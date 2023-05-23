All Percy Jackson Movies and Books and Where to Find Them

If someone wants to check out a fantasy series that is immediately engrossing with its rich lore and impactful characters, look no further than the Percy Jackson franchise. The series, written by Rick Riordan, has enjoyed entries across books and feature films.

If you want to know all of the Percy Jackson movies and books and where to enjoy each, you’re in the right place. With nearly 20 main entries in the core franchise alone, you are in for a lengthy and wild ride. Here’s what you need to know about the Percy Jackson movies and books.

1. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The intriguing mix of modern-day and the Olympian gods mashes together for the first time in the beloved original novel from 2005. It was adapted several years later into a mostly well-received feature film adaptation.

This story introduces the core trio of the titular Percy Jackson and his friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. They are tasked with finding Zeus’ thunderbolt and rescuing it from the clutches of Hades himself.

2. Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

Originally released as a novel in 2006 and later as a movie in 2013, Sea of Monsters shows Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson heading to the Bermuda Triangle to find a hidden item and save their friend. While it isn’t nearly as engaging as the original in film and book forms, it’s a solid follow-up.

3. The Titan’s Curse (2007)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

Yet again, this third novel features Percy and his friends on a mission to save a fellow companion. In this case, Annabeth must be rescued alongside the Olympian goddess Artemis in San Francisco.

Unlike the last two books, it was never adapted into a film, even though there were some initial plans to create it. Fortunately, there is a TV series adaptation on the horizon that has plans to adapt this book in its third season if successful.

4. The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

This is the penultimate novel in the initial Percy Jackson series. With an entire group of companions assembled, Percy and his friends must venture into the titular Labyrinth to find Daedalus and do what they can to stop the Titan menace from harming everyone again.

5. The Last Olympian (2009)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

This is the grand dramatic conclusion of the first five novels in this series. Percy and his friends gather everyone for a final stand against the Titans, this time in the middle of Manhattan. They aim to protect the Empire State Building, regarded as Mount Olympus in the modern age.

6. The Demigod Files (2009)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The first of a couple of anthologies in the Percy Jackson series, this book brings together several short stories. In addition, characters like Percy, Annabeth, and others are detailed in some missions, like dealing with the sword of Hades, a stolen chariot, and more.

7. The Demigod Diaries (2012)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

This is the second anthology book with four new short stories. This time, though, the stories focus not just on Percy as the main character but also on fan-favorite characters like Luke Castellan, Leo Valdez, and more.

8. The Lost Hero (2010)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The Lost Hero kicked off a brand new series in the Percy Jackson universe, set one year after the conclusion of the war against the Titans, with each novel roughly focusing on new cast members. There are some new protagonists this time, including Jason Grace, Leo Valdez, and Piper McLean.

In this first entry of the new five-part book series, the trio has to save Hera while tackling a new threat in the giants. Unfortunately, as this is set after the original series, there are no current plans for adaptations of this novel and its sequels yet.

9. The Son of Neptune (2011)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

In this sequel book, the heroes are Hazel and Frank, who join Percy Jackson, returning from his previous novels. The book follows the trio as they head to Alaska to save Thanatos from one of the giants threatening the world.

10. The Mark of Athena (2012)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The third book in the second pentalogy features all of the previous heroes from the original Percy Jackson franchise and the newcomers coming together to find the Athena Parthenos statue and stop Gaea from coming alive, destroying the entire world.

11. The House of Hades (2013)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

This is a darker novel in the second pentalogy, following two main plots going on at the same time. On the one hand, many newcomers from the first few novels in this series continue on their journey from The Mark of Athena.

On the other hand, Percy and Annabeth compose the rest of the novel’s storyline as the two find themselves trapped in Tartarus and try to find a way to escape the disturbing place.

12. The Blood of Olympus (2014)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

This conclusion to the second pentalogy has two core storylines going on at once. On the one hand, the main characters finish their journey to Greece and the ultimate battle against the giants to save the day. Meanwhile, back at Camp Half-Blood, which the main characters call home, they must tackle group division.

13. The Hidden Oracle (2016)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The Hidden Oracle kicked off a new pentalogy known as The Trials of Apollo following the now mortal life of Apollo following the events of the last five books. Apollo is now known as a teenage boy named Lester, and together with his friend Meg, they must stop Emperor Nero from enacting his evil plans.

14. The Dark Prophecy (2017)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

In this second Apollo book, Lester, Leo Valdez, and Calypso travel together to find another oracle, this time from Trophonius, and stop another emperor, Emperor Commodus. This focuses more on characters like Leo and Calypso, previously a bit more hidden in the background of the main story.

15. The Burning Maze (2018)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

In the middle book in the Apollo pentalogy, The Burning Maze focuses on Apollo and his friends joining together to save the Oracle of Erythraea this time. First, they must remove Emperor Caligula and his disturbing plans to take over the world.

16. The Tyrant’s Tomb (2019)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

In this penultimate book in this particular series, Apollo gathers his friends and the newcomer, Lavinia Asimov, to save the god Harpocrates from the overwhelming menace of two prior villains and now King Tarquin, too. This novel also introduces some key characters in the series.

17. The Tower of Nero (2020)

Where to Read: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target

The grand finale of this pentalogy about Apollo finally focuses on him trying to regain his god status and immortality. To do this, he has to gather all of his friends from this series and battle Emperor Nero in New York City and Apollo’s mortal enemy Python.

18. Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods (2023)

Where to Read: TBD (Likely Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target)

This is the latest Percy Jackson book, a separate novel from all of the previous series. Instead of kickstarting a new series, this is a standalone book that follows Percy and what happened with him between The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo.

