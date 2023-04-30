Am I Wrong for Telling My Sister a Comment She Made Is Why Her Marriage Didn’t Last?

An interesting post appeared recently telling a story of friction between a brother (let's call him Winston) and his sister (let's call her Mandy), who has been staying with him and his husband for some time following the breakup of her marriage.

An Unfulfilled Wife

The kind sibling allowed Mandy to move in after she didn't want to live in her house alone, though this has released a cat amongst the family pigeons. The reason? He feels she was unfair to her husband, and the problem lies with her.

“There was no infidelity; there was no big scandal,” says Winston. “She told me that her husband wasn't being intimate enough with her.”

This premise may surprise many, considering the argument generally goes the other way, with husbands disappointed at their lack of quality time. However, Winston is unconvinced her account is true.

All She Thought About Was Being Intimate

“She said her husband had begun resisting even normal touches from her because,” from his perspective, “All she thought about was being intimate,” he continues. However, Winston adds that he doesn't believe this is the case and now pities her ex-husband, whom she compared to a roommate.

The idea that a marriage is only about being intimate was alarming to Mandy’s brother. Her claim that being intimate is the only thing that separates a partner from a roommate is abhorrent for Winston. The happily married man is confident that if his partner wanted chastity for a while, he would “respect that.”

A Marriage Is Built on Trust

He adds that his marriage is built on trust; he loves his partner, declaring, “I want him to be the person I do life with forever.”

Moreover, Winston belies scolding his sister recently for fetishizing an intimate moment between him and his husband. “I couldn't help but feel put off by her sexualizing the gesture,” explains the confused brother. “Intimacy can be sexual, but it doesn't have to be.”

Tough Love or Too Much?

Sadly, this led to a confrontation wherein Winston gave Mandy some tough, brotherly love and told her how her selfish mindset cost her a good marriage. So naturally, Mandy stormed out in anger. Winston is now unsure whether he went too far.

So, is Winston in the wrong here, or does Mandy have some growing up to do? The comments give Winston some much-needed insight.

Well Within His Rights

The first response is candid, with the thread leader saying that Mandy's joke was a “weird thing to say to your sibling.”

It Was Just a Joke

However, this is met with resistance, and the next responder is definitely on Team Mandy on this one. It was only a joke, bro!

Check Their Age

One observer thinks that considering both men are in their twenties, surely the tone of Mandy's comment was strong enough to send Winston to an online forum to vent. “If it was said in a joking manner,” states the contributor, “I doubt the post would be here.”

Still Working It Out

The following thread member is more confused than anything. “Maybe I'm being really privileged here, adds the commenter. “But how does OP, the original poster, being in a relationship with a man affect the story?” I think it is irrelevant; it could have been Mandy's sister.

Truth

“It's not a joke if only the one telling it finds it funny,” explains the next discussion member. I agree with this; there is no such thing as a one-way joke!

Winston Wins The Argument

Finally, someone points out how when jokes cross the line, they are bullying. “Telling someone a disparaging, deprecating statement and framing it as a joke isn't a bad joke,” laments our final poster. “It's bullying.”

What do you think about this scenario? Did Winston do the right thing?

