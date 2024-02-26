Six Alternative Family Spring Break Destinations To Avoid the Crowds

Travel experts predict this year’s spring break may be the busiest. Families across America are taking advantage of school holidays and a 16% drop in domestic airfare to reconnect, build memories, and get away. However, it will also mean battling crowds at traditional spring break destinations, such as Orlando, the top spring break destination for eight consecutive years.

“Travelers have Spring Break vacations on their minds, with nearly 20% of all bookings this year across our 200 vacation club resorts set to arrive in March,” says Geoff Richards, Chief Operating Officer, Wyndham Destinations. “Although there is an unmistakable drive towards beach destinations, theme parks and mountain destinations also rank high with travelers.”

Families can avoid the crushing crowds by considering these alternative spring break destinations across America.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a warm-weather, family-friendly escape with an average of 330 sunny days per year and a beautiful 75 degrees during spring.

“While Scottsdale has plenty to offer vacationing families throughout the year, spring is one of the best times to visit for those looking to enjoy outdoor events and activities. The sun will be shining, the pools will be sparkling, and the wildflowers will be in bloom,” explains Rachel Sacco, President and CEO of Experience Scottsdale.

Watch the San Francisco Giants, the Colorado Rockies, and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale’s annual Spring Training. Hike, bike, or ride a horse through The Sonoran Desert and Preserve, or take your thrill-seeking teen on an off-roading tour. Younger kids will be captivated for days at The Arizona Boardwalk, home to the OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, and five more family attractions.

A stay at the award-winning 1,300-acre Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, feels otherworldly. Families can pick from rock climbing clinics, stargazing with a resort astronomer, or golf lessons at the Boulders Gold Academy, all on-site. The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa also boasts adventurous amenities, with an Adventure Water Park featuring a 110-foot-long waterslide and a 900-foot lazy river, making it a hit with water-loving children.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Known for decades as Sin City, Las Vegas is now a warm-weather playground for travelers of all ages, families included. The world’s entertainment capital offers shows, activities, rides, and treats from toddlers to teens. It's convenient and budget-friendly, with direct flights from 30 cities and over 300 hotels.

Resorts World Las Vegas contains three hotels, Hilton Las Vegas, Crockfords Las Vegas, and Conrad Las Vegas, with varied price points and room layouts. Cool off at one of their numerous pools, including one exclusively for families. Alternatively, stay at Circus Circus Hotel, with an on-site Adventuredome Theme Park, or Excalibur, a medieval-themed resort with a large pool complex with waterslides and a Tournament of Kings dinner show.

Off The Strip, spend a day exploring Springs Preserve, which has 180 acres of botanical gardens, walking trails, wildlife habitats, and museums. Don’t skip a road trip to Lake Mead National Recreation Area or the Mars-like 40,000-acre Valley of Fire State Park.

Meal time is made easy with a visit to one of Vegas’ many food halls. Everyone can get the cuisine they’d like, from casual eats to chef-curated offerings, and meet at one of the communal tables. Then grab a dessert at the Hello Kitty Cafe, Waffleato, Hershey’s Chocolate World, or M&M’s World before heading to one of the many family-friendly evening entertainment options.

Nashville, Tennessee

While this destination may conjure bachelorette or bachelor party memories, family adventures await in Music City, especially for Swifties. If Eras Tour concert tickets weren’t in the cards, plan an unforgettable spring getaway for the young fan in your family. Build a custom Taylor trail, experience the same places she loves in Nashville, and visit one of her homes.

While getting show tickets at Bluebird Cafe, where Taylor Swift was discovered, is difficult, obtaining a seat is much easier at Fido, her favorite coffee shop and the perfect spot to start the day. Then, explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with her guitars and costumes and the hands-on experiences at its Taylor Swift Education Center. Pack a book for an afternoon at Centennial Park, the 132-acre public space she mentions reading at in “Invisible String.”

Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown, opening just in time for spring break, is located right off buzzing Broadway and is conveniently located near restaurants and hot spots. Thrill-seeking vacationers can book a resort-style stay at Gaylord Opryland, one of the country's best family hotels, with SoundWaves, a 110,000-square-foot upscale indoor water park.

Pensacola, Florida

If you've been daydreaming about the idyllic white sand beaches of the Caribbean, but it’s out of budget, Pensacola may be just the answer. With over 20 nonstop flights to its international airport, the destination surprises and delights travelers. Visit the world’s largest naval aviation museum, Laguna’s Adventure Park, and the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the nation's longest federally protected seashore, to enjoy a pristine day at the beach without the crowds.

“Pensacola's is the way to beach for families during spring break. With nearly 40 miles of white sand beaches, a historic, walkable downtown, state and national parks, and local cuisine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” shares Darien Schaefer, President and CEO of Visit Pensacola.

Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach sits on the Gulf of Mexico. This family paradise comes equipped with an oceanfront lazy river, renovated rooms, and a kids-eat-free-with-a-paying-adult offer. Portofino Island Resorts, named one of the best family resorts in Florida, offers resort amenities and two to three-bedroom condo rooms.

Florida’s Space Coast

While some may travel to Cape Canaveral only to board a cruise ship, this Florida destination is worthy of an entire vacation. With the closest beaches to Orlando, families can enjoy the sunshine and sand at Cocoa Beach while taking advantage of Orlando’s plentiful flights and inexpensive airline carriers. Honor the region’s namesake by spending time in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, catching a rocket launch, or attending special events with real astronauts.

“It is one of the country’s best spring break destinations for families. Florida's Space Coast enjoys warm, pleasant weather, low-cost or free outdoor activities, including hiking, wildlife viewing, and bird-watching,” says Peter Cranis, native of Florida’s Space Coast and Executive Director of Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism.

With various family-friendly accommodations, including resorts, hotels, vacation rentals, and timeshares, travelers can find a match for their budget and group. For example,

Courtyard Titusville is the closest hotel to the Kennedy Space Center, with a launch observation deck and space-themed rooms. For larger families, check out the Holiday Inn Club Vacations’ condo suites with a water slide, lazy river, mini golf, and easy beach access.

Florida Keys

Take advantage of cheaper domestic flights and jet off to a U.S. destination that feels like you’re on a tropical Caribbean getaway. While Key West, the southernmost point of the United States, is known for its eclectic bars and party atmosphere, it is only one of the five regions in the 125-mile Florida Keys island chain, a nature-filled paradise.

Build a custom itinerary with their Eco-Experience trail pass, a road map of unique experiences such as The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, or Theather of the Sea, the world’s second oldest mammal facilities. Explore the 500-acre Bahia Honda State Park, famous for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, perfect for snorkeling.

Ninety miles from Miami is Hawk’s Cay Resort, winner of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Award, whose list of accolades is almost as long as the list of on-site activities.

“Hawks Cay Resort is a 60-acre true resort destination located midway down the island chain of the Florida Keys. Situated on the secluded and intimate isle of Duck Key, the resort experience centered on fun in the sun with virtually every water-related activity imaginable,” shares Lynne Lulfs, VP of Sales & Marketing at Hawks Cay Resort. “It offers villas and hotel rooms, six restaurants, a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, and a Dolphin Connection facility.”

Spring Break Success Tips

Preplanning and packing the right mindset can help lead to a fun-filled vacation no matter where families head this spring break.

“Young kids are creatures of habit that follow sequence, order, and routine. When traveling, stick to those so that children stay consistent around bedtime, napping, and mealtime,” advises Emily Kaufman, known as The Travel Mom. “Be realistic. We often tackle a lot while on vacation. This is the time to slow down and enjoy a bit. Go back to your hotel between activities and enjoy some downtime.”

“Look for hotels that offer the space for a family to spread out, like Embassy Suites with their two-room suites and their convenient complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast and evening receptions with drinks and snacks,” adds Kaufman.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.