15 Movies That Are Almost Perfect Except for One Thing

There are some movies that come very close to perfection — but just slightly miss the mark. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What's the worst part of an otherwise perfect film?” Here are 15 of the top responses.

1 – The Dark Knight Rises

Some movie fans pointed out the scene in The Dark Knight Rises when Marion Cotillard's character dies. One person called it “diabolical.”

Another agreed, adding, “Her death is literally comical. Gasping for breath, long look, then instant head tilt and death coupled with a nice, ‘unnghh,' sound to top it all off. Absolutely pathetic.”

2 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Many movie fans noted that Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a classic with an undeniably brilliant performance from Gene Wilder, but one scene really falls flat. Someone noted the song, “Cheer Up, Charlie” and another replied, “Where’s the fast-forward button?”

A third person said while they used to hate the scene “in what otherwise is one of my favorite movies of all time,” it eventually grew on them.

3 – Alien

The 1979 sci-fi horror film is considered a classic among filmgoers, with some calling it a perfect movie.

One fan said, “Performance, narrative, and direction-wise, it's basically sublime. But one scene in it (the ending escape pod scene) really bugs me. When the Xenomorph is clinging to the outside of the ship it looks a tad goofy. Almost comparable to a power rangers villain.”

4 – Titanic

When elderly Rose reveals that she had kept the priceless sapphire and diamond necklace throughout her life, after finding it in her ex-fiancé’s coat pocket as a young woman, she throws it into the ocean. One person called this act “dumb.”

5 – The Untouchables

One movie lover found the soaring Ennio Morricone soundtrack in The Untouchables offputting, saying, “Just the tone, the volume, the tempo, to me it was distracting more than supporting.” Another person, however, lauded the music as “freaking great.”

6 – The Departed

The closing sequence of the film has its share of critics. The CGI rat walking along Matt Damon's balcony after he was exposed as a corrupt police officer made for a disappointing moment with its cheap-looking special effects in an otherwise beautiful piece of cinematography.

One film fan complained how director Martin Scorcese “…just couldn't leave it alone, he had to Hollywoodize that ending” when Mark Wahlberg takes revenge on Damon's character for murdering his mentor.

7 – The Godfather

It's rare to hear criticism of one of the greatest films ever made.

Still, one moviegoer took exception to the fight scene between Sonny Corleone and his brother-in-law Carlo Rizzi. “The fight scene with Sonny and Carlo in The Godfather is pretty awful, technically speaking,” they explained. “It looks like theme park fight choreography where they have to play to the back row so up close you can see they didn't even come close to making contact. It's also just awkward, clunky, and kind of laughable.”

8 – It (1990 version)

The conclusion of the television movie adaptation of the Stephen King novel It is a terrifying film — until the murderous Pennywise the Clown is revealed to be a “…giant spider puppet that the kids who were now grownups had to fight. That spoiled everything for me,” said one movie fan.

9 – Religulous

One movie buff complained that “Bill Maher spends the whole movie showing how religion tells people what to think and then in the last 5 minutes goes on a rant about what people should think. Completely kills the message of the movie.”

Another didn't appreciate what they perceived as Maher's self-righteous, condescending attitude.

10 – Back to the Future

At the end of the film, we see Biff polishing George McFly's BMW. It's meant to showcase the role reversals for the characters following the movie's events.

However, many movie lovers found it a little weird to see George employ his former bully and the person who assaulted his wife 30 years prior.

11 – Lord of the Rings – Return of the King

Many argue that Lord of the Rings is a perfect movie trilogy, but there's one valid critique of Return of the King.

Saruman, played masterfully by Christopher Lee, is sort of shoved off to the side in the theatrical cut. The cause of his death is “hidden” in the extended edition.

12 – Robocop

The 1987 sci-fi action movie is considered to be a groundbreaking film. Still, the movie isn't without its faults.

As a by-product of being made in the 1980s, some of the special effects aren't always up to par. For example, one fan points out that one character has double-length appendages when he falls out the window before being killed.

13 – The Thing

John Carpenter's legendary horror film is as beloved as his slasher masterpiece Halloween. Yet for many, one part of the movie would be better left on the cutting floor.

“There is only one change I would make to any part of The Thing, ” states one moviegoer, “which would be to remove the intro with the spaceship coming to Earth. It adds nothing to the movie, and it would be a better first-time watch if you learned about that as the characters did.”

14 – Grease

The beloved musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John has fans across the world. Its musical numbers and captivating dance sequences continue to delight audiences today.

Yet at the end of the film, some filmgoers are left scratching their heads over one thing: why is the car flying?

15 – Terminator 2: Judgement Day

One of the few examples of a sequel outshining the original, Terminator 2 is a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish.

Yet when John is bonding with the Terminator, many feel like it doesn't fit with the rest of the film. “It comes across as really cringeworthy and doesn't fit the tone of the rest of the movie at all,” one movie fan said. “I get we had to have a bonding scene for the ending to have an impact, but I wish they'd gone for anything else.”

Source: Reddit.