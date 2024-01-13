All the Must-Visit Gaming Museums and Their Attractions

In all likelihood, most readers will have yet to visit their first gaming museum; however, more and more of these dynamic attractions pop up every year, and they offer a great mix of entertainment and history for the whole family.

Whether one visits The National Videogame Museum in Texas or the Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines in Moscow, exploring gaming museums ranks as a worthwhile way to spend an afternoon anywhere, anytime.

The National Videogame Museum (Frisco, Texas, USA)

The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, Texas, began as a traveling exhibition devoted to the history of video games, with its first showing at the Classic Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in 1999. A little over a decade later, the exhibitors raised Kickstarter funds to build a permanent home for their vast trove of consoles, games, and memorabilia. The effort resulted in the founding of the museum in 2016.

The Texas facility contains exhibits covering various episodes in gaming history, such as the video game crash of 1983 when market saturation and the introduction of home computers led the console industry to a recession. Other museum features include many playable arcade and console games and the world's largest Pong machine.

The Strong National Museum of Play (Rochester, New York, USA)

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, originates in something out of a creepy fairytale: an eccentric heiress obsessed with doll collecting, Margaret Woodbury Strong, amassed tens of thousands of antique playthings over her lifetime. These toys, donated to found the museum 13 years after she died in 1969, formed the basis for a collection dedicated to the social history of average Americans between the mid-nineteenth and mid-twentieth centuries. (Anyone wanting to make a horror movie about gaming museums, look no further.)

In the 1990s, the Strong's mission changed to cataloging the history of play, with the name changing to The Strong Museum of Play in 2006. Nowadays, the highly interactive museum hosts the International Center for the History of Electronic Games (ICHEG) as well as the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Clocking in at over 32,000 items, the ICHEG has one of the largest collections of video game artifacts, some of which the museum makes accessible online.

The Video Game Museum of Rome (Rome, Italy)

The Video Game Museum of Rome (VIGAMUS), Italy, commenced operations in 2012. The regular exhibitions at VIGAMUS hold nearly 500 expository panels on the history of video games, with topics like the world's first home console (Magnavox Odyssey) as well as special exhibitions with virtual reality (VR) and other interactive displays. One of the museum's crown jewels, the DOOM master disks, allows visitors to see the developers' original copy of the 1993 shooter.

The Nostalgia Box (Perth, Australia)

The first interactive video game console museum in Australia, The Nostalgia Box, opened in 2015. After the pandemic, it reopened in its new home in West Perth in 2023. The museum chronologically showcases the history of gaming beginning in the 1970s, and it has many playable consoles and arcade machines.

The National Museum of Computing (Bletchley Park, UK)

Just a short trip from London, The National Museum of Computing in Bletchley Park, UK, introduces museumgoers to the entire history of computer systems. Its location, in a building called Block H, formerly housed six Colossus computers used to break codes during the Second World War.

The museum thoroughly examines the evolution of computers from that era to the present, even displaying a reproduction of the original Turing machine. The museum also takes gaming seriously, with exhibitions devoted to the timeline of console gaming, the influence of gaming on personal computers, and the history of virtual worlds.

The Finnish Museum of Games (Tampere, Finland)

With a focus on the history of Finnish contributions to the art of gaming, The Finnish Museum of Games offers visitors 85 playable games spread across a half dozen rooms dedicated to different periods and themes. Temporary exhibitions address topics like the history of VR, miniature games, board gaming, and personal play histories.

The Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines (Moscow, Russia)

The early days of gaming extended far beyond what gamers might think of as early hubs like California and Japan. Even the Soviets had a lively gaming scene, with many arcade machines designed from the 1970s onwards. The Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines in Moscow, Russia, which opened in 2007, presents these peculiar artifacts to the public.

Due to previous lapses in historic preservation, the founders had to salvage many of the machines from garbage dumps and various forgotten corners of the country. Almost all of the games required substantial restorative work, and, in some cases, the museum even had to combine multiple machines into one.

Upon arrival at the museum, visitors receive a matchbox full of kopeck coins, the currency of the Soviet days. An array of pinball machines and arcade consoles greets the visitors as they enter the main exhibition space, with many of the games using simpler graphical interfaces than comparative Western titles of the time. One quiz machine tests knowledge of Soviet road signs; others resemble pared-down versions of classics like Space Invaders and Duck Hunt.

The Soviet Ministry of Culture, which commissioned arcade games for production in defense factories, intended many of these games as exact replicas of their foreign counterparts.

Nexon Computer Museum (Jeju City, South Korea)

Tucked away on Jeju Island off the coast of South Korea, the Nexon Computer Museum has a collection amassing nearly 7,000 items, including rare early home computers like the Apple I—of which only six remain in working condition. In addition to offering many playable consoles and arcade machines, the museum has leaned into research and archival work on the massively multiplayer online (MMO) genre, among the most popular gaming genres in Korea.

The National Videogame Museum (Sheffield, England)

A few years ago, Britain's National Videogame Museum, previously known as the National Videogame Arcade, relocated from Nottingham to Sheffield. The museum provides visitors with over 100 playable games in its new home.

With a focus on the UK industry, the curators designed many exhibits delving into the making of games and other technical areas, such as the role of QWERTY keyboards in gaming as well as how physics engines work. Other exhibits include “Tough Bundle,” which covers the most difficult video game levels, and “Text Bot Bundle,” which explores the history of text-based gaming.

Retro Games Museum (Krakow, Poland)

The market for arcade machines survived longer in the former Eastern Bloc than elsewhere, remaining a workable enterprise even into this century, with traveling arcade shows roaming the countryside of nations like Poland. The Retro Games Museum in Krakow dedicates itself to this history, with over 100 playable machines from the arcade era lining its showroom.

American Classic Arcade Museum (Lanconia, New Hampshire)

Seeking to preserve the history of all coin-operated arcade machines—including those pre-dating video games and even electricity—the American Classic Arcade Museum on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire presents the public with over 250 playable machines. The museum lies inside part of a larger complex: Funspot, which the Guinness Book of World Records recognizes as the largest arcade in the world.

Pixel Museum (Brussels, Belgium)

With a huge variety of playable consoles dating back to the Magnavox Odyssey in the early 1970s, the Pixel Museum in Brussels, Belgium, gives visitors a chance to experience the entire gaming timeline. The private collection, which the museum lays out chronologically, also holds many gaming peripherals and other related objects of interest.

The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (MADE)

Located in Oakland, California, the Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (MADE), a 501c(3) physical community space, serves various functions. Offering thousands of playable games from the 1970s through the present day, MADE aims to teach children about the history of the art form.

Once the museum catches the attention of its young visitors, it tries to impart the more complicated lessons of how games get made with workshops in the block-based visual programming language Scratch. MADE also serves as a mecca for game devs, who often use the facility as a co-working space.

Pacific Pinball Museum (Alameda, California, USA)

While not a video game museum per se, the Pacific Pinball Museum in Alameda, California, should delight arcade gaming enthusiasts of all stripes. Spread across over 7,000 sq/ft of space with hand-painted murals and jukeboxes to elaborate the mood, the museum serves up the full history of pinball, offering over 100 playable machines dating back to the 1940s.

Museum of Pop Culture (Seattle, Washington, USA)

Founded in 2000 as the Experience Music Project by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) boasts a massive range of exhibitions related to music, science fiction and fantasy, horror, and video games. Currently, its exhibition “Indie Game Revolution” showcases the experiences of game developers changing the industry through their work at small studios, with many playable displays.

ACMI Museum (Melbourne, Australia)

The Australian Center for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne, Australia, concerns itself with just about every form of visual media from the modern age. This includes video games, to which the museum devotes excellent attention, including in its current exhibit, “Games Lab: Playing House,” a show exploring what it means to play house through a curation of local games. The museum also touts its “Play It Again” project, which aims to create a “playable history” of games from the region.

National Videogame Museum (Zoetermeer, The Netherlands)

With an entrance fee that covers unlimited game time, the National Videogame Museum in Zoetermeer, The Netherlands, gives visitors one of the best arcade experiences available in Europe. Classic titles from the 1970s through the 1990s fill the space, with a sprinkling of displays to deepen visitors' appreciation of the history of the gaming medium.

Computerspielemuseum (Berlin, Germany)

Founded in 1997 as the first permanent exhibition of digital interactive culture worldwide, the Computerspielemuseum (Computer Game Museum) in Berlin, Germany, only had a few years in physical space before it had to retreat online in 2000. Then, in 2011, the museum reopened and has remained so ever since.

The Computerspielemuseum boasts an extensive collection of arcade games, consoles, magazines, manuals, and other miscellaneous items from the world of gaming. It has a permanent arcade set up with machines from the 1980s and exhibitions mimicking gamers' bedrooms and living rooms in various decades. The museum even occasionally hosts edgy exhibitions like the “PainStation,” an interactive display that discharges mild shocks to the losers of a game.

The Center for Computing History (Cambridge, England)

With a mission of preserving early artifacts of the information age, such as computers like the ZX Spectrum and the Altair 8800, the Cambridge, England-based Center for Computing History has collected an impressive amount of gear.

The permanent collection includes over 13,000 video games, often accompanied by marketing materials, packaging, etc. The museum also makes information for each object available online and even archives the source code for some games.

Games and Computers Museum of the Past Era (Wroclaw, Poland)

The curators of the privately run Games and Computers Museum of the Past Era seek to combine the history of video games with the history of computer science. Comprising over 50 interactive console exhibits and many other displays, the museum, located in the western Polish city of Wroclaw, has a broad range of offerings, from the Atari 2600 to an early Pong arcade machine as well as early generations of IBM personal computers.

Nintendo Museum (Uji City, Japan)

Set for a grand opening in March 2024, the Nintendo Museum in Uji City, Japan, promises to be a comprehensive tour of the company's history, which dates back to the late nineteenth century. Situated at a former factory that used to make trading cards and repair consoles, the soon-to-open museum lies just thirty minutes south of Kyoto. No doubt it will become one of the most popular gaming museums in the world, courtesy of Nintendo's long fan following.