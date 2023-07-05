All One Piece Movies in Order and Where to Watch Them

When it comes to the largest and most successful manga and anime series of all time, One Piece is consistently at the top of the list, and for a good reason. This pirate series about Monkey D. Luffy and his lovable friends on a journey to find the titular One Piece is incredible.

Like many other anime series, it also has a ton of movie adaptations, too. Here are all of the One Piece movies in order from when they first released, so you can easily know which ones to watch first. In addition to seeing all of the One Piece movies in order, find out where to watch them, too.

1. One Piece: The Movie (2000)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

The initial feature film adaptation of the beloved series features Luffy, Zoro, and the members of the Straw Hat Pirates heading to an island to find the treasure of pirate Woonan before El Dragon and his crew can. It is a classic adventure that is similar to the core series.

2. Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

After losing their clothes, equipment, and ship, the Straw Hat Pirates track down the thieving brothers who did it and find themselves swept up in a new adventure to find the Diamond Clock from Clockwork Island.

3. Jango’s Dance Carnival (2001)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

This movie focuses on Jango as he arrives on Mirror Ball Island where he has to tackle the threat of the marines and the festival going on there at the same time.

4. Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

The first movie to feature Tony Tony Chopper in a lead role. The Straw Hat Pirates land on an island ruled by a kingdom of, well, strange animals. They proclaim Chopper to be their king and try to make him the one to find the villain, Count Butler.

5. Dream Soccer King (2002)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

In celebration of the 2002 World Cup co-hosted by Japan, this movie features everyone in the world gathering for the Grand Line Cup playoffs. This leads to a massive sports showdown between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Villain All-Stars.

6. Dead End Adventure (2003)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

Luffy and the other heroes in the series find themselves in a new adventure: this time, a grand race between pirates. Taking up the bulk of the movie, the pirates have to take on a deadly race against various factions and crews for a grand prize.

7. The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

Where to Watch: Google Play

Zoro takes the lead role in this film, disappearing and leaving the rest of the crew behind. It turns out that he is after Saga, a man who owns the legendary cursed Seven Star Sword, which is said to get its power back every 100 years.

8. Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King (2004)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

Luffy and his gang find themselves swept up in a new competition where they now have to win a game of baseball against the Fish-Men Pirates.

9. Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Straw Hat Pirates get the opportunity to have some relaxation at an island resort on the Grand Line. Unfortunately, that peace doesn’t last long, as they are forced to engage in a series of trials to earn the right to a nice vacation.

10. The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

Luffy and his crew arrive on Mecha Island where they assist the island’s leader Ratchet in trying to find the Golden Crown. However, not all is as it seems with the leader of the island and the location itself where they find themselves.

11. The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta (2007)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Vivi makes her theatrical debut as part of the Straw Hat Pirates in this more canonically-focused storyline. In it, the main characters have to traverse the desert kingdom of Alabasta to help Vivi take down Sir Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, who isn’t as heroic as he claims to be.

12. Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

This film focuses once more on Tony Tony Chopper, giving the lovable deer companion the starring role once more. This time around, the movie is mostly based on the manga and core anime TV series, telling the events of the Drum Island saga but this time with some changes.

13. One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

The first feature film to feature Brook as a main character and also the first one to be written by the manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda. It has a stronger focus on a more canonical storyline for the manga, being set right between the major arcs of Thriller Bark and the Sabaody Archipelago.

14. Straw Hat Chase (2011)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally.

This is a fairly simple movie that follows Luffy and his signature straw hat that makes up the name of his pirate crew. After an eagle steals his famous hat, he goes on a journey that takes up to the Marines and more to regain his lost hat.

15. Adventure on Hand Island (2012)

Where to Watch: There is no way to legally stream this currently.

The Straw Hat Pirates find themselves under threat of being destroyed by the Marines and end up on a random island. Through this, Luffy meets the people and starts to learn about the circumstances of this fascinating location.

16. One Piece Film: Z (2012)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Taking place after the two-year time skip in the main story of One Piece, this movie features Luffy and the gang in the New World. A world-ending threat arises when villain Z tries to cause lava to fill the whole New World and destroy it.

17. Bond of Three Brothers – A Miraculous Reunion and an Inherited Will (2015)

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Since Sabo, Luffy’s third childhood friend is not necessarily used as much as fans would like in the manga and anime series, this movie focuses solely on him. Though the events are familiar, simply retelling the story of the Dressrosa Arc, it does so with a focus on Sabo.

18. Heart of Gold (2016)

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

The Straw Hat Pirates run into a girl named Olga who is being hunted down by the entire World Government. They all go on a journey together to find Pure Gold, which is said to be so valuable that it could purchase the entire world.

19. One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Straw Hat Pirates find themselves at the Grand Tesoro, the grand entertainment and golden city in the world. There, they think they are in for a fun time gambling and earning some gold, but they end up the victims of a widespread corrupt plot.

20. Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Monkey D. Luffy and the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves finally ready to arrive at the Grand Line. While they take the journey from East Blue to the Grand Line, they each have a moment to reflect on what happened in their journey so far and get closer to fulfilling their dreams.

21. One Piece: Stampede (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

Meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga series, this movie is a culmination of everything before it. Bringing together pirates from across the series, everyone gathers for the Pirate Fest on Delta Island to race and win the legendary Gol D. Roger’s treasure, but there’s more to this adventure than meets the eye.

22. One Piece Film: Red (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

This movie stars Uta, the previously secret childhood friend of Monkey D. Luffy and the daughter of Shanks. She returns after many years as a global idol sensation and everyone in the world wants to watch her. Full of musical and incredible action, this is the most emotional and overall best movie in the series.