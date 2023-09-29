Amazon Faces Legal Blitz Over Pricing Controversy

The Federal Trade Commission and prosecutors in 17 states are suing Amazon for allegedly abusing its position to inflate prices, overcharge sellers, and stifle competition.

The lawsuit filed in Washington's federal court on Tuesday alleges that the retail giant has violated federal and state antitrust laws after the FTC conducted a comprehensive investigation into the company's business practices, which found that it had created measures that deter sellers from offering products at lower prices on competing websites.

The FTC and states included in the lawsuit seek a permanent injunction against the retail giant that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in unlawful conduct, lossen its “monopolistic control,” and “restore competition.”

Amazon “Bury Listings”

Amazon has been accused of burying listings offering items at lower prices on other sites while charging third-party sellers high fees on its platform, forcing merchants to raise their prices.

“The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them,” FTC Chairman Lina Khan stated.

Amazon's lawyer, David Zapolsky, responded that the FTC is “wrong on the facts and the law,” warning that “If the FTC gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers, and reduced options for small businesses.”

Amazon has also been accused of degrading customers' experience by replacing search results with advertisements, favoring its brand products over other higher quality products, and charging exorbitant fees that force sellers to pay nearly half of their revenue to Amazon, as well as use their logistic services to make their products eligible for the Amazon Prime service, although many would rather use alternative means of fulfilling orders.

Although Amazon controls an estimated 40% of the online sales market, most sales through its site are facilitated by small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, while Amazon rakes in billions through fees and advertising, reportedly making $32.3 billion in revenue from third-party services in the last quarter alone.

Could The FTC Force a Break up of Amazon?

Most Amazon merchants rely on the company's fulfillment service to store and ship products to customers, a service Amazon has been consistently jacking up fees on for years.

It has been speculated that the FTC is seeking to force a breakup of the retail giant, which also dominates the cloud computing space and has increased its presence in the grocery and healthcare sectors. However, Khan has said: “At this stage, the focus is more on liability.”

Amazon has often faced allegations of undercutting third-party sellers on its platform by using sales data to assess what products are popular before creating competing products and boosting them on its site.

Booksellers and authors have also urged the Department of Justice to investigate what they call Amazon's “monopoly over the market of books and ideas.”

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of actions the FTC has taken against Amazon in the past few months. In June, the agency sued the retailer, alleging it was using deceptive practices to enroll consumers in Amazon Prime and making it difficult for customers to cancel their subscriptions once they had.

In May, Amazon was fined $ 25 million for violating child privacy laws and misleading parents over data deletion practices relating to its Alexa voice assistant.

Source: AP News