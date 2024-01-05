All of the Dark Souls 3 Bosses Ranked

Mounting on the treacherous journey through Dark Souls 3, players face many challenging adversaries, each a testament to the game’s brutal design. These bosses, optional or not, stand as trials, demanding strategy and unyielding determination.

The Age of Fire fades, giving way to the Age of Dark. Brace for a relentless descent through the hierarchy of adversaries in the Kingdom of Lothric. Each encounter promises to push the limits of resilience and skill in the face of death. Meet the Dark Souls 3 bosses, and prepare to button mash.

1. Nameless King

Amidst the cloud-strewn floor expanding atop a tower, the Nameless King waits with his thunderous Stormdrake, the King of the Storm. His sparking swordspear jabs in fast succession and swings wide arcs. During the first phase of this battle, his Stormdrake flies high while he shoots lightning at the player, then crashes to the ground for up-close combat. The wyvern's colossal body makes it difficult to dodge attacks.

In the second phase, after defeating the King of the Storm, the Nameless King himself reacts with precision and power. Consider high health stats and equip lightning-resistant gear; enduring even a strike or two from the Nameless King could mean instant death. This battle proves challenging in both phases but requires patience and taking no chances to secure victory.

2. Sister Friede

From the Ashes of Ariendel DLC, this fight has three phases and stands out as an intricate challenge. In the first phase of this fight, Sister Friede attacks in flurries with her frozen scythe. She often teleports over your head and finishes with a devastating freezing wave. Once defeated, the cutscene shows her blood pooling and creeping into a cauldron, where Father Ariendel awakens to join the fight in a fiery rage.

In the second phase, the church evolves into a hazardous field of fire due to Father Ariendel’s flailing of a smoldering cauldron. When the player defeats this duo, the third phase begins with Sister Friede rising from the ashes, becoming Blackflame Friede. Now, she mixes dark and frost damage with faster attacks and more giant explosions. Any hesitation invites defeat against this Dark Souls 3 boss.

3. Soul of Cinder

The Soul of Cinder kneels in the Kiln of the First Flame at the end of the game. Upon approaching him, he stands and rushes in with his smoldering twisted blade. His attacks unleash brutality and, at times, burst into flames. He buffs himself throughout the fight and pulls out a Magic Weapon spell when possible.

After whittling down his health bar to zero, he rises again for a second phase. This phase begins with his sword plunged into the ground in a wave of fire, followed by a series of jumping attacks. His swings now spray fire, and he can call forth a rain of lightning bolts. Surviving this encounter means learning everything the game offers up to this point and utilizing it to player advantage.

4. Slave Knight Gael

Slave Knight Gael kicks off the fight by galloping toward you on all fours, and if he strikes you, it tends to mean game over. He moves in a clumsy yet quick and precise manner, jumping and spinning with his blade. Players reach phase two through a cutscene triggered when Gael’s health drops by a quarter. Gael bleeds onto his blade and ignites his soul, now singing with flame—his posture straightens, and his movement slower but heavier.

When more of his health drops, his third phase creeps in when he releases several soul-like projectiles. His sprinting attacks now get multiple follow-ups, so avoiding his moves the more his health bar depletes becomes a hectic match.

5. Pontiff Sulyvahn

Pontiff Sulyvahn commands the battlefield with relentless aggression, wielding a flame greatsword in one hand and a magic greatsword in the other. His combos create small openings, shaping much of the first phase into a deadly dance.

When half of his health goes down, his second phase emerges when he sprouts branch-like wings and summons a phantom clone of himself. During this phase, he and his clone now throw Soul Spears and Soul Waves, mixing in a high jump and smashing into the ground in a wave of fire. If one kills the clone before the Pontiff himself, he will grow more aggressive but give more windows of opportunity when he stops to respawn the clone.

6. Demon in Pain & Demon From Below / Demon Prince

Upon falling into The Dreg Heap, players face two demons, Demon in Pain and Demon From Below. Both demons have similar modes that they can switch to and from in a cycle; while one activates “flaming mode,” the other fights in “burnt-out mode.” These demons hit hard and fight with tact. The flaming moded demon will fight up close while the burnt-out demon fights ranged.

When the player takes down the pair, phase two begins with fire gathering inside the corpse of the last demon killed, spawning the Demon Prince in a small burst of flames. The challenge of the Demon Prince lies in his chaotic attacks, where he uses his wings to create airwaves, throws fireballs, and flies up and swoops down, slashing the ground and turning it into a pool of lava. Be patient, lock on, and always stay as close as possible.

7. Halflight, Spear of the Church

In offline mode, Halflight, Spear of the Church summons a human wielding a sword and shield; in online mode, a real player fights you. Regardless of which mode you play in, the fight remains a challenge. The battle begins with a Church Guardian humanoid NPC guarding the Spear, Halflight, who has yet to join. As the health bar goes down, Halflight arrives.

Halflight can summon another Church Guardian and cast healing miracles. He barrages you with his persistent Divine Spear Fragment if you stay too far away. Damage Halflight directly as the Church Guardians do not contribute to the boss’s health bar. The guardians can overwhelm you if the Spear stays alive for too long.

8. Champion Gundyr

Champion Gundyr stands as an enhanced version of the first of Dark Souls 3 bosses, Iudex Gundyr. He does not need to transform into a monster, yet his new attacks and heightened aggression bleed terror. When his health drops to half, instead of a transformation, he attacks much more aggressively. One can parry and riposte his swings, making this fight manageable for those with nimble footwork.

9. Darkeater Midir

Descendant of the Archdragons, Darkeater Midir presents a brutal struggle within The Ringed City. Overcoming his high defense, vast health pool, and sweeping attacks proves challenging. For melee attackers, stay close to his head for the most effective way to confront his attacks and dodge into him for opportunity attacks. In his second phase, he channels dark energy, which explodes in a large area and lurches at you more often. Take his windows of opportunity; eat at his health before he eats you.

10. Dragonslayer Armour

The autonomous suit of armor, Dragonslayer Armour, guards the entrance to the Grand Archives. He wields a large shield and electrified greataxe, featuring similarities to the Nameless King. The Armour slams his shield with brute force, swings his greataxe wide, and will leap and smash you. If you can get him into phase two, he uses weapon arts to enhance his combat. The Butterfly Attack will rain fire, exploding on the battlefield. His magic supports him despite his sluggishness, so be careful.

11. Dancer of the Boreal Valley

The Dancer of the Boreal Valley stands tall and slim, dancing in the High Wall of Lothric. She wields a flaming sword in her left hand and an ash sword in her right after her health drops to a certain threshold. She dances ballet with her swords, twirling and swinging, and if you get too close, she grabs the play4er for enormous damage. The beautiful dance-fight grows dim when her ash sword strikes the ground, releasing ash clouds. Dodge and dance to her rhythm, or never dance again.

12. Abyss Watchers

At the end of Farron Keep lay the abyss Watchers. Once you enter the fog wall into the arena, an Abyss Watcher rises amidst the piles of bodies. As the player fights him off, another Watcher stands, and then another—three Watchers scrambling to fight. If three stand, their focus shifts to battling each other instead of you. When you defeat the first Abyss Watcher, phase two begins with blood emanating from the littered bodies and into his body, allowing him to rise but now with a flaming sword. The other two Watchers stay down, as the first Watcher’s fight belongs to him alone.

13. Lothric, Younger Prince

Lothric, Younger Prince, and Lorian, Elder Prince, sit at the end of the Grand Archives. Lothric hangs back for the first phase as Lorian lumbers into battle. Lorian teleports atop you and slashes his greatsword alight with fire magic. Once players defeat him, Lothric begins phase two by climbing his spindly body onto Lorian’s back, assisting him with ranged magic. The twins take this fight up a notch, with the Elder Prince maintaining a cycle of teleporting and slicing and the Younger Prince casting homing projectiles. If Lorian dies first, Lothric will revive him with half his health regained. Focus on Lothric, so Lorian stays down.

14. Old Demon King

The Old Demon King burns in the pits of the Smouldering Lake among the corpses of demons. He battles with a great hammer molded from cindering tangled roots, dealing fire damage between his breathing of flames. In his second phase, he utilizes more area spells, scorching the battlefield with fire rings and falling spheres of fire. Use magic and avoid his deadly range for the most effective approach to handling this demon.

15. Oceiros, the Consumed King

Oceiros, the Consumed King, hides in the garden below Lothric Castle. With empty eye sockets, wielding a sorcery staff while cradling an invisible child in his free arm, Oceiros engages in fierce combat. The effective tactic of staying close works for both phases, but watch out for when he stabs his staff into the ground, summoning white dragon breath and dealing curse damage. His second phase involves quadrupedal movement, losing the invisible child, attacking with claws, fangs, and tail, and lunging across the arena.

16. Champion’s Gravetender & Gravetender Greatwolf

Within the Painted World of Ariandel, the Champion’s Gravetender stands with three wolves beside a tombstone. His wolves rush at you but fight similarly to regular enemies. Once dispatched, the Gravetender fights you himself. He wields a sword and shield, fighting on your level. Once his health reaches a certain threshold, he summons the Gravetender Greatwolf, a wolf gigantic compared to the previous ones. It fights fast, buffing Champion’s Gravetender with howls. Once the Gravetender falls, managing the fight proves feasible, but not without a scratch.

17. Aldrich, Devourer of Gods

In the legendary city of Anor Londo, Aldrich, Devourer of Gods, waits for battle. As an amalgamation of corpses, he moves like a worm. Wielding a staff, he lunges and thrusts soul spears toward you, summons homing soul masses, and spawns a Lifehunt Scythe miracle to sap your health. He burrows into the ground and emerges in a burst of flames in phase two. Stay close to Aldrich’s tail to target his weak spot, dodging his fire trail.

18. Yhorm the Giant

Yhorm the Giant, reclusive lord of the Profaned Capital, poses an intriguing fight—tough but exploited by the Storm Ruler. A broken greatsword discovered within the boss arena, the Storm Ruler, imbued with a storm that releases bursts of spiraling wind, deals bonus damage to giants. Yhorm smashes the arena around him, destroying pillars with his greatsword. Using the Storm Ruler ceases his destruction, staggering him and allowing opportunities to pelt him with the storm.

19. Deacons of the Deep

Within the Cathedral of the Deep, the Deacons of the Deep present as a group of priests wielding swords and candlesticks, revealing a roaming soul jumping between them. As the battle continues, more deacons swarm, slashing swords and spitting fire from their candlesticks. Phase two indicates the soul as the Archdeacon, now assuming a unique physical form surrounded by his deacons. To reach him, fight through his swarm of minions before they overwhelm you.

20. Crystal Sage

The Crystal Sage hides in ruins within Crucifixion Woods near the end of the Road of Sacrifices. They wear a hat large enough to cover their face, floating and teleporting around casting magical orbs. They split into copies of themselves, and the clones disappear after one hit, so rushing to hit them helps bring out the actual version. The Crystal Sage’s knowledge extends endlessly, casting ice crystals, shooting white dragon breath lasers, summoning soul rain, and a homing soul mass.

21. Vordt of the Boreal Valley

Guarding a hall in the High Wall of Lothric, an armored man-turned-beast, Vordt of the Boreal Valley, wields a frosted great hammer resembling a mace. He charges at you, swinging his mace, adding frost damage with every hit. When he reaches his second phase, he creates distance between you, sprinting one way and then the other, using a frost breath to freeze the air. When he’s not running, stay beneath him to deal damage, as his attacks swing wide, prone to missing.

22. Curse-Rotted Greatwood

A giant tree infested with egg sacks and human-like limbs sits in a courtyard at the Undead. The tree flails its arms and legs, slamming its body on the ground. Over time, the courtyard ground gives way, causing you and the boss to fall into a pit. The pit forces you to avoid hazardous flinging debris in a smaller arena. Its egg sacks have a weakness that, when exploded, reduces the fight’s difficulty by inflicting massive damage.

23. High Lord Wolnir

Upon touching a skull-shaped goblet, darkness leaks out and envelopes the area. A massive skeleton covered in jewelry appears, High Lord Wolnir, now in the depths of the Catacombs of Carthus. His body remains out of reach, but his arms swing at you and rest, available to hit. Giant golden bracelets adorn his wrists, and when destroyed, High Lord Wolnir falls back into the darkness from whence he came.

24. Ancient Wyvern

The Ancient Wyvern sits still at Archdragon Peak. The massive wyvern remains still when fighting, making it predictable. The most straightforward way to defeat it involves running alongside the towering ruins, engaging or running past enemies, and reaching a spot to leap onto its head. When the wyvern stops flailing to breathe fire, drop down with a sword for a clean one-shot.

25. Iudex Gundyr

Iudex Gundyr represents a tutorial boss for Dark Souls 3. While not easy for a beginner, he has predictable movements to look out for. Midway through the fight, he performs a classic phase transition by morphing into a beast. His movement grows unpredictable here, thrashing around at odd paces and angles. The first weapon damages him, so players should take time and learn the motions.