All the Star Wars References in Halo

Bungie, Microsoft, and 343 Industries have had their hand in the beloved sci-fi first-person space video game series, Halo. With many games spanning every Xbox console generation, and even some on PC, there is a lot to unpack in this space franchise.

Halo doesn’t hold back in its references to other popular sci-fi series, such as Star Wars. There are numerous Star Wars references in Halo, ranging from simple designs or names to even full lines taken out of the movie franchise. Here are all of the Star Wars references in Halo.

1. The Start of Halo: Combat Evolved

Back in late 2001, the original Xbox console launched with Halo: Combat Evolved as a must-have title for it. In the opening cutscene of the monumental video game, there is a sweeping view of space that leads up to a pan of the Pillar of Autumn ship that is quite reminiscent of the opening scenes in most Star Wars movies.

2. Scarab’s Design (Halo 2)

The Scarab is a fascinating and gigantic Covenant vehicle that players have to engage with during the events of Halo 2. The hulking behemoth and its terrifying power are highly reminiscent of the slow but powerful AT-ATs from the Battle of Hoth.

3. Look at the Size of That Thing (Halo 3: ODST)

Near the end of ODST, Buck can be seen saying “look at the size of that thing” when the assault carrier ship appears before you. This appears to be a direct reference to the same line that Wedge Antilles uses when the Death Star is seen.

4. Installation 08 (Halo 3)

Installation 08 plays a massive role near the end of Halo 3, being the superweapon that could result in the destruction of the entire known galaxy and all beings within it. This weapon seems to be based on the second Death Star in its design and function.

5. Elephant’s Design (Halo Wars)

The Elephant, or the M312 Heavy Recovery Vehicle, is one of the many units you can use in the strategy spin-off of the Bungie franchise. The Elephant is a large, slow-moving vehicle that has a massive frame that is similar to the Sandcrawlers that the Jawas use on Tatooine.

6. Prophet of Truth (Halo 3)

The Prophet of Truth is part of the trifecta of leaders who run the Covenant society and religion. Truth is one of the core villains of the third game in the series, with his entire shtick taking over the entire society and running it as a dictatorship so he can cause genocide against Sangheili and humanity.

This is quite similar to Emperor Palpatine’s plan, which spanned the entirety of the Star Wars movies.

7. Wraith’s Design (Halo 3)

Many have noted that the design change for the classic Covenant enemy vehicle, the Wraith, in the third mainline game in the series bears some resemblances to another sci-fi vehicle. It is quite reminiscent of the Armored Assault Tank (AAT) from Episode I.

8. Came From Behind (Halo 3)

There is an achievement the players can unlock in this game that is titled “Came…From…Behind.” This achievement title seems to be a reference to the line that the Rebel pilot Gold Five states when the battle against the first Death Star happens.

9. Shooting Swamp Rats (Halo: Reach)

Halo: Reach has a ton of references to Star Wars, perhaps more so than any other game in the franchise. A huge portion of this comes from when the player has the I Would Have Been Your Daddy modifier equipped.

There is a scene in the New Alexandria mission where you can hear one of the gunners on the Falcon vehicle stating that this is “like shooting swamp rats back home.” This is a brilliant reference to Luke Skywalker doing the same, but with “womp rats.”

10. It’s Just Like Star Wars (Halo: Reach)

While having the I Would Have Been Your Daddy modifier skull equipped, one of the main characters, Stacker, can be heard telling the player that fighting Brutes is like the Wookies from Star Wars. This is impressive given that these games take place more than 500 years after the movies first came out.

11. Chewie (Halo: Reach)

In the same vein as the last surprise reference, the IWHBYD skull can sometimes even cause Stacker to also call the Brutes “Chewie.” This is likely a reference to the loving nickname for Chewbacca.

12. An Elegant Weapon Achievement (Halo: Reach)

There is an achievement you can get in this game that is known as An Elegant Weapon. This appears to be a reference to the line from Ben Kenobi where he notes that the lightsaber is “an elegant weapon from a more civilized age.”

13. Spartan Laser (Halo 3)

Similar to the previous reference, Cortana herself will even occasionally note to Master Chief that the Spartan Laser is “an elegant weapon from a more civilized age” when you pick it up and use it.

14. You Are Doomed (Halo Infinite)

Halo Infinite takes its Star Wars references and specifically puts them in the tips screens that appear throughout the game. Whenever you are on a loading screen, you’ll see tips and most of these have titles that are references to Star Wars.

One such title is “You must realize you are doomed.” This is a reference to what General Grievous said to Obi-Wan before their fight.

15. A Fine Addition to My Collection (Halo Infinite)

Another tip title reference is “A fine addition to my collection.” This is a direct reference to when General Grievous notes to Anakin and Obi-Wan that their lightsabers will be joining the others that he has collected over the years.

16. You’re a Bold One (Halo Infinite)

Yet another General Grievous reference is found in the tips loading screens. This one is “You’re a bold one,” which is a direct reference to the line that the Separatist villain says to Obi-Wan when he first appears to him on Utapau.

17. Thunderous Applause (Halo Infinite)

Another classic reference in the loading screens is known as “thunderous applause.” This is a phrase taken from the famous line from Padmé Amidala about “so this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause” as the Republic makes way for the Galactic Empire.

18. Death Sticks (Halo Infinite)

Death Sticks is another loading screen title that is a reference to the Gravity Hammer, one of the most popular weapons in the game. This itself is a reference to the illegal substance that Obi-Wan is given the chance to buy on Coruscant.

19. This Is Where the Fun Begins (Halo Infinite)

There is yet another loading screen title that references the classic “this is where the fun begins” line that Anakin Skywalker states at the beginning of Revenge of the Sith, which has gone on to be a meme in the community.

20. Halo Infinite Bot Name

If you play Halo Infinite multiplayer and load up a private match with bots, there are various bot names you can see. One of the bot names, which you aren’t guaranteed to see every time, is “InitiateOrder66.” This is a pretty blatant reference to the infamous line from Palpatine for the clones to execute the Jedi.

21. Halo: Reach and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Pretty much the entirety of Halo: Reach is a direct reference to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, or, well, the other way around. It seems that the latter took inspiration from this video game, as both feature a ragtag, memorable group of outcasts who go on a daring mission and, spoiler alert, all perish after the story but knowing that they succeeded.

Not to mention, they are both prequels to the core franchise and the planets of Reach and Scarif are quite similar in style.