Today in “No Duh”: Any Amazon Employee Could Watch Changing You Through Your Ring Camera.

Ring, Ring! Who's there? A faceless Amazon employee watching your toddler sleep or peeping as you walk from the shower to the armoire.

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report concluded that Amazon, which purchased Ring for $1 billion in 2018, violated its customers' privacy “by allowing any employee or contractor to access consumers’ private videos and by failing to implement basic privacy and security protections.”

Allegations include that employees, third-party contractors, and even hackers could tap into customers' cameras at any time, without any particular reason. At this point, can anyone cite any credible reason to believe their connected devices aren't spying on them?

Details of The FTC Report Are Damning

Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, succinctly summarized Ring's egregious failures:

“Ring’s disregard for privacy and security exposed consumers to spying and harassment.” Yet, somehow, this direct indictment does not fully capture the degree to which Ring customers were violated.

Allegations leveled by the FTC (and substantiated by accounts from former employees and contractors) include:

Ring “deceived” customers by failing to disclose the access employees and contracts would have to video feeds

Ring used customer videos to train algorithms without informing the customer or obtaining consent

Ring allowed “egregious” violations of customers' privacy

When you look further into the details of those “egregious” privacy violations, you may rip the smart devices out of your home and yearn for the days of typewriters and sundials.

A Former Male Amazon Employee Admits To Spying on Female Customers

The New York Post published one of many hair-raising accounts that illustrate the unfettered access Amazon employees had to Ring camera feeds. One male employee admitted to:

Surveilling several female Ring camera owners over multiple months solely for personal motivations

Watching thousands of videos from these targeted female customers

Watching these women's feeds in bedrooms and bathrooms, where they were almost certainly in states of undress on a regular basis

That's stalking, plain and simple. Honestly, though, the most shocking part of this story is that anyone would place a Ring camera in their bathroom. Why? Those women should have known better, but don't take that as absolution for the deplorable behavior of the Amazon employee or higher-ups who failed to implement safeguards.

This harrowing story begs the question: What types of privacy violations occurred that employees did not volunteer to the authorities?

Amazon Admits Wrongdoing and Pays a Modest Fine

As part of an agreement with the FTC, Amazon will pay $5.8 million to settle the case and wash its hands of pervasive spying on customers. A subsidiary of Amazon (a company with nearly $500 billion in total assets as of mid-2023), Ring will shrug off the fine and keep charging forward into more households each year.

In addition to the financial settlement, the FTC ordered Ring to:

Delete certain data products and algorithms

Implement “a privacy and security program with novel safeguards on human review of videos”

Seriously guys, don't do it again, m'kay?

This de facto admission of responsibility is par for the course in the tech space. Massive players get caught red-handed, pretend it was an honest mistake, stick their hand out for the paltry slap, and continue operating with impunity.

For The Umpteenth Time, Your Connected Devices Are Not Your Friends

As story after story details surreptitious surveillance by your smart speakers, smart televisions, and Ring cameras, should we conclude that spying might be the point? Whether you chalk it up to hyper-intrusive consumer data mining or you want to assign more nefarious motives, it's clear that these privacy intrusions are a feature, not a bug.

One of Ring's taglines in marketing its indoor cameras was “See your home. Away from home.” If only customers had realized who the tagline was referring to, they might have stuck with a baby monitor or closed-circuit cameras.