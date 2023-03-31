Zero and Global E&C Sign Pioneering Alternative Fuel Agreement

Plans for creating the world's first fully-featured synthetic fuel plant have taken a landmark step forward as Zero announces their partnership with leading EPC provider, Global E&C. The move appears to propel the world further down the timeline for the commercialization of synthetic fuel.

The initial agreement includes the construction of Plant Zero.1, a first-of-a-kind facility that will create synthetic fuels made solely from air and water. While synthetic fuels are currently available in small quantities, the new site will be the first to provide a scalable pathway to the mass production of synthetic fuels.

The engineering support contract was signed at Global E&C's Modularisation Facility at the Nord Centre in Aberdeen. The new agreement transfers the skills and resources from existing fossil-based industries into the clean energy sector. The two companies will work together to complete the new plant and accelerate the scale-up and modularization of Zero’s synthetic fuel technology.

Enabling a Rapid Development of New Solutions

Zero Co-Founder and CEO Paddy Lowe said: “We have an ambitious timeline in place to deliver the opening of our first large-scale commercial plant within the next two years. And with this agreement, we are in a fantastic position to achieve this goal. As we seek to grow the synthetic fuel market and ultimately drive solutions for global Net Zero goals, it is important as a company to have agility, flexibility and scalability. We believe that working with Global E&C's engineers will allow this and enable the rapid development of new solutions.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity to take the skills that have been developed in the fossil fuel industry, repurpose and channel them into a new world of carbon-neutral energy. Our innovative modular plant design and construction concept is all about efficiency in weight and size and Global E&C brings a unique insight that will help optimise our approach, achieving significant reductions in schedule and cost while maintaining the highest levels of quality and safety.”

Decarbonization of Energy Infrastructures

Global E&C CEO Terry Allan, says: “Global E&C are delighted to partner with Zero at this pivotal stage in the development of Plant Zero.1 and we are looking forward to supporting Zero full-scale commercial roll-out through the provision of engineering and modularised solutions.

“Global E&C is committed to delivering services that enable the decarbonization of onshore and offshore energy infrastructure. This contract with Zero has the potential to accelerate the Energy Transition.”

Fossil-based Fuels Replaced by Reduced or Zero-carbon Solutions

The Energy Transition will see fossil-based fuels replaced by reduced or zero-carbon solutions such as wind, solar and nuclear.

In transportation, the challenge is in developing fuels that can provide the same performance as fossil fuels – in terms of range and power – that meet decarbonization targets. Industries such as air travel and freight are considering synthetic fuel as part of the solution.

Synthetic Fuel Solution

Synthetic fuel production creates equivalent fuels to kerosene, diesel, and petrol without further depleting fossil fuels.

These fuels can be used in any vehicle without modifications or changes to engines, with emissions from the fuel being repurposed and used to create more fuel. In addition, unlike biofuels and fuels from waste, Zero’s synthetic fuel options can be used directly — without blending them with fossil fuels.

Zero is one of the pioneers in this space. For Global E&C, working on the Energy Transition is a natural evolution of what it has been doing since its inception. Both companies are at significant stages in their respective growth and development.

This contract provides an opportunity to partner together on ambitious plans that lay the foundation for future possibilities.

Pushing forward the final construction phase of Plant Zero.1, already underway in Bicester, UK, Zero aims to achieve fuel production by the middle of this year. Working closely with Global E&C at this early stage allows them both to develop procedures and processes to help in the full-scale commercial roll-out of synthetic fuel.

