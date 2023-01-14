“Alpha Male” Vows to Boycott New Feminist and Woke M&M’s

Candy maker Mars has stirred a culture war controversy with its all-new feminist M&M's package, geared towards “uplifting and empowering women.”

Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green. The candy's trio of female characters are upside-down on the package, to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.”

“The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer for Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release.

Even though “inclusivity” is the drive behind the making of this special edition, not everyone seems pleased with the movement.

Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump supporter, who self-identifies as an “alpha male” took to openly expressing his anger outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York.

He also took his frustration to Twitter, saying the company launched a “nuclear strike in the war on men…”

He started an “alpha male challenge”:

He also tweeted a story of how he was at the bodega and stopped a mother from purchasing the “woke” candy, and instead opt for a Twix.

Comedian Dan Wilbur replied to the tweet, saying, “NICK! NIIIICK! THEY’RE THE SAME COMPANY NICK!! THEY’RE GOING TO THINK YOU’RE DUMB, NICK! DELETE IT!!”

“These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott!” Nick Adams once again tweeted.

Some people have taken liberty in interpreting Adams' fight for equality in a humorous light.

“Honestly, no one cares what you think,” @PositiveLad said, taking a stance against Nick Adams, advising him to deal with his own “shortcomings” first.

@akjakalope made a joke: “‘Feminist M&M's!' he cried in his soprano voice.”

Another user expressed concern for him.

Despite the criticism and ridicule, Adams isn't backing down in his quest to boycott the new M&M's – if anything, he's more inspired.

