All the Dr. Doom Actors Who Could Play the Role in the MCU

The Fantastic Four casting has taken the internet by storm. After years of speculation, Marvel’s first family MCU debut is quickly approaching.

Besides the casting announcement and possible period (The 1960s) setting, fans continue to speculate about the film. This speculation involves just how they’ll fit in the MCU and what villain they may come in contact with. With Dr. Doom rumored as the MCU’s next “big bad,” many wonder if he will appear in the film.

No matter the size of his role, fans wonder who could play the iconic villain. Time to explore the possible Dr. Doom actors who could take on one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best and most beloved villains.

1. Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s role in Oppenheimer alone proves why he could make a perfect Dr. Doom. Much like Oppenheimer, Victor Von Doom exists as a kind of tortured genius. Instead of dealing with the emotional trauma of his creations, Dr. Doom simply enjoys the destruction.

Murphy can perfectly convey this trait through his eyes alone, which would show Dr. Doom's utter mental instability. This also helps show his ability to use his mind as a weapon. Besides his strictly villainous turns (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Red Eye), Murphy can portray a genius. In the past, he has conveyed that wickedness in his eyes alone.

With Dr. Doom hiding behind a mask, you need an actor who can say much just with a look. Cillian Murphy’s skill in doing that makes him the top choice among Dr. Doom actors.

2. Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn made it known that he wants to play the villainous Dr. Doom. Besides his passion for the role, his filmography makes him one of the best candidates.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mendelsohn's character, Director Orson Krennic, proved himself a ruthless tactical expert. While a loyal soldier, he had an authentic and genuine skill for warfare. Such an attribute remains eerily similar to Dr. Doom.

Mendelsohn’s filmography, in some cases, involves relishing his character's wickedness, while focusing on brains over brawns. That quality can help deliver a Dr. Doom faithful to comic lore. At the same time, he can add his own unique flavor of demented rage, making the character leave a lasting impact.

3. Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito has already played one of the most iconic villains in television history, Breaking Bad's Gus Fring. In addition to that character, Esposito has always leaned into more utterly villainous performances.

Esposito's eerie sense of calm makes him so terrifying. No matter the vile act he completes, he always keeps his composure. That composure still leads to violent results for those around him. That sort of characterization remains similar to the titular comic villain. While always remaining in control, Dr. Doom sometimes cracks under pressure.

The ability to commit acts of terror but keep a sense of calm along the way makes Espositio a top-tier candidate.

4. Mads Mikkelson

Mads Mikkelson made waves with his portrayal of the charming cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. While Dr. Doom will never become a cannibal, Mikkelson can exude that same level of superiority and appeal in the villain.

Dr. Doom always considers himself the most intelligent person in the room. Mikkelson’s portrayal of Hannibal Lecter did the same thing, but his Dr. Doom can also apply relentless brutality. The balance of brains with ruthlessness (similar to his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter) makes Mads Mikkelson a worthy champion for the role. His smooth-talking, mild-mannered sensibilities can help make his Dr. Doom a terror by never knowing what he could do next.

5. Christian Bale

Heralded as one of this generation's greatest actors, Christian Bale always leaves an impression. His characters vary from superheroes (The Dark Knight Trilogy) to more dramatic and horrific roles (American Psycho, The Fighter, The Machinist). Such range showcases his potential to play a titular comic-book villain.

Bale’s Portrayal of Dr. Doom can strongly impact the MCU for one unique reason. In this version, audiences can meet Dr. Victor Von Doom before he becomes who viewers know. This can allow Bale to dive back into the “aristocrat” persona he exhibited as Bruce Wayne. Instead of a caped crusader, his suave, “nice-guy” billionaire persona can hide untapped darkness.

6. Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen has a history of playing tortured heroes (Lord of The Rings, History of Violence, Eastern Promises). Each character had a level of villainy but existed as something akin to antiheroes.

As Dr. Doom, Mortenson can bring heft to scenes as a true evil and twisted mad genius. No matter the role, he can keep viewers guessing with his eyes telling an entirely different story than what he says. Similarly, Dr. Doom hides behind a mask, leaving room for his eyes never to reveal what he might actually think. That makes Mortensen someone whose name needs to remain in the conversation among Dr. Doom actors.

7. Colman Domingo

No matter the project, Colman Domingo always brings a level of gravitas to his performances. Whenever he enters the scene, audiences cannot look away from him. It does not matter what he says or does. He simply commands viewers' attention. That sort of head-turning quality would make for a unique Dr. Doom portrayal.

Domingo can encapsulate the character's ability to remain steps ahead. No matter the Avenger he faces, Domingo can always keep his composure and knows his next maneuver. He can have that knowledge without overplaying his hand to the heroes. That ability can make him a perfect fit to honor the character and fit seamlessly into the new MCU.

8. Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz has portrayed numerous villainous characters in his filmography. He has yet to portray a villain in a proper superhero film. With a focus on the Multiverse, it would offer an effective way for Waltz to enter the playing field. His Dr. Doom can offer a more foreboding presence in the universe.

Making an older version of the character can allude to his existence in the MCU from the beginning. This would emphasize the character's brains and his skills as a strategist. He has waited for the proper opportunity to strike, making him one step ahead of the new Avengers. Add in Waltz’s ability to balance psychotic tendencies with charm (like his award-winning performance in Inglorious Bastards), and the possibilities of what he could bring to the role remain endless.

9. Rami Malek

Rami Malek’s wide-eyed look makes him a perfect candidate for Dr. Doom. His performances in content such as Mr. Robot and No Time to Die allowed him to showcase untapped levels of villainy. In both films, Malek played truly evil and mad geniuses with traits that essentially made up the iconic Marvel supervillain, balancing composure and insanity.

Add in those characters' brains, and the potential remains evident. Malek can make a Dr. Doom who always watches and plans his next assault. His icy exterior can hide a true supervillain waiting to explode. Add in the mask, and his eyes can always show him as six steps ahead.

10. Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie has primarily thrived in more comedic performances (Veep, House). While having a solid and dry comedic wit, he has shown his ability to go to darker spaces. Laurie can thrive in those darker areas, bringing an air of sophistication to Dr. Doom.

While Dr. Doom can hold his own in a fight, he always remains the most competent person in the room. Akin to someone like Robert Downey Jr, Laurie can apply a similar snark to the character. That would make his portrayal not only menacing but darkly funny in some aspects. This could deliver an effective and slightly unique twist to the iconic villain.

11. Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac has already dabbled in Marvel media more than once. Starting with the forgettable X-Men Apocalypse, Isaac recently redeemed himself with the Disney+ series Moon Knight.

With that character's future unknown, that does not leave a Dr. Doom role off the table. As a trained Juilliard actor, Isaac brings true dimensionality to every character he portrays. That dimensionality can help deliver an intense and mesmerizing Dr. Doom portrayal.

Isaac can craft an equally threatening character mixed with an intellect that remains just as terrifying to audiences. The results can create a villain-capable antagonist with plenty of tricks up his sleeve. This can create a more mysterious version of Dr. Doom in the process.

12. Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender’s filmography has played a variety of complex and nuanced characters. He has even dabbled into the world of superheroes, playing one of the most iconic villains, Magneto. That role had moments of pure villainy but also had viewers understand his perspective.

At the same time, he offered an unsettling menace any time he entered a room. Those traits make him a perfect candidate for the iconic Marvel supervillain. Not only can he have control over any situation, but have both intellectual and physical strength to boot. Such a combination can make him a standout in the new age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

13. Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens has already dabbled in the world of superheroes in FX’s show Legion. In the show, his character, David Haller, suffers from a mental illness, which eventually gets revealed as a mutation. This does not mean his version of Dr. Doom would suffer from a type of mental illness. Instead, his portrayal can chew the scenery with Dr. Doom’s unhinged mentality and supreme intelligence.

Stevens can give the character a wild unpredictability, striking fear into the hearts of audiences. His knack for delivering true “craziness” can set him up as a proper threat to the new MCU. Making Dr. Doom more prone to violent outbursts could help make him a high-quality Marvel villain. Stevens can showcase those outbursts, possibly against the heroes of the new MCU. The results can make him worthy of opposition to the new and eventual Avengers residing in the universe.

14. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm played one of Television’s most suave and complex characters in Don Draper. The iconic advertising executive had a thorough characterization that started with one detail. Hamm’s eyes can tell a different, unhinged story than his dialogue. His ability to show underlying rage and general emotions make him a perfect Dr. Doom candidate.

No matter the situation, Dr. Doom can always have rage ready to boil at anytime. It can make him an imposing and overall menacing force to those he comes in contact with. His composure can make him brutal, simply because behind the smile, viewers may never know what Hamm's version could plan against the new Fantastic Four.

15. Nikolai Coster-Waldau

Nikolai Coster-Waldau made waves as the charming and damaged Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones. While fans loved that character, Coster-Waldau has yet to portray a proper villain. The role of Dr. Doom can give him a chance to subvert audience expectations.

Jamie Lannister showed that he can convey a sense of charm and ferociousness. As the titular villain, he can make the character a vile presence with intermittently appealing moments. Dr. Doom shows himself as someone in control of the situation. Coster-Waldau can convey that needed composure yet show a wickedness bubbling beneath the surface.

16. Luke Evans

Luke Evans has a particular trait that makes him a strong choice for Dr. Doom. No matter the performance (i.e., Beauty and the Beast and Dracula Untold), he conveys a sense of regality. With a character like Dr. Doom, that sense of regality can make for a terrifying sight to behold. His character portrayal can offer a comic-accurate but exciting variation on what fans might expect.

An additional attribute of regality could create a more complex version of the character. No matter the violence he commits, his version of Dr. Doom can maintain professionalism. Add in Evans's Southern Wales background, he can quickly compensate and effectively deliver traits akin with Dr. Doom’s Latverian background. The end result would deliver a character who has years of franchise potential.

17. Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård has played characters with hidden levels of darkness (The Northman, Big Little Lies, Succession). Those types of roles can make Dr. Doom likable in ways that could disarm viewers but also terrify them. That does not mean he would play Dr. Doom as strictly “evil.” He could exhibit the traits of a strategist.

Combining that quality with his high intelligence and villainy can allow Skarsgård to make him more manipulative. His abilities as a manipulator can showcase Dr. Doom as someone more than just a “supervillain.” It can convey his talent of having constant control of the situation, no matter the opposition he goes up against.

18. Javier Bardem

Rumors have circulated that Javier Bardem could come into the MCU as Galactus. While a practical choice, Bardem has the potential as a terrifying Dr. Doom. Bardem’s various roles (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, etc.) strike a unique tonal balance. His portrayal can encapsulate both the menace and true genius, which emulates Dr. Doom’s comic book essence.

Bardem can simply make a formidable threat with his calm demeanor while embodying him with a supreme intellect. That combination can allow him to portray a unique and scary character. The potential to have a villain with as twisted a demeanor as Anton Chigurh has serious potential.

19. Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson initially appeared in Nolan's Batman trilogy as the cold and calculated Ra's al Ghul. This makes him a prime candidate for Dr. Victor Von Doom. Neeson has given us some of the best performances in years (Schindler's List, Taken). Those characters have primarily been good men who remain unafraid to have their voices heard and defend the innocent.

Playing Dr. Doom would allow him to unleash more villainous tendencies. He can command the screen and take his found “action-hero” persona to another level. He can show Dr. Doom as a true force of chaos, including moments of action that viewers know him for. Simultaneously, he can convey the brain behind the madman. Neeson can make a mark as one of the best villains in the ever-expanding Multiverse.

20. Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog has had a prolific impact on cinema. Between his numerous documentaries and his famous voice, he has carved a niche in the industry. His mere presence on screen would make him a unique choice for Dr. Doom. Some may question if Herzog’s age of 86 detracts from his likelihood for the role.

With the new rules of the MCU multiverse, this could make Herzog’s Dr. Doom one of the most unique and effective casting choices the MCU has seen. Herzog’s Dr. Doom could help introduce the villain to the larger universe, serving as a variant that introduces heroes to the multiversal war. At the same time, he can prove that behind any of his villainous deeds (without leaning into violence) remains a truly intelligent mind.