Almost Half of Americans Work Side Hustles To Pay Their Bills

A recent Bankrate study finds 63% of U.S. adults are saving less for unexpected expenses due to high inflation.

Even with positive news about the overall economy, many Americans struggle financially. Another 66% say if they lost their jobs tomorrow, they would worry about having enough savings to cover a month’s living expenses.

Even though incomes are getting annual cost of living increases, they still fail to meet the mark due to the rapid rise in prices. As Americans struggle to make ends meet, 39% fell deeper into debt in 2023, and 35% believe they will always be in debt.

Inflation Rates and the Figures No One Is Talking About

The costs required to survive have been steadily increasing in recent years. While the rate of inflation dropped from 6.5% in 2022 to 3.1% in 2024, it is still more than twice as high as just a decade ago when it was 1.5%.

But this only tells part of the story.

Inflation reports talk about the increase in prices for goods and services. Even though the inflation rate declined in 2023, prices are still increasing. They are growing at a slower pace, only when compared to 2022. A slowing of price increases is good, but most Americans continue to struggle with high prices that are not coming down.

More Than Half of American Workers Are Underpaid

Wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living. A recent survey from Real Estate Witch indicates that many employers aren't paying their employees what they are worth. Of the U.S. workers polled, 56% report they are underpaid, and 40% feel unappreciated.

That affects morale and leads to high turnover rates and staffing issues. Companies across the nation struggle to find “good” help. Some have even had to change their hours of operation because they are short-staffed.

Companies seeking workers incentivized newcomers by offering significant pay increases immediately after the pandemic. But many workers’ wages are still not keeping up with the high inflation rate. Another Bankrate survey in 2023 found that 53% of workers said their salary lost ground to inflation.

Two Out of Three Americans Cite Finances as Their Greatest Stressor

The combination of high costs and low salaries is detrimental to Americans. Most experience stress in some capacity. 63% of U.S. adults cite finances as their most significant stressor and 83% of employees report work-related stress. 80% of Americans fret about the cost of living, and many feel anxiety about the economy (72%) and inflation (73%).

Sadly, only 45% of Americans believe they earn enough money to live comfortably, and 51% said that if they lost their income, they would run out of money within a month. Nearly 30% stated they would be out of money within a week.

All Households, Regardless of Income, Work Side Hustles

More and more Americans are taking action to combat stress and meet their monthly financial obligations. 93% cut back on their spending last year, and 39% have a side hustle to allow them to make ends meet.

Gen Z (53%) is more likely than baby boomers (24%) to work a side hustle, but all age groups are taking on at least one additional income stream. Men are more likely to have a side hustle (43%) than women (35%).

The need for additional income is not an issue only low-income households experience. 42% of households with an income under $50,000 have side hustles, and 22% of households earning over $100,000 work for side income.

How Much Income Do Side Hustles Bring In Monthly?

The truth is, side hustles do make a difference. There are many side hustle ideas; the average income from a side hustle is $810 a month. 41% earn $500 or more per month.

A lot of different opportunities are out there, making many promises, but the thing to keep in mind is that some side hustles aren't worth the time. While most people want to know how to get free money, the chances of this are slim. The most popular and lucrative side gigs require effort, whether a ride-share driver, a dog walker, running an online shop, or another venture.

Where To Find Side Hustles

Finding side hustles can be challenging. An Internet search often turns up more useless information than viable leads and ideas. Ironically, many side hustle articles are the product of someone else's side gig. Articles flush with affiliate links and product boosts increase viewership for influencers, generating additional revenue for creators.

Side hustles geared to those who want to work from home are often low-paying gigs that are more effort than profit. While great paying work-at-home side jobs exist, gig selection requires careful consideration and evaluation.

Take an online search for ‘side hustles for moms‘ as an example. Typical results include food delivery, babysitting, or tutoring. But many other unique ideas are available when one considers their talents, skills, and interests.

When looking for side hustles, there are five questions to ask before moving forward:

What are things I can do or am qualified to do?

What are things I like to do?

What earning opportunities are there for these things?

Is there a market for this, and will people pay for it?

How much of an investment is needed to start?

There is some argument regarding the “do what you love” philosophy. Some people argue that a job is just a job, emphasizing that as long as one is earning money, personal preferences shouldn't matter.

While that perspective has a degree of truth, it's worth contemplating the following: If an individual is going to engage in this job after their regular work hours, having already spent the entire day working, shouldn't it be an activity they find enjoyable?

