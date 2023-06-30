Want To Score Amazon’s Extended Grubhub Deal? Sign Up by 7/5!

For the past year, many Amazon Prime members have been enjoying free take-out and grocery delivery thanks to the company's partnership with Grubhub. If you signed up for Grubhub through your Amazon Prime account, you got a year of Grubhub+ for free.

For those of us who missed out on last year's deal or want to keep taking advantage of free Grubhub+, we're in luck! Amazon is offering their Prime members a one-year extension on that deal.

Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Amazon Prime, explained the company is trying to ensure Prime memberships continue to increase in value. The partnership is just one perk.

“Prime members have enjoyed saving money on takeout with Grubhub+,” Ghani said in a statement, “and we are excited to deliver even more savings to those who already redeemed and those yet to redeem by adding another free year of Grubhub+ to Prime.”

Scoring The Deal

To take advantage of this sweet deal, you just need to sign up for Amazon Prime and Grubhub. After you've created your accounts, you need to connect your Grubhub to your Prime. Do this by July 5, and you'll get Grubhub+ free for two years.

Missing the July 5 deadline doesn't take you out of the running for this deal, however. You'll still get 12 months of Grubhub+ for free. The same terms apply to those of you who signed up last year; you'll automatically get another free year — as long as your Prime membership remains active.

Fine Print

While Grubhub+ orders offer free delivery for Prime members, the deal must be used at least once a month, each month, and must qualify for free delivery. This means the order needs to meet a minimum of $12.

But, users beware: not every restaurant or grocery store on Grubhub is part of the Grubhub+ program. So you'll need to pay attention to where you're ordering from to make sure you're picking a participating business. Otherwise, you'll be paying a delivery fee, and the order won't count toward the once-a-month rule.