Diamonds in the Rough: 15 Outstanding Actor Performances in Otherwise Lackluster Films

Sometimes an actor's amazing talent can't save a bad film from being a complete trainwreck. Most critics and fans agree that even in a terrible movie, a talented actor can still deliver a scene-stealing performance, however.

1. Willem Dafoe, Death Note (2017)

Willem Dafoe's performance in the live-action adaptation of the anime Death Note is about the only good thing to happen for that film. He was perfectly cast and the only character that was seemingly well-written.

2. Jim Carrey, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Did you know that Jim Carrey turned down the role of Ace Ventura multiple times unless the team agreed to let him rewrite the character? Thus, a so-so script turned into an iconic movie!

3. Raul Julia, Street Fighter (1994)

In his final performance, Raul Julia gives everything he has in the Street Fighter movie. Sadly, it's not enough to save it from being one of many terrible video game movies that plagued the 1990s.

4. Jeremy Irons, Dungeons and Dragons (2000)

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is actually really good. The one from 2000, however, is absolutely terrible. Don't tell that to Jeremy Irons, who does his best to make it watchable.

5. Al Pacino, Jack and Jill (2003)

One of Adam Sandler's worst-rated films (which is quite the limbo bar to creep under), Jack and Jill, features Al Pacino as… Al Pacino. If there is any saving grace to a cross-dressing Adam Sandler dominating the screen, it is Pacino, who brings a breath of fresh air to an otherwise over-the-top, laugh-deprived comedy.

6. Charlize Theron, Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

While critics were not kind to Kristen Stewart-led Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlize Theron brought her usual intensity to the role of Ravenna, the evil queen determined to see Snow White's demise.

7. Jake Gyllenhaal, Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

Described as a “thriller about the contemporary art scene in Los Angeles,” Velvet Buzzsaw was always going to be a boom-or-bust film. While Gyllenhaal's turn as art critic Morf Vandewalt is worth viewers' time and attention, the movie as a whole was critically lashed.

8. Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to deliver the charm or compelling villains that its predecessor did, lead actor Andrew Garfield continued to solidify his reputation as a bonafide leading man in his second appearance as Peter Parker.

9. Ryan Reynolds, Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blade: Trinity translates in vampire speak to “money grab.” Wesley Snipes was arguably phoning it in and the film was an unmitigated critical disaster, but Ryan Reynolds was still in the midst of his come-up. With his trademark dry wit and facial hair like you've never seen before, Reynolds stole the largely forgettable show.

10. Idris Elba, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Every actor on this list brings the heat in every performance they deliver, embracing the “no roles off” mentality. So, even though Idris Elba almost certainly knew that Hobbs & Shaw was not going to take home any Oscars, he stole the show as the genetically enhanced villain Brixton.

11. Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

It's easy to argue that the Jurassic Park series has gone off the rails with the Jurassic World trilogy, but Chris Pratt remains thoroughly committed to the bit as Owen Grady.

12. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Batman and Robin (1997)

In the rare film that is able to achieve a sub-4 IMDb rating, Arnold Schwarzenegger's role as Mr. Freeze remains legendary. In a movie full of major stars let down by a brutal script, Schwarzenegger salvages the most entertainment value.

13. Ewan McGregor, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Perhaps no film in the modern era has failed to live up to expectations like Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. While some blame lies on the success of the original Star Wars films, there is no denying that this movie missed the mark in several aspects. Ewan McGregor's role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, however, was not one of this movie's shortcomings.

14. Eddie Redmayne, Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Jupiter Ascending may be a tough watch, but Eddie Redmayne absolutely nails his performance as Balem Abrasax. He truly went for it.

15. Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

It's not often that we're cheering for the villain in the movie, but Christian Bale was one of the better parts of the monstrosity that was Thor: Love and Thunder. Coming off of one of the best Thor movies, this movie was really saved by Bale's performance.

