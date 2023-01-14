“Alpha Male” Vows to Boycott New Feminist and Woke M&M’s

Candy maker Mars has stirred a culture war controversy with its all-new feminist M&M's package, geared towards “uplifting and empowering women.”
Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green. The candy's trio of female characters are upside-down on the package, to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.”
“The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer for Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release.
Even though “inclusivity” is the drive behind the making of this special edition, not everyone seems pleased with the movement.
Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump supporter, who self-identifies as an “alpha male” took to openly expressing his anger outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York.
He also took his frustration to Twitter, saying the company launched a “nuclear strike in the war on men…”
M&M's have gone WOKE!— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 11, 2023
Mars, the company behind M&M's, launched a nuclear strike in the war on men by unveiling a package with ONLY the female M&M's.
This is sexist and NOT inspirational AT ALL!
We must BOYCOTT M&M's until the alpha male M&M's get their own exclusive package.
He started an “alpha male challenge”:
🚨ALPHA MALE CHALLENGE🚨— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 13, 2023
1. Go to your local grocery store and purchase the LARGEST bag of M&Ms you can find!
2. DESTROY the bag of M&Ms you purchased and do NOT let one pass your lips!
3. Take a photo of your CRUSHED woke M&Ms and post it on social. Make sure you tag Mars!
He also tweeted a story of how he was at the bodega and stopped a mother from purchasing the “woke” candy, and instead opt for a Twix.
I was at a bodega this morning when I saw a small boy ask his mother for some candy.— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 13, 2023
As I saw her hand reach for a package of M&Ms, I cried out and left my place in line to stop her.
Once I informed her M&Ms had gone woke, she thanked me profusely and opted for a Twix instead.
Comedian Dan Wilbur replied to the tweet, saying, “NICK! NIIIICK! THEY’RE THE SAME COMPANY NICK!! THEY’RE GOING TO THINK YOU’RE DUMB, NICK! DELETE IT!!”
“These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott!” Nick Adams once again tweeted.
I am DONE with M&M's!— Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 12, 2023
Not one M&M will pass my lips until Mars issues a formal apology and releases an all-male package of M&M's to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality.
These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott! pic.twitter.com/KtZJR3feTW
Some people have taken liberty in interpreting Adams' fight for equality in a humorous light.
So you only want to eat male packages? Got it. So “Alpha.” Thanks for coming out publicly. I think we all feel better now. Also- weird hill to die on, bro.— Steve Blum (@blumspew) January 12, 2023
“Honestly, no one cares what you think,” @PositiveLad said, taking a stance against Nick Adams, advising him to deal with his own “shortcomings” first.
Honestly, no one cares what you think.— Tom – PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) January 13, 2023
Alpha male? You look like someone left a twix out in the sun, and then was to embarrassed to own up to it.
Deal with your own, substantial, shortcomings first.
@akjakalope made a joke: “‘Feminist M&M's!' he cried in his soprano voice.”
Another user expressed concern for him.
I'm going to ask these questions in the nicest possible manner. However, I need to know. What woman burned you so badly? Was it Mom? Did she not give you love? Did she spank you? maybe it was a girlfriend or possibly several girls who weren't satisfied? What nationality are you?— 🌊Val Heathen Spawn NO LIST 💔 #BansOffofMyBody (@ValH213) January 13, 2023
Despite the criticism and ridicule, Adams isn't backing down in his quest to boycott the new M&M's – if anything, he's more inspired.
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.