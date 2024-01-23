Whether you're a completionist or not, unlocking an achievement provides a dopamine hit that ensures most of us continue pushing forward to open the next one, then the next, and so on. It's fun to watch as your achievement list springs ever higher. As a monster-catching survival game, you can bet Palworld features a few notable achievements to score. Here are all Palworld achievements and how to unlock each one.

All Palworld Achievements and How To Unlock Them

In all, there are only ten achievements in Palworld to unlock currently. But that's primarily because this is an Early Access release and is currently incomplete. We'll likely see more content in the following months, especially considering the studio has sold over 4 million copies in under a week. They now have the funds to realize their dream game.

But as for what you can unlock right now, here are all of the Palworld achievements and how to unlock each one:

Defeated Zoe and Grizzbolt Defeat the first boss, Zoe, and her Pal, Grizzbolt, in the Rayne Syndicate Tower.

Defeated Lily and Lyleen Defeat the next boss, Lily, and her Pal, Lyleen.

Defeated Marcus and Faleris Defeat the boss Marcus and his Pal Faleris.

Defeated Axel and Orserk Defeat Axel and Orserk in their tower.

Defeated Victor and Shadowbeak Defeat Victor and Shadowbeak in their boss tower.

Caught Pal for the first time Catch your first Pal.

Caught ten different types of Pals Catch ten unique Pals.

Caught 20 different types of Pals Catch 20 unique Pals.

Caught 50 different types of Pals Catch 50 unique Pals.

Caught 90 different types of Pals Catch 90 unique Pals.



It's important to note that, for the Pal-catching achievements, they must be unique creatures. You cannot catch ten Lamball and expect the achievement to pop. In the starting zone, you'll find five different types of Pals within the immediate area down the hill, and this will help you on your journey to unlocking each achievement.

The boss-centric achievements are slightly more complicated. Each boss is quite challenging. The first two, Zoe and Grizzbolt, have over 30,000 Health Points and are highly aggressive in their combat approach. It's best to kite them around the arena, using the pillars as cover, and allow your Pals to take their aggro while you land hits from afar with the bow and arrow or musket.

Most of the achievements in the game are simply a matter of progressing deep enough into the world!