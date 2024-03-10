All the Essential Video Games Everyone Needs To Play At Least Once

Video games have evolved significantly beyond serving as a simple pastime. Today's games offer several hundred hours of gameplay, intriguing narratives, and cinematic setpieces. Titles like Grand Theft Auto V have even shattered records belonging to other forms of media. Critically acclaimed titles such as these showcase the influence and emotional impact of gaming.

Given the wild diversity of the medium, rely on this primer of the essential video games everyone should try.

1. Portal 2 (2011)

In this game, players go through several platforming sections and puzzles that require mixing and matching portals. The puzzles progressively become more challenging but consistently remain enjoyable. While the narrative begins as a simple tale, the story gains momentum as players realize not all is as it seems.

Despite releasing more than a decade ago, the gameplay loop remains timeless, and the narrative still packs a punch. Players should play Portal 2 without any prior information to experience this title among essential video games.

2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (2021)

Mass Effect remains one of the most remarkable feats in video games for its detailed role-playing elements and grand scale. Legendary Edition remasters the original Mass Effect trilogy with updated visuals, new gameplay mechanics, and all downloadable content. Players create their own characters and set out on a grand adventure across space.

The Mass Effect universe immerses players with its detailed lore about different planets and alien races. The story becomes highly personal as player-made decisions carry over to the sequels and affect outcomes.

3. F.E.A.R. (2005)

F.E.A.R. combines solid first-person shooter mechanics with psychological horror elements. In this game, players investigate paranormal phenomena as a special operations team member. This game's AI ( artificial intelligence) system remains incredibly intelligent even today. Enemies behave cleverly, find cover, flank, coordinate, and adapt to player behavior.

The game also included a healthy amount of jumpscares and a general spooky atmosphere resembling that of Silent Hill.

4. Minecraft (2011)

Minecraft quickly grew in popularity and has become one of the best-selling titles ever for its creative gameplay loop. Every time players load up the game, it generates a unique world of blocks. Players can break these blocks, place them, or use them in unique ways, such as a Crafting Table.

Creative mode grants players immunity and access to all blocks, while Survival mode incorporates hunger, health, and several dangerous mobs like Creepers. Minecraft has a thriving community that makes multiplayer servers, recreates landmarks, and develops mods.

5. Journey (2012)

Sticking true to its title, Journey takes players on a mesmerizing adventure through a vast desert. Players control a robed figure aiming to reach the top of a mountain in the distance. The game uses artist imagery, fluid animations, and simple platforming elements to give players a great time. While almost entirely single-player, gamers may encounter an online cooperative-robed figure helping in tough times. This player even receives recognition in the end credits.

6. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Developer Rockstar spent eight years making Red Dead Redemption 2 a masterpiece. This open-world action-adventure game takes players to the Wild West in a dying age for outlaws.

Players control Arthur Morgan, a member of a group of outlaws escaping from the government and other enemies. This game immerses players like no other. The open world includes a mountain of content ranging from random encounters, hunting, poker, fishing, and fully fleshed-out side quests. Players must take things slow and enjoy the ride.

7. Before Your Eyes (2021)

This game takes players through the life of Benjamin Brynn as he makes his way to the afterlife, reminiscing about how he lived. Before Your Eyes makes use of the player's eyes as a controller to interact and move time forward in the game. Blinking once can move time forward a few moments or even years. The story includes several wholesome moments, decisive decisions, and straight-up makes players cry. Many praise the ending sequence, likening it to something straight out of a movie.

8. Ōkami (2006)

In this game, players control a Wolf named Amaterasu on a quest to save the land from an expanding darkness. Ōkami's unique visual style resembles Japanese paintings and has players interact with the world through a brush. The cel-shaded visual design combined with the Celestial Brush element make the title one of the essential video games every die-hard gamer needs to try once.

9. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Knights of the Old Republic popularized role-playing games and direct player involvement in the storyline. This game takes place in the Star Wars universe with a narrative set thousands of years before the movies. Knights of the Old Republic features turn-based combat and a compelling dialogue system. While the narrative initially seems simple, it increasingly gets denser. Unlike other games in this genre, player choices significantly affect the plot. Many fans opt for multiple playthroughs for both the Light and the Dark side.

10. Bioshock Infinite (2013)

Bioshock Infinite takes players to the floating city of Columbia in an alternate 1912. Players control Detective Booker Devitt as he makes sense of his environment, the political regime, and advanced quantum physics.

The nonsensical adventure that follows has some of the best action sequences and narrative approaches ever in gaming. In the compelling narrative, Booker also seeks to free a trapped woman, Elizabeth. She participates during gameplay by helping in combat and interacting with the environment. Many players grow as accustomed to her as Booker does.

11. Dead Space Remake (2023)

The Dead Space Remake remasters the original with crisper visuals and minimized loading screens. In this game, players must explore a signal from the nonresponsive space vessel, the USG Ishimura. Things quickly become sinister as the protagonist, Isaac Clarke, discovers terrifying mutated creatures on the ship. Dead Space's eerie atmosphere and gore-oriented approach make it an excellent action horror title.

12. Elden Ring (2022)

Elden Ring brings the famous soul-like formula to an open world. In this game, players explore The Lands Between, seeking to repair the Elden Ring. The Lands Between includes several unique areas, such as the treacherous Caelid or the icy Mountaintops of the Giants.

While Elden Ring's complex combat challenges most players, it still fairs better than other FromSoftware titles. Players can easily spend hundreds of hours exploring the first few areas. The game seems never-ending and yet feels refreshing all the way through.

13. The Walking Dead (2012)

Teltale's The Walking Dead offers players an interactive approach to the fan-favorite zombie show. The storyline in this game follows a convict, Lee Everett, who must care for a little girl, Clementine, in a zombie apocalypse.

The game features all original characters that may or may not survive, depending on the player's choices. Each decision feels personal, and some influence the narrative much later. The Walking Dead sparked several other titles offering a similar gameplay style but remains the best of the genre.

14. Spec Ops: The Line (2012)

Spec Ops: The Line initially seems simple and generic but gets darker the longer gamers play. The game's narrative takes a sinister turn in the later hours and has several gutwrenching twists along the way. Players control Captin Martin Walker rescuing civilians in a sand storm-ravaged Dubai. The psychologically intense story helps make the game stand out in a genre filled with generic cover shooters.

15. Shadow of the Colossus (2018)

Shadow of the Colossus takes players on an epic adventure to defeat towering beasts. Players control a young man named Wander, seeking to revive a girl named Mono. Wander explores a desolate yet vast area known as the Forbidden Lands. Players must find and conquer sixteen different Collosals, each with unique powers.

The emotional soundtrack makes exploring the Forbidden Lands a lonely but enjoyable experience. Most players consider Shadow of the Colossus a memorable title that many remember long after the credits roll.

16. Half-Life 2 (2004)

Many praise Half-Life 2 for its compelling narrative structure in an age where first-person shooters lacked depth. In this game, players control Gordon Freeman as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world ruled by an alien race, the Combine.

The game has nonlinear levels that progress the story typically in unique environments such as cities or tunnels. Not only does this game have a memorable story, but also unforgettable weapons. The Gravity Gun, in particular, helps the advanced physics system show off while being incredibly fun to use.

17. Hades (2018)

In this game, players control the son of Hades, Zagreus, who must escape his home and make it up to the surface. Hades has a roguelike design as players begin from the bottom after facing defeat. On his way to the top, Zagreus meets several friendly Gods, like Zeus and Poseidon, who aid him. This game initially seems simple but can get much more difficult the higher players reach. The intense boss battles and high stakes make for a gratifying experience.

18. To the Moon (2011)

To The Moon's emotional storytelling has players feel a range of emotions. The central story revolves around a man's dying wish to reach the moon. Players control two doctors and solve puzzles to help their dreams come true. The game involves diving into the man's memories to learn more about him and his ties to various objects. The story-driven approach makes it an exceptional experience, even for those unfamiliar with gaming.

19. Outer Wilds (2019)

Outer Wilds tricks players by initially coming off as a simple space adventure game. This game must be experienced without any prior knowledge whatsoever. A central mystery at the heart of the narrative requires exploration and experimentation to solve.

Many consider Outer Wilds a masterpiece and a title worthy of anyone's time. Bonus points for having a homely theme playing in the background.

20. Yakuza 0 (2015)

Yakuza 0 seems humorous initially but has some of the most compelling characters in gaming. Protagonists like Kiryu and Majima contrast each other's personalities and grow as the narrative progresses. The game has an authentic 80's setting as players navigate a Japanese city in the world of crime. The story goes in a chapter system and switches protagonists every two chapters. Simplistic and arcade-like gameplay make this title exceptionally fun.

21. Super Mario 64 (1996)

Super Mario 64 completely transformed 3D platformers forever. In this game, players control Mario and traverse through several platforming levels. Players must crouch, jump, swim, and climb their way through to the end. The fluidity of the controls makes this game a must-play for fans of 3D Platformers. Despite its age, this game still has a solid community of speedrunners trying to beat the game as fast as possible.

22. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Gamers consider New Vegas one of the best action role-playing games of all time. This game has seen a lot of praise for its dialogue and meaningful player impact in the game world.

Players explore a nuclear-ridden post-apocalyptic world in this game with mutants and marauders. Gamers come across several factions and can choose to help or hinder them. This game offers several hundred hours of content through side quests and activities.

23. The Last of Us (2013)

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us has players venture across a post-apocalyptic America with Joel and Ellie. This game has a strong, albeit heartbreaking, opening that sets a dark tone for the narrative. Characters have believable motives that change as the story progresses. Ellie comes off as an annoying teenager, but like Joel, players grow to care for her over time.

Apart from the compelling narrative, The Last of Us has solid shooter controls, impressive AI, and terrifying monsters like Clickers.

24. Far Cry 3 (2012)

Far Cry 3 offers an enjoyable arcade adventure shooter experience in the beautiful but deadly Rook Islands. Modern pirates and lethal wildlife, including snakes and panthers, populate the islands. Players control Jason, who, along with his friends, gets captured by one of the pirate leaders, Vaas.

Far Cry 3's narrative may not compare to critically acclaimed titles, but the villains leave a mark. The community loves Vaas in particular and his monologue about the insanity of doing the same thing repeatedly.

25. Subnautica (2014)

Subnautica's underwater exploration and sense of discovery make it a joy to play. In this game, players crash land on an alien planet primarily consisting of water. Players must explore the surface for clues about the planet and ways to escape. While the shallows have colorful alien fish, the deep dark has monsters and artifacts. The Leviathan-class beasts make for some terrifying encounters in the dark waters. The central mystery compels players to dive deeper and build bases at different depths to reach the end.

26. Tetris (1984)

The simple gameplay of Tetris makes it fun for all ages. Tetris is still as enjoyable now as it was in the 1980's. Players stack blocks on each other to create lines that lead to empty spaces and build scores. The game has seen few changes and must be played at least once. Many consider the game addictive and slightly competitive.

27. God of War (2018)

God of War reboots the franchise and features a grown, more peaceful Kratos. This time, Kratos resides in the Norse realm and has a son, Atreus, whom he must care for. Kratos must travel to the highest peak in all the realms to scatter his wife's ashes.

Kratos and Atreus encounter several beats, marauders, and powerful Gods on this journey. The narrative begins slowly but takes off quickly with emotionally solid beats. Kratos learns how to be a father while Atreus comes to terms with his Godlike powers.

28. Outlast 2 (2017)

Crazy cult followers and horrifying evils make Outlast 2 a must-place for horror fanatics. In this game, players control Blake, who crash lands on uncharted territory in the Arizona desert and must locate his wife. The game has unsettling imagery, surround sound audio, and plenty of jumpscares. Players have no weapons and must resort to escaping or sneaking around.

29. Stray (2022)

Stray's robust animation system gave the internet plenty of memes and social media cat content. In this game, players play as a feline who falls down a drain into a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk-esque city.

Stray looks gorgeous and has impressive lighting systems, no matter where players are. As a cat, players jump on ledges, scratch surfaces, and crawl under spaces. The narrative keeps players entertained throughout the game's short six-hour runtime.

30. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

Developer FromSoftware makes unforgiving souls like titles. Many hail Sekiro as the most challenging game developed by the company. Players control a Shinobi who must care for his Lord in a hostile environment.

This game has incredible bosses like Isshin that feel satisfying to finally beat. Players must learn new skills and upgrade their power to battle more formidable enemies. Parrying is a core mechanic, and the game offers a short window to perfect parry enemies.

31. Borderlands 2 (2012)

Borderlands 2 has players explore a marauder-ridden wasteland, laying waste to anything and everyone. The game's unique artistic visual design allows wonky enemies and weapon design to shine. The narrative prioritizes humor and avoids serious themes.

Players must find and explore a special vault to uncover rare loot. On this adventure, they come across raiders, monsters, and a few friends along the way. The antagonist, Handsome Jack, has plenty of funny dialogue and charm.

32. Titanfall 2 (2016)

Fluid movement mechanics and on-the-go shooting make Titanfall 2 an exceptional first-person shooter. This game has a balanced and fun multiplayer with a super underrated campaign mode. The campaign respects time and gives a respectable eight hours of gameplay. The multiplayer mode has players battle it out as mechanized Titans or Pilots on foot. The responsive movement allows sliding, jumping, and wall running effortlessly.

33. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (2020)

Disco Elysium has a detailed world with intriguing characters. Players explore a seaside city recovering from a past revolution as a detective. The amount of player freedom on display impresses. Players choose which skills to invest in and what type of character they want to play.

The game implements a system known as the Thought Cabinet that relays the detective's feelings. Players then choose to act on them or suppress them. Strong writing makes Disco Elysium enjoyable all the way through.

34. The Witcher 3 (2015)

Developer CD Projekt Red has crafted a believable dark fantasy aura in the world of The Witcher 3. In this game, players control Geralt as he explores Velen, Skellige, Kaer Morhen, and other regions, looking for his daughter, the emperor's daughter Ciri.

On this adventure, Geralt must face fantastical beasts like Griffins and find allies such as Dandelion to aid him. The game's role-playing elements make replays a blast and offer several hundred hours of gameplay. Those who love the base game must also try the optional Blood and Wine content.

35. Rocket League (2015)

In Rocket League, players play soccer but with cars. The wonky aspect makes this game incredibly fun. Players can take to the skies, drift corners, and even flick their vehicles towards the ball. Matches span from incredibly fun to highly competitive. The simplicity of the gameplay means almost anyone can have a great time playing the game.

36. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

Ocarina of Time elevated The Legend of Zelda games into a new frontier. Many gamers praise this title for its technological marvel and superb soundtrack. For the first time ever, players get to play as Link from an over-the-shoulder 3D perspective and explore the kingdom of Hyrule. This game strayed from other 3D titles at the time and implemented responsive controls with a robust movement system. Many still praise the use of the Ocarina to solve music-based puzzles.

37. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

Players commend the Uncharted series for scratching their itch for adventure and locating treasure. The Uncharted games have cinematic setpieces, clever dialogue, and simplistic gameplay.

In this game, players control Nathan Drake as he searches for the spiritual kingdom of Shambhala. Nathan must find clues in unclear locations and battle an evil militia to get there. The Train level, in particular, continues to impress players to this day for its explosive action.

38. Ghost of Tsushima (2020)

In Ghost of Tsushima, players control Jin Sakai, who must defend his kingdom and choose whether to remain faithful to the way of the Samurai. The game has gorgeous visuals and expansive vistas. Many players relax in the fields, watching the wind blow the leaves away. This game minimizes using a heads-up display and highlights the next objective with the wind's direction. Combat is simplistic but incredibly satisfying to pull off. Players learn and master various skills and choose how to play.

39. What Remains of Edith Finch (2017)

What Remains of Edith Finch is as close as a videogame can get to reading. The game implements fantastical yet believable imagery in various ways. Players control Edith Finch, who returns to her old family house to discover what happened to the Finches. The unique stories of each family member make the game memorable. Each tale has something new to share as players dive deeper into the family tree.

40. Hollow Knight (2017)

In Hollow Knight, players explore HollowNest and rid it of plague-infested creatures. The combat challenges players with various enemies and enjoyable boss fights. HollowNest has lore and details scattered all over for players to figure out. The game has exceptional world-building and a soundtrack that immerses players like no other.

41. Death Stranding (2019)

Unclear marketing and even more vague storytelling make Death Stranding a spectacle. Director Hideo Kojima let his imagination run wild when producing this game. In this game, players control Sam, who must set up communication points across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The game features an exceptionally long narrative and takes over forty hours to complete. This game has a bunch of wonky concepts that surprisingly work well. Players primarily walk from one point to another, charting paths and distributing item weight.

42. Prey (2017)

In this psychological first-person shooter, players control Morgan as he navigates a space station, Talos I. This game has a confusing premise that eventually begins to make more sense.

Solid controls and clever enemy design help this game stand out from other interactive shooters. The shapeshifting enemies, in particular, make for some fun combat scenarios. The narrative surprises many with twists and turns.

43. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Skyrim‘s open-world design and exploration aspect is a source of nostalgia for many. Players create their own character, have the power of the Dragonborn, and must discover why Dragons have returned to Skyrim. In this game, many players believe they can do anything as anyone. The role-playing elements exceed that of others in the genre and allow players to take different paths each play through. A thriving community continues developing mods for Skyrim, improving and adding to it daily.

44. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

Black Flag took a risk by straying from the typical Assassin's Creed formula in favor of a pirate-based title. The game follows a pirate in the 1700s, Edward Convey, who pursues fortune in a location known as the Observatory.

As Edward, players have their own crew and ship and sail to different areas for main and side quests. The sailing is enjoyable, and the crew even has shanties to sing. Fans of the franchise consider Black Flag the best of the series.

45. Stardew Valley (2016)

Farming has never felt as therapeutic as it does in Stardew Valley. In this game, players inherit a farm they must care for and grow in a town full of lovely people. Players can plant crops, fish, mine, converse, and build relations with the other residents. They can even marry and have children, too.

This game has simple controls and addictive progression systems. Players can play Stardew Valley on mobile with up to four friends online.

46. The Last Guardian (2016)

The Last Guardian spent several years in limbo as developers did not know how to visualize their imagination. At release, The Last Guardian impressed players with its artistic visuals and calming soundtrack.

Players explore an ancient maze-like arena with a griffin-like beast named Trico in this game. The narrative increasingly invests players as they explore and progress to escape back to the surface. Many care for Trico as a pet and find themselves petting him way too often.

47. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V continues to have a thriving community a decade after its release. The city of Los Santos is that impressive. In this game, players control three criminals, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, as they pull off heists. Players can seamlessly switch between the three and progress their individual storylines. The expansive open world has plenty of activities, such as golfing, tennis, going to flight school, and more. Grand Theft Auto Online ramps up the chaos and thrusts gamers into thirty-player lobbies.

48. DOOM Eternal (2020)

DOOM Eternal has an explosive soundtrack and high-octane actions. Players must go through a series of levels, taking down several mutants in a gore-like fashion. The game offers weapons that most players have experience with, such as shotguns and rifles. Eternal prioritizes simple gameplay elements, offering players an escape from information overload. Many play this fast-paced, blood-filled shooter to wind down after a bad day.

49. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

Breath of the Wild quickly became a system seller for its calming atmosphere and sense of discovery. This game allows players to go in any direction and encounter adventure. Players control Link as he reawakens in the world of Hyrule to find and rescue Princess Zelda. The game offers fifty-plus hours of content and never gets old. The game promotes nonlinearity, and players must chart their own way across the kingdom.

50. Valheim (2021)

Valheim may not have a massive player base, but it excels at providing a cozy atmosphere and excellent in-game progression.

In this game, players get thrust into a fantasy world with unique regions such as dark forests or muddy swamps. Players must build bases, gather materials, and equip themselves to battle various beasts. The game offers several hundred hours of gameplay and can be played with friends.

51. Soma (2015)

Psychological horror title Soma impressed players with its eerie atmosphere and spooky soundscape. In this game, players explore an underwater facility riddled with horrifying creatures. The game has elements of stealth and puzzle solving, keeping players engaged. Players highly praise the narrative for its intricacies and psychological aspects.

52. A Short Hike (2019)

A Short Hike embodies coziness in the gameplay. This game has players reach the top of a mountain to get cellphone reception. On the way, players meet several characters, build relationships, and learn about their lives. Players jog, swim, climb, and fly their way to the top of the mountain.

53. Battlefield 1 (2016)

Electronic Art's Battlefield 1 has an electric soundtrack and explosive multiplayer action. The game's visuals continue to impress with realistic lighting and flashy visual effects. Battlefield titles have always implemented destructive environments, but this one elevates it to a new level. A simple match of Conquest in this game reduces entire cities to rubble. The game also has a singleplayer element showcasing the effect of The Great War in different parts of the world.

54: Command and Conquer: Red Alert (1996)

Red Alert gives players an over-the-top view of the battlefield. In this game, players compete to take control of the European mainland. This game has two factions, each with unique strengths. Players must train their forces, mine resources, and defend their bases while planning their next attack. The single-player missions promoted creative tactics to take down the enemy. Red Alert's narrative included live-action cinematic videos that gamers still love.

55. Ms. Pac-Man (1982)

In this critically acclaimed game, players control Pac-Man‘s wife and help her devour pellets in a maze to earn points. This game has been featured several times in mass media and has become the image of arcade games worldwide. The simple gameplay loop keeps players coming back for more to beat their high scores and advance to the next level. Eating one of the larger pellets allows players to chase after the ghosts and eat them, too!

56. The Legend of Zelda (1986)

In the original Legend of Zelda, players help Link find eight fragments of the Triforce of Wisdom to rescue Princess Zelda. This game has a top-down perspective, giving players an expansive view of the environment. Players must explore the overworld and scavenge dungeons for better equipment and further the game. Many of these items can only be found hidden in plain sight, such as under rocks. The distinct environments and electric soundtrack make this game a must-play for Zelda fans.