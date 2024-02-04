All The Best Succession Characters, Ranked

Succession’s vast array of dense characters lent the HBO series a literary fervor not many peers can claim to match. A relatively small main cast featuring some of the best actors in modern television history combined with guest actors and recurring side characters to fill in the gaps of the Roy family’s story.

These Succession characters deserve all the credit for transfixing people to the TV and drawing in fans every week!

1. Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy thought he deserved his father’s company without even trying, but his arrogance belied a fascinating ingenuity. Jeremy Strong’s performance infused Kendall with several extra layers of humanity aching for empathy that had never garnered yet in his lifetime.

2. Roman Roy

Roman Roy leaned into his little brother role in style, replete with hippy retorts and sarcastic hijinks. Roman’s lack of self-esteem interestingly manifested itself in his inability to relate to family and friends, and his awkward interactions with older women like Gerri perhaps symbolized mommy issues.

3. Shiv Roy

Shiv Roy inserts herself into every corner of the Roy family even when she cannot contribute. Shiv’s feminist facade gave way to a nasty side in which she abused her husband and played the victim around her father and brothers. Out of all the Roy siblings, Shiv was the least capable of love.

4. Tom Wambsgans

Tom Wambsgans turned into the most and least surprising successor to Logan Roy that fans could imagine. Tom’s slithering victimhood covered up for a cold-blooded hunger to climb the ladder. If he was going to let Shiv abuse him, he would make sure to claim ultimate victory in the end. Tom serves as the most conniving yet socially intelligent wimp in the entire series.

5. Logan Roy

Logan’s power and toxic masculinity hung over the Roys like a thunderstorm. The patriarch actually falls into quite a few antiheroic templates from HBO’s past, such as Tony Soprano, but fans rarely feel sorry for Logan or find a shred of decency in his personage. Logan’s enduring legacy remains his unrivaled leverage.

6. Connor Roy

Connor Roy’s interest in politics from a young age certainly gave Succession fans an endless supply of memes and comedic material, but the oldest son in the Roy clan never turned folks off with a conceited attitude. Connor certainly benefited from nepotism but understood he was never going to live up to his father’s name.

7. Greg Hirsch

Greg started Succession with immense promise. Despite his wishes to enter the upper hierarchy of Waystar, Greg turns into Tom’s lapdog and then takes a backseat to more important characters as the series moves forward. This uninspiring exit and disappointing detour make a lot of sense in the show’s universe.

8. Gerri Kellman

Gerri never intrudes on people above her or tries to do too much. She operates within a confined framework under Logan, and her lack of blood ties to the family proves the show’s satire on familial wealth and favoritism.

9. Lukas Matsson

Lukas Matsson injected Succession with a lot of fun and exciting subplots in the final two seasons. The writers based Matsson on some real-world tech bros who believe they know everything just because of the number of zeroes on their checking account total.

10. Willa Ferreyra

Willa turned into one of the most commendable characters in a world of villainy. While she originally felt like a gold digger or just someone hanging off of Connor, the couple’s relationship strengthened as the rest of the family fell into the abyss. Willa’s loyalty to Connor transformed into a more authentic and potentially even feel-good subplot.

11. Frank Vernon

Frank Vernon appears on screen more than any other supporting character in Succession. Frank’s ever-present calm juxtaposes Logan’s wrath, but his lack of spine and flippant defection to Kendall’s side made him a crony without a conscious. His rapport with Karl Muller adds sharp levity to certain scenes.

12. Sandi Furness

Sandi Furness possesses the same name as her father, and she gives insight into the arrogance that lives outside of the Roy family. Her discussions with the Roy siblings over dollars and cents show that greed runs deep in the series.

13. Caroline Collingwood

Caroline Collingwood plays one of the most vital roles among all Succession characters. The audience only gets fleeting glances at Caroline’s emotional black hole in her heart, as her ignorance and dearth of love for her children probably had just as much of a negative effect on them as Logan’s.

14. Marcia Roy

Marcia Roy’s complexity helps to illustrate the power women can wield in Succession despite the myriad of male characters around them. Marcia represents the yang to Logan Roy’s yin. She understands him on a romantic and platonic level, and she never lets Logan bully her emotionally or physically.

15. Rava Roy

Rava Roy might be the most empathetic of all Succession characters. The mother of Kendall’s children, she tries valiantly to raise her family despite Kendall’s absence in their lives. Fans get to see little cracks in the foundation between Rava and Kendall that led to their separation throughout the series.

16. Hugo Baker

Hugo mixes in with the rest of Waystar’s occupants for most of the series, but he crafts some very funny lines during conversations with Kendall in the final season. Hugo’s allegiance to Kendall blows up in his face when the spoiled son doesn’t get the CEO job at the company.

17. Rhea Jarrell

Holly Hunter’s guest appearance as Rhea Jarrell during season two helped push the sophomore set of episodes to greatness. Her chemistry with Logan had fans on the edge of their seats as they attempted to figure out the nature of their partnership.

18. Stewy Hosseini

Kendall’s college friend matures in a way Kendall never does, but he remains a glutton for money and interferes with the Roy siblings’ desires off and on. Stewy is always good for a hilarious comment or two per episode.

19. Karl Muller

Karl’s bickering with Frank became a highlight of many episodes he otherwise wouldn’t make a difference in. Karl mixes with the show’s other phony businesspeople, never getting his own storylines but adding to the immersion of Succession when he talks with Logan or the kids.

20. Ewan Roy

Logan’s older brother always called him out for his BS with inhibited vigor. Some of the best scenes in the show let Ewan criticize Logan for his heartless personality. Ewan serves as somewhat of a mouthpiece for the audience to make these characters accountable for their actions.

21. Karolina Novotney

Karolina resembled Gerri in that both women had to perform at a level the men of Waystar didn’t if they wanted to keep their jobs. Karolina’s dry, serious personality contrasted with the chaotic nature of those such as Kendall and Roman.

22. Jeryd Mencken

Jeryd Mencken’s arrival during the election at the end of season four satirizes the miserable state of contemporary United States politics in real life. He doesn’t get a lot of lines, but Jeryd’s rush for power helps propel other characters’ stories.