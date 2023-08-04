Starting Today, This Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookie Welcome Is More Inclusive

Over 32 million people in the United States are affected by food allergies. This burden affects almost every aspect of their life, including the confidence to travel and explore the world. 42% of these families restrict their number of vacations, and 6 percent share that they’ve never taken even one. But starting today, traveling with food allergies will be a little more welcoming.

“We open our doors every day to guests, paying attention to little details that have a big impact on their stay,” says Dianna Vaughan, Senior Vice President, Hilton. One of those little details is a new allergy-friendly version of the infamous DoubleTree by Hilton's beloved chocolate chip cookie enjoyed by 30 million people annually. This new dessert is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and free from the top nine allergens of wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish.

Karen Kelly, founder of Seasonal Cravings, is just one of the millions of people who have been traveling while gluten-free for many years. She says, “I have learned all the tricks to traveling gluten-free, from packing gluten-free snacks to scouting out the gluten-free restaurants beforehand. The best experience is when you arrive at your hotel or resort and find that they offer delicious gluten-free foods on-site. It's so nice when I can enjoy all the food my family enjoys while on vacation.”

It’s a Small, Yet Powerful, Cookie

“A perk of any DoubleTree hotel stay is their chocolate chip cookies. My husband and I look forward to these famous treats when we book a room at any DoubleTree hotel,” shares Mikkel Woodruff, full-time traveler and founder of Sometimes Sailing. “There's no welcome back to the hotel from a day exploring as warming as the fresh, delicious cookies they serve.”

Now, that infamous warm welcome has, for the first time, a second option for guests to choose from. Created in collaboration with Partake Foods, a distinguished black-owned allergy-friendly cookie company, DoubleTree’s allergy-free cookie is individually packaged to ensure safety from cross-contamination. Partake has a history of creating good-tasting allergy-friendly foods that those with and without food restrictions can enjoy and share confidently. Started by a mom whose daughter has food allergies, they meticulously curate every recipe to find the perfect combination of safe ingredients for those with the top 9 food allergies that taste delicious.

“We recognize the impact that food allergies and dietary restrictions have on millions of people in their daily lives and know it can prove challenging during travel,” states Shawn McAteer, Senior Vice President, and Global Brand Leader, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We hope the introduction of our allergy-friendly option, alongside our original cookie, reaffirms DoubleTree by Hilton as a place that makes travelers feel welcome while away from home.”

Starting on August 4, 2023, guests can take their pick when checking into all United States DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels except Puerto Rico. This new complimentary cookie, while seemingly small, means millions more travelers can participate in this iconic travel moment.

“As a mom with a child with multiple food sensitivities, part of my travel planning includes ensuring safe alternatives for meals and treats. Because it’s important to make sure no little hearts get left out, I feel especially welcomed anytime a restaurant or hotel has made a good contingency plan for food-sensitive guests so that everybody can take part in the special moments,” shares Anna Chesley, founder of Salt in My Coffee.

Expert Tips for Traveling With Food Allergies

Research shows that 98% of vacationers experienced added anxiety when traveling due to their food allergies, with 90% only traveling within the United States. To lessen these fears, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology recommends always keeping your medications with you, anticipating issues, and preparing a list of local doctors and hospitals in your vacation spot in case of an emergency.

“When on the road, it’s important to know that not everywhere is as allergen-conscious as the major metropolitan cities such as Los Angeles or New York. Sometimes, finding readily available gluten-free pick-me-ups or places you can trust to take your allergens seriously can be hard. And when you do find something, it’s not always the case that it tastes good. There is the odd gem, though, and having a name that you trust is important to ensure an allergic reaction does not ruin your trip,” says Sarah, a frequent traveler and Founder of Dukes Avenue.

“As someone with celiac disease, a peanut allergy, and dairy free who loves to travel, it can be challenging to find options in new places. I've learned to find joy in discovering options that I can enjoy and do my research to make the most of every trip,” explains Bella Bucchiotti, travel and food blogger at xoxoBella.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.