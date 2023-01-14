“Alpha Male” Vows to Boycott New Feminist and Woke M&M’s

Candy maker Mars has stirred a culture war controversy with its all-new feminist M&M's package, geared towards “uplifting and empowering women.”

Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green. The candy's trio of female characters are upside-down on the package, to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.”

“The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer for Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release.

Even though “inclusivity” is the drive behind the making of this special edition, not everyone seems pleased with the movement.

Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump supporter, who self-identifies as an “alpha male” took to openly expressing his anger outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York.

He also took his frustration to Twitter, saying the company launched a “nuclear strike in the war on men…”

M&M's have gone WOKE!



Mars, the company behind M&M's, launched a nuclear strike in the war on men by unveiling a package with ONLY the female M&M's.



This is sexist and NOT inspirational AT ALL!



We must BOYCOTT M&M's until the alpha male M&M's get their own exclusive package. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 11, 2023

He started an “alpha male challenge”:

🚨ALPHA MALE CHALLENGE🚨



1. Go to your local grocery store and purchase the LARGEST bag of M&Ms you can find!



2. DESTROY the bag of M&Ms you purchased and do NOT let one pass your lips!



3. Take a photo of your CRUSHED woke M&Ms and post it on social. Make sure you tag Mars! — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 13, 2023

He also tweeted a story of how he was at the bodega and stopped a mother from purchasing the “woke” candy, and instead opt for a Twix.

I was at a bodega this morning when I saw a small boy ask his mother for some candy.



As I saw her hand reach for a package of M&Ms, I cried out and left my place in line to stop her.



Once I informed her M&Ms had gone woke, she thanked me profusely and opted for a Twix instead. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 13, 2023

Comedian Dan Wilbur replied to the tweet, saying, “NICK! NIIIICK! THEY’RE THE SAME COMPANY NICK!! THEY’RE GOING TO THINK YOU’RE DUMB, NICK! DELETE IT!!”

“These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott!” Nick Adams once again tweeted.

I am DONE with M&M's!



Not one M&M will pass my lips until Mars issues a formal apology and releases an all-male package of M&M's to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality.



These female M&M's are a slap in the face to men everywhere. We MUST band together and boycott! pic.twitter.com/KtZJR3feTW — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 12, 2023

Some people have taken liberty in interpreting Adams' fight for equality in a humorous light.

So you only want to eat male packages? Got it. So “Alpha.” Thanks for coming out publicly. I think we all feel better now. Also- weird hill to die on, bro. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) January 12, 2023

“Honestly, no one cares what you think,” @PositiveLad said, taking a stance against Nick Adams, advising him to deal with his own “shortcomings” first.

Honestly, no one cares what you think.



Alpha male? You look like someone left a twix out in the sun, and then was to embarrassed to own up to it.



Deal with your own, substantial, shortcomings first. — Tom – PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) January 13, 2023

@akjakalope made a joke: “‘Feminist M&M's!' he cried in his soprano voice.”

Another user expressed concern for him.

I'm going to ask these questions in the nicest possible manner. However, I need to know. What woman burned you so badly? Was it Mom? Did she not give you love? Did she spank you? maybe it was a girlfriend or possibly several girls who weren't satisfied? What nationality are you? — 🌊Val Heathen Spawn NO LIST 💔 #BansOffofMyBody (@ValH213) January 13, 2023

Despite the criticism and ridicule, Adams isn't backing down in his quest to boycott the new M&M's – if anything, he's more inspired.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.