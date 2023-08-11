15 Classic Black and White Movies That Still Pack a Punch

It can be overwhelming for film fans looking to dive into the world of black-and-white cinema. So many great films were (and still are) made in black and white, whether for budgetary or aesthetic reasons, that it’s hard to pick a good place to start. Stuck in this predicament, one movie lover takes to an online forum and asks for recommendations on classic black-and-white films that have aged well.

And, as expected, other cinephiles are delighted to recommend their favorite movies that fit the bill. Here's a list of some of the best classic films.

1 – Metropolis (1927)

Fritz Lang’s Metropolis wasn’t the first science fiction film, but it remains the most impactful and entertaining today. The film centers on a city divided into upper and lower classes and the arrival of a woman who may be able to breach their differences. But a villainous rich man orders a scientist to create a robot that resembles her to discredit her.

The movie’s message about class division and questions about the lines between advanced robots and humans are just as valuable today as they were almost 100 years ago.

2 – All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

The 1930 version of All Quiet on the Western Front is a much more faithful adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel of the same name than its 2022 counterpart, and that’s for the better. The film centers entirely on the lives of the young men who enlist in the army after being swept up in patriotism, only to discover that war is hell.

The film is often lighthearted, allowing the audience to spend time with the characters during joyous times, which makes the violence they experience that much more devastating.

3 – Double Indemnity (1944)

Perhaps the quintessential film noir, Double Indemnity features a flashback structure, voiceover, a femme fatale, and Venetian blinds. Based on the novel of the same name by James M. Cain, the film follows an insurance salesman who is seduced by an attractive housewife and convinced to help her murder her husband. It’s a thrilling, beautifully shot, and exceptionally acted movie that hasn’t lost anything over the last eighty years.

4 – The Night of the Hunter (1955)

While Double Indemnity may be quintessential noir, The Night of the Hunter mixes noir style with horror and fairy tale elements to deliver something unique. The film centers on two young siblings on the run from a murderous preacher (played perfectly by Robert Mitchum) who wants to know where their father hid the money he stole from a bank. It’s a gorgeously shot film that is equally beautiful, frightening, and uplifting.

5 – Paths of Glory (1957)

Stanley Kubrick made films in almost every genre, but he returned to the war genre the most. Paths of Glory is his first great war film, and it may well be because it’s more about the machinery of war than actual combat. Based on the novel of the same name by Humphrey Cobb, the film centers on a Colonel in the French army during World War I who desperately attempts to save his men from being executed for cowardice in an unwinnable battle.

6 – Throne of Blood (1957)

You can’t talk about great black-and-white films that have stood the test of time without talking about Akira Kurosawa. So the question becomes, which of his many great black-and-white films to mention? While there are many great answers, my favorite is Throne of Blood. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Throne of Blood moves the action to feudal Japan and delivers one of the most interesting and best cinematic adaptations of the play.

7 – Forty Guns (1957)

There are hundreds of black and white westerns, so picking just one is difficult, but Forty Guns is my favorite of the era, so I’m including it here. The film centers on a town ruled over by a wealthy cattle baron and a group of lawmen brothers who arrive to bring justice to the town.

But Forty Guns delivers more than that premise would usually offer; the baron is played by the one and only Barbara Stanwyck, and she soon develops a relationship with the lead lawman, complicating their conflict.

8 – The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

One of the most influential films ever made, The Passion of Joan of Arc taught the world how powerful closeups for faces could be. Director Carl Theodor Dreyer shoots star Renée Jeanne Falconetti’s face in such a way that every movement registers emotion. That’s a powerful formal choice this early in film history, but it’s even more effective in service of a story of a teenage girl on trial for heresy.

9 – In Cold Blood (1967)

An adaptation of the Truman Capote nonfiction novel of the same name, In Cold Blood tells the story of two young men who killed a family on their farm home in Kansas and their subsequent time on the run and in prison. It’s an insightful and often disturbing look into the things that lead people to kill and how they grapple with that in the aftermath. It’s also one of the most beautiful black-and-white films ever made.

10 – The Trial (1962)

Orson Welles’ The Trial is a surreal nightmare that fantastically brings the Kafka novel of the same name on which it’s based to life. There’s a sense of grandiose mystery in every moment of the film, whether the scene takes place in an open floor office that stretches as far as the eye can see or a stuffy bedroom. And Anthony Perkins does a fantastic job of holding the film together as the central character who is informed that he is on trial without specifics and attempts to prove his innocence against unknown charges.

11 – Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Alfred Hitchcock’s favorite of his films, Shadow of a Doubt centers on the relationship between a teenage girl and her lovable uncle who’s come to visit. But as the film goes on, the girl begins to realize that her uncle isn’t as magnanimous as he seems and may be using his visit as an excuse to hideout from authorities for shockingly violent crimes.

12 – Black Girl (1966)

Length does not indicate quality or effectiveness. Black Girl is just an hour long but packs a punch to this day. The film follows a young woman from a village outside Dakar, Senegal, who finds a job working with a French colonial family and accepts their invitation to return to France. But once there, instead of the luxurious life she had hoped to lead, she is cruelly mistreated. It’s a challenging but incredibly valuable film that is just as powerful today as it was when it was released.

12 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

One of the most popular Marilyn Monroe is the 1959 movie, Some Like It Hot. When two men witness a mob hit, they throw on disguises and pretend to be women in an all-female band. But as they travel around with the band, romantic feelings, and the hit men make the entire scheme hard.

12 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Based off the classic novel of the same name, a widowed lawyer and father of two, takes on a case to defend a Black man who was accused of a horrible crime. While taking on the case, he tries to teach his two young children about racial discrimination and what it means to do the right thing.

12 – Paper Moon (1973)

During the Great Depression, a con man ends up running from trouble with a little girl who may or may not be his daughter. As they travel along, the two become an unlikely pair.

Source: Reddit.