All-Time Richest NFL Quarterbacks, Ranked in Order

NFL quarterbacks are the equivalent of being an A-list celebrity. They are the leaders their teammates look up to and have the most responsibility. They also make the most money by a long shot. Here are the richest NFL quarterbacks ranked in order.

15. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted by the Ravens in 2008, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Flacco is worth $85,000,000, which puts him at number 15 on this list.

14. Carson Palmer

Carson Palmer is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals. He was drafted by the Bengals in 2003, and he spent eight seasons with the team before being traded to the Raiders in 2011. Palmer is worth $90,000,000.

13. Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers his entire career. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2004, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Roethlisberger is worth $100,000,000.

12. Brett Favre

Brett Favre is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings. He was drafted by the Packers in 1991, and he spent 16 seasons with the team before being traded to the Jets in 2008. Favre is worth $100,000,000.

11. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Wilson is worth $135,000,000.

10. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted by the Packers in 2005, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Rodgers is worth $140,000,000.

9. John Elway

John Elway is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos from 1983 to 1998. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Elway is worth $145,000,000.

8. Joe Montana

Joe Montana is a former NFL quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Montana is worth $150,000,000.

7. Eli Manning

Eli Manning is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the New York Giants. He was drafted by the Giants in 2004, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Manning is worth $150,000,000.

6. Drew Brees

Drew Brees is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints. He was signed by the Saints as a free agent in 2006, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Brees is worth $160,000,000.

5. Steve Young

Steve Young is a former NFL quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1987 to 1999. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Young is worth $200,000,000.

4. Tom Brady

Tom Brady is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the New England Patriots. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2000, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and he is worth $250,000,000.

3. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Denver Broncos. He was drafted by the Colts in 1998, and he spent 14 seasons with the team before being released in 2012. Manning is worth $250,000,000.

2. Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons. He was drafted by the Vikings in 1961, and he spent 13 seasons with the team before being traded to the Giants in 1967. Tarkenton is worth $300,000,000.

1. Roger Stabauch

Roger Staubach is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1969 to 1979. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. Staubach is worth $600,000,000, which makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

