to Watch: Netflix

Naruto and Sasuke have to put aside their differences for a time to protect the Hidden Leaf Village from a group of ninjas that arrive from the Sky Country.

10. Konoha Academy Chronicles (2008)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

Naruto and his friends are finally in high school in the Hidden Leaf Village. As the team grows older, this short OVA film explores the daily lives of these students when they aren’t saving the ninja world from evil, and how their daily teen drama shakes out.

11. The Will of Fire (2009)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This darker feature film in the series follows the current members of Team 7 trying to protect their teacher, Kakashi, and keep him safe when he finds that the only way to stop a war is to sacrifice himself.

12. Naruto: The Cross Roads (2009)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

This is a pretty bizarre OVA in the series. Despite coming out in 2009, it focuses more on the older days of the series when Team 7 had to deal with simpler issues. This short film follows the events of the Zabuza and Haku villain arcs and the aftermath of what happened there.

13. The Lost Tower (2010)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Naruto gets sent back in time 20 years to save the day and capture a rogue ninja there. But his time in the past gives him a chance to meet his father, the fourth Hokage leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, for the first time in person.

14. Naruto, The Genie, and The Three Wishes (2010)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

Team 7 gets to take a short break from doing shinobi missions and saving the world to take a summer vacation to the beach. In the process, they find a bottle that washes ashore, which happens to contain a magical genie that can grant them three wishes.

15. Naruto x UT (2011)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

This wild OVA tells the story of how Sasuke is finally able to defeat his best friend and childhood rival, Naruto. In the process, everyone believes that Naruto is dead and this story tells the hidden details about this surprising twist in the series.

16. Chunin Exam on Fire! Naruto vs. Konohamaru (2011)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

The Chunin Exams are here, allowing the teen shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village to fight for the right to be an official ninja. Amid the exam tournament, this short film hones in on the battle between Naruto and Konohamaru for a chance to move on.

17. Blood Prison (2011)

Where to Watch: Netflix

One of the world leaders, the Raikage, is almost murdered by a mysterious force and the evidence points to Naruto being the culprit, leading to him being put into the Blood Prison. There, he has to escape from the prison and find the true culprit.

18. Hashirama Senju vs. Madara Uchiha (2012)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

This pivotal OVA short film tells the long-awaited origin story of the Hidden Leaf Village. Fans get the chance to find out how the village started in the first place, and the two clans, the Senju, and the influential Uchiha, who would initially lead it.

19. Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Naruto and Sakura find themselves in a parallel universe of their own, after being sent there by Tobi. In this world, the two lead characters have to learn about themselves and grow as people before they can get back.

20. Naruto Shippuden: Sunny Side Battle (2014)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

One of the most surprising and odd short films in the franchise, it focuses on a strange dream that Sasuke has one night. In it, he gets to see his older brother and idol, Itachi, once again. This lighter story focuses on their relationship and the two eating breakfast together.

21. The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Perhaps the best of the Naruto movies, this grand finale for the series takes place after the events of the anime and ties up some of the remaining storylines, while dealing with the moon on a course to crash into the planet.

22. Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This half-Naruto movie and half-introduction to Naruto’s son, Boruto, focuses more on the son of the new leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. It acts as a starting point for what would later become the sequel anime and manga series known as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

23. The Day Naruto Became Hokage (2016)

Where to Watch: There is currently nowhere to stream this legally in the US.

The day finally comes when Naruto fulfills his childhood dream of becoming the Hokage leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. Following most of the events of the core Naruto series, this follows the ceremony where he gets awarded the position, except problems try to prevent him from reaching the event in time.