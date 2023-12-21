All Spotify Listeners Want for Christmas Is Mariah Carey: Streams Surpass 1.5 Billion

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now the most-streamed holiday song of all time.

In November 2023, the song passed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, according to a study by Nicki Swift, meaning at $0.005 per stream, the song has now earned an estimated $7.8 million in royalties on Spotify alone.

The song was written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff and released in October 1994. It tops the Billboard charts in November and December year after year after year.

A spokesperson for Orchestra Central points out, “When November starts, you start hearing Mariah Carey's hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You on the radio, in malls, and all over social media. Hearing the song for the first time during the season is like an unofficial start to the holidays.”

With this in mind, researchers at Orchestra Central calculated Carey's total earnings in streaming royalties for this song alone.

In addition to the $7.8 million from Spotify streams, when all other royalties are included, it is estimated that Carey has earned more than $60 million from “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Mariah Carey's Remarkable Career

A native of Long Island, New York, Carey is well-known for her five-octave vocal range and ability to top the charts with her music since her debut in the 1990s. She was born into a musical family. Her mother was a vocal coach, and Mariah started singing at an early age. After she graduated from high school, she moved to New York City to pursue a musical career.

While she was going to beauty school and singing backup for Brenda K. Starr, Carey was also writing her own music. With Starr's help, she got a tape to the then-head of Columbia Records, Tommy Mottola.

This moment led to five multi-platinum albums and 1991 Grammy awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best Female Vocalist.” Her 1995 album Daydream marked Carey's first departure from the soft pop she was encouraged to write.

She started writing songs that were more R&B and rap-influenced. Despite the change in genre, Carey continued to see great success with her songs and performances. Songs like “Always Be My Baby” topped the charts worldwide.

Carey has written and released albums in several genres, including pop, R&B, gospel, and the aforementioned Christmas album. She has also released remixes and new music over the years.

In addition to writing and performing music, Carey has acted in several movies, including a critically acclaimed role as a social worker in Precious. She served as a judge on American Idol‘s 12th season. She wrote a memoir with Michaela Angela Davis in 2020 and has also written several children's books.

Other Popular Christmas Songs

According to Statista, not only is Carey's letter to Santa the top-streamed holiday song, number two on the list isn't really close. The 1984 earworm “Last Christmas” by Wham now has 1.2 billion streams, and third place, “Santa Tell Me,” by Ariana Grande, has 906 million streams.

The most-streamed songs are dominated by pop Christmas hits from the last several decades, although classics from 1957, 1958, and 1963 also made the list. All of the top-performing streaming holiday songs are in the pop or rock genres.

For those whose music taste skews more classical than Top 40, there’s no shortage of iconic holiday music to stream on Spotify or Apple Music. Classical holiday music selections are not as popular, but still hit the charts again this time of year. This includes Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite and some less well-known compositions that set the holiday mood. There’s a lot of Christmas music on the market, which is a good thing, especially when shopping for gifts for music lovers.

Spotify Royalties Are Changing

The royalties on music streaming services can be confusing and sound dismaying. For example, does Mariah Carey only receive $0.005 per stream?

Billboard reported in November that the streaming giant plans to roll out a new royalties model in 2024.

The pillars of the new model are as follows: music tracks without 1,000 streams in a year will not receive royalties, and music distributors will be fined if the platform finds more than 90 percent of a track's streams are fraudulent. Non-music tracks must be 2 minutes in length to receive royalties. They will receive one-fifth of the royalties of a music track.

Currently, artists get $0.003-$0.005 per stream, depending on the streaming platform, their listeners' subscription type, and streaming frequency. The seller and record label could each receive a profit share. Spotify reimburses per stream share rather than for each song.

These numbers are even disturbing to members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D- Mich.) wrote a resolution calling for fair payment of artists through streaming royalties. In her resolution, she notes that the current streaming royalties rates would take some 800,000 streams to earn a music artist about $15 an hour.

An Impressive Accomplishment for a Holiday Song

Playing Christmas songs has become an unshakeable part of the holiday season. Although there are new holiday tunes to listen to, it's impressive that Mariah Carey's 1994 hit has stood the test of time, reaching 1.5 billion streams and $7.8 million in royalties on Spotify even though the song was released 29 years ago.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.