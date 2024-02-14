All The Best Disney Songs, Ranked

The best Disney songs throughout the company's century-long history channel sadness, joy, and aspiration. They also carry the story forward, showing a character's feelings towards the world, a situation, or someone close to them.

At its best, Disney has provided some of the loveliest songs within the film medium. Here, find the best Disney songs to ever get the audience singing along.

“Beauty and the Beast” – Beauty and the Beast

“Beauty and the Beast” encapsulates everything Disney fans love about the studio's films. This love song packs so much heart, poise, and tenderness that many wouldn't expect from a film about a ferocious beast.

The magnificent piano-led score by Alen Menken and Angela Lansbury's down-to-earth vocals match perfectly as she sings about the duo's apprehension and acceptance of each other's love. It's as “true as it can be.”

2. “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Pinocchio

When watching a new Disney movie, this classic 1940 song plays over the company logo. The sweeping orchestra and enchanting choir go hand-in-hand with Cliff Edwards' older, deeper, calming voice. It keeps giving fans hope whenever they hear this song that their dream come true. More than 80 years on, it still charms those who listen to it.

3. “I'll Make a Man Out of You” – Mulan

Donny Osmond nailed the intensity needed for this military-inspired track. It gets fans pumped up as Mulan struggles and then triumphs at the end. The moral of “finding your center,” despite Li Shang being critical and mean, feels necessary for Mulan's journey and perhaps a viewer watching the film.

The rocking orchestra and choir in the background elevate the song to greater heights as well, with an exciting strings section and pumping drums. Lastly, the interlude with the characters singing about their struggles provides delightful comedic relief to outweigh Li Shang's demanding presence.

4. “Reflection” – Mulan

A stirring song for many, “Reflection” feels super relatable when they watch Mulan. It tells Mulan's story of not fitting in and wanting a life that doesn't revolve around her just being a housewife. Tragedy strikes her heart as she can't live up to her family's wishes.

The line, “Why is my reflection someone I don't know?” really hits hard, especially with the trans community and those who don't connect with the person they have become. Lea Salonga's vocal performance strikes goosebumps to many around the world. Christina Aguilera‘s version doesn't sound bad, either.

5. “Belle” – Beauty and the Beast

Belle lives in a “quiet village,” but this song truly makes it wonderful. It perfectly encapsulates Belle's curiosity about the world as she belts out, “There must be more than this provincial life.” It also shows how out of place she is as she constantly reads books and dreams of a better, more intriguing life. Paige O'Hara's voice in this animated film also stands out as one of Disney's best performances.

6. “Under The Sea” – The Little Mermaid

From a beautiful French town to “Under The Sea,” this Little Mermaid song reinforces good vibes. The reggae take on this popular track makes fans bob their heads up and down to the cheerful song. They can't help it. While the song provides positivity, an element of keeping Ariel at home, isolated is also present.

“Under The Sea” gives important narrative precedent as well. The lyrics, despite Sebastian trying to convince the mermaid to keep to the status quo, viewers will sing them for decades to come. The Kingdom Hearts series, when adapting this movie into a world kept to the same song as a theme rather than making something original, showing how great “Under The Sea” really is.

7. “A Whole New World” – Aladdin

“A Whole New World” enchants anyone who listens to it. Flying through the skies on a “magic carpet ride,” Aladdin and Jasmine fall in love with enchanting lyrics and vocals. The successful piano backing, illuminating string sections, and magical notes laid throughout the track from Alen Menken delight many who watch the classic 1992 film. “It's a thrilling chase” as “A Whole New World” plays. The ending note gives goosebumps every time.

8. “I See The Light” – Tangled

Disney has a lot of pretty songs in its library, but “I See The Light” takes the cake (or the lantern, in this case).

“Blinking in the starlight,” this love song grabs at the heartstrings and never lets go. “It's real, and warm, and bright” with Mandy Moore's magnificent voice and Zachary Levi's tranquil vocals. As many would expect from a Disney classic, the orchestral backing matches the grandness of the scene that plays out. Two characters, Rupunzel and Flynn Rider, connect and see a new direction in life. “Everything seems different now [they] see [each other.]”

9. “I2I” – A Goofy Movie

The 90s feature a lot of upbeat tracks, and A Goofy Movie from that decade follows the trend. This song in the film sends out “the perfect cast” to its audience, making nostalgic Disney fans dance whenever they hear it. It ranksd as one of the best Disney songs because it has adorable lyrics, a funky lead vocalist, and that groovy synthesizer. “Nothing's going to stop us now,” at least while people are listening to this song.

10. “How Far I'll Go” – Moana

One of the most relatable Disney songs is Moana‘s “How Far I'll Go.” Many often feel stuck and want to explore the world. In Moana's case, the grand open sea is her goal.

Auli'i Cravalho's lovely voice carries a song “that calls out” to a lot of people and brings passion to those who want to go out on an adventure. Seeing her achieve that makes many happy.

11. “Go The Distance” – Hercules

The best Disney songs give audiences motivation and passion towards succeeding in life. Such is the case with “Go the Distance” as Hercules knows “every mile will be worth [his] while.”

Roger Bart's magical performance matches the sweeping orchestra that tugs at the heartstrings and doesn't let go until the song's end. The way the brass instruments carry through makes the song feel triumphant towards the second half, giving many a smile as the last note plays.

12. “Out There” – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Tony Jay gives it his all in the track “Out There.” He sings passionately about Quasimodo's desire to go out into the beautiful streets of Paris. It's emotional with Jay's authentic voice and sweeping orchestral backdrop that it would be hard not to tear up. Tom Hulce's deep vocals during the beginning of the song stir the emotions, but the messed up lyrics cause viewers sadness as Quasimodo accepts his words.

13. “We Don't Talk About Bruno” – Encanto

“We Don't Talk About Bruno” from Encanto partly helped many Disney fans get through the pandemic. Its Latin-inspired theme keeps many grooving as this scene plays.

Like the last entry, it keeps shifting tone and becomes unexpected as listeners go through the track. However, these distinctive voices come together beautifully at the end of the track when the family sings as a group. Catchy lyrics and melody have many still listening to this song to this day.

14. “Friend Like Me” – Aladdin

“Friend Like Me” should be considered the most charismatic Disney track ever. Beloved actor Robin Williams performs this song with so much energy, and he makes it hard to not grin at his odd, yet booming performance.

Williams' different, hilarious voices make the Genie so likable as well. So wild and unexpected, this memorable song will stay with us for many more years to come.

15. “Circle of Life” – The Lion King

Just like “Why Should I Worry,” The Lion King's “Circle of Life” offers a grand introduction to the Pride Lands. It explains the important theme of the movie: that life keeps moving forward.

Carmen Twillie's magnificent vocals gel with a stunning choir and grand drums. When Rafiki raises Simba on top of Pride Rock, the music elevates to an epic scale, marking the importance of Mufasa's son to the narrative.

16. “Zero to Hero” – Hercules

This song “can stop a show” and can get fans excited in “no time flat.”

Its bold, jazzy theme with the glorious muses' voices elevates Hercules' path to hero status. In addition, the piano gives a great backdrop to the track. The upbeat lyrics become a great highlight too, and it may be hard not to sing along. “Yes, indeed!”

17. “Part of Your World” – The Little Mermaid

“Part of Your World” ranks as one of the best Disney songs because it captures Ariel‘s emotions towards wanting to walk on land.

Jodi Benson beautifully illustrates this with her grand voice. The orchestral build-up towards the end causes goosebumps, and the beautiful harp becomes a highlight too. “How many wonders can” one song hold? Many.

18. “Why Should I Worry?” – Oliver & Company

This underrated film Oliver & Company has one of the best introductory Disney songs in history. This energetic track presents viewers with the bustling city of New York and the dog Dodger's fly personality.

Singer Billy Joel nails the vocals with even a funky howl during the chorus many can't help but copy when singing the track. The drums and stellar piano playing bring this song to another level as well.

19. “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” – The Lion King

Elton John's involvement with The Lion King raises the quality of the film.

One of his songs, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” helps present a scene of childhood lovebirds Simba and Nala reuniting. However, there's some trepidation as well due to the amount of time passing, adding drama. The result provides an emotional scene but with some comedic elements with Pumbaa and Timon as well that bring the song together.

20. “Almost There” – The Princess and the Frog

Tiana's “got no time for dancing,” but many will certainly do that while listening to this track. The delightful, jazzy, piano-heavy song gives a great moral message to keep working for what fans want, something that's very relevant when a lot of people rely on credit cards nowadays. Anika Noni Rose‘s strong vocal performance elevates “Almost There” even further.

21. “Colors of the Wind” – Pocahontas

The master of telling a good message in song, Disney brought this stunning song together with memorable lyrics and delightful vocals by Judy Kuhn.

Some of the most powerful lyrics are “Still I cannot see if the savage one is me, how can there be so much you don't know, you don't know.” It presents a new perspective of the world to the colonial love interest as Pocahontas respects the animals in the forest and convinces the character with the stirring lyrics she sings beautifully. The gorgeous orchestral backing also helps dramatically with the introductory tension and then acceptance of the song's message.

22. “You'll Be in My Heart” – Tarzan

Phil Collins and Disney came hand-in-hand in the late 90s/early 2000s era. His unique voice in Tarzan‘s “You'll Be in My Heart” sounds down-to-earth and sweet during this song about Tarzan's childhood. The drums emphasis within this track pumps many up too, but the film version (embedded above) has a lighter, kindred vibe that also feels precious. The lyrics and song touch the heart and will be remembered “from this day on, now and forever more.”

23. “Let's Go Fly a Kite” – Mary Poppins

“Let's Go Fly A Kite” becomes a beautiful conclusive song for the original Mary Poppins film. Despite losing his job, Mr. Banks finds joy in the idea of flying a kite with his children. Its bouncy, jubilant theme feels touching, despite the awful circumstances surrounding the ex-banker father. David Tomlinson's deep singing voice sounds rich and authentic as well.

24. “What's This?” – The Nightmare Before Christmas

This Tim Burton piece elevates Jack Skellington's character. It accentuates curiosity and excitement for the Christmas season, something the Pumpkin King has never seen before. The infectious joy and singing voice performance by the composer himself brings a smile to many who watch this every Holiday season. Christmas Town? Hmmmm.

25. “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – Mary Poppins Returns

While some fans consider Mary Poppins Returns an okay sequel to the classic, they shouldn't consider the music disappointing.

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” showcases the silly, wonderful choreography this series presents as leeries within London light all the lamps with fire. The delightful, memorable music and lyrics call all its viewers to arms with a bouncy composition that will jump inside their heads for weeks.