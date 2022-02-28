Amazon Prime Just Got More Expensive – Unless You Know These Tricks!

On February 18, 2022, Amazon let their existing members know that the cost of Amazon Prime will go from $12.99 to $14.99. The annual rate is also going up, from $119 to $139. That's a pretty big bump, although the first one they've done since 2018.

But let's face it, it's hard to beat Amazon – even with shipping delays during the worst months of Covid, you could still rely on them to, well, deliver.

No other online shopping website has quite the speed, service, and variety of products.

With the price hike, even with seemingly more content than you could watch or order, you may be asking, “Are the benefits really worth the costs?”

Good news! There are a few crafty ways that you can get free or considerably cheaper Prime benefits – entirely legally!

Membership Has Prime Privileges

But first, a quick review of just what you get as part of Prime membership – even if you don't pay for additional upgrades.

Shipping Costs

With Amazon Prime, you receive free two-day – or faster – shipping on literally millions of items. Without Prime, two-day shipping costs about $10. Place enough orders, and the money really starts to make a difference.

First Reads

Remember when Amazon was a book store? Relive that every month, with one to two free e-books offered to all Prime members.

Prime Video

An Amazon Prime membership also gives you access to Prime Video. Prime Video lets you stream many movies and TV series (including Amazon Originals) for free. You can also rent movies and add other streaming channels for an additional cost.

Photo and Video Storage

Got a lot of pictures on your phone? Amazon Photos is a storage service that can save and share your photos and memories. With Amazon Prime, you can save unlimited photos and get access to 5GB of video and file saving.

Prime Music

With Amazon Prime, you also gain access to Prime Music which lets you listen to over two million songs ad-free. You can upgrade to Prime Music Unlimited, you get access to an additional 8-10 million songs for a fee.

Prime Day

One of the most exciting perks of Amazon Prime is Prime Day. For two days each year Amazon offers exclusive deals and huge discounts to members.

There's also discounts at Whole Foods, Prime Reading and more!

9 Ways to Get a Free (or Cheaper) Amazon Prime Membership

As promised, here are nine ways you can get free (or cheap) Amazon Prime. Some of these methods only last for a little bit, but still… a dollar saved is a dollar earned.

1. Free Trial

Anybody on the internet can sign up for Amazon's 30-day free trial. All you have to do is:

Go to Amazon.com or Amazon.ca (depending on where you live)

Click on “all” on the left-hand side

Scroll down and click on “customer service” or “help.”

Type in the search bar “free trial”

Follow the instructions and prompts that pop-up

When you receive your free trial, you'll have access to all of Amazon Prime's benefits and perks. These include all the ones listed above and more. Of course, if you don't want to continue, don't forget to cancel before Amazon charges your credit card.

2. Late Package Workaround

This method isn't sure to work, but it's still worth a shot. If you're an Amazon member (Prime or otherwise) and your package arrives late, you can contact Amazon customer support and request them to give you a free month or two of Amazon Prime as compensation.

Usually, Amazon is pretty good about providing refunds and rebates for late packages, but Amazon Prime might be a stretch. How you can improve your odds of getting some free Amazon Prime via this method are:

Be polite and respectful when interacting with customer service.

Describe your situation in DETAIL to prove that you aren't trying to scam them and that you're telling the truth.

Talk about how you've been an Amazon customer for a long time and that this late package really inconvenienced you. You might even mention how you considered switching to other services because of this incident.

Be persistent with requesting compensation. In sales, they always say that you should ask five times before giving up (the same number of letters in the word “S A L E S”)

Follow these tips, and even if customer service doesn’t compensate you with an Amazon Prime membership, you're likely to receive at least a gift card or refund for your order.

3. Amazon Business Prime

If you don't actually care about all the perks and benefits of Amazon Prime and just need it for its two-day free shipping, you can consider asking your company for access to its Amazon Business Prime account.

Obviously, this only works if your company has a Business Prime account, but it doesn't hurt to ask. If you happen to use this method, remember that your package will probably ship to your company's address. Also, make sure to select “ship in Amazon packaging” if you're ordering something private so that your package isn't scrutinized by your entire office.

4. Amazon Prime Student

If you're currently a college or university student, you qualify for six months of free Amazon Prime. You'll get the free shipping perk, and most other ones, but may not have access to Kindle Owners' Lending Library.

Afterwards, if you decide to convert to full membership it'll only cost you half the price of a regular Amazon Prime membership.

5. Amazon Household

If you have a family member who has an Amazon Prime account, you can ask them to share it through Amazon Household. Amazon Household basically links different Amazon accounts to one Prime account and lets you share certain benefits:

Free shipping

Prime Video

Prime Reading

Audible

Amazon Photos

Someone's still paying for Prime, but if you still live at home, or are in school, your parents will likely add you to their Amazon Household.

But you don't have to be related. Ask around and see your friends or roommates would be willing to add you to their Amazon Household, especially if you offer to split the costs.

The one caveat to this method is that it's only available in certain markets worldwide (including the US and UK).

6. Metro by T-Mobile Phone Plan

If you sign up for Metro by T-Mobile's Unlimited Phone Plan, you also get access to free Amazon Prime. Technically, it's not “free” because you're paying for phone service, but if you're already paying for your phone and realize that $60/month is cheaper (and gets you more features), switching over isn't really an expensive addition.

In this sense, you can get Amazon Prime for “free” if you sign up for Metro's phone plan.

7. Split the Cost

In the same way that you can share Disney + or Netflix accounts, Amazon allows you to share a Prime account with your friends.

Each person adds separate addresses and credit cards. Each of you pays for your own stuff, and you'll all receive free shipping. Just be sure to pay attention at checkout to whose credit card you're using and which address you're sending the package to.

8. Use Different Emails and Payment Cards

This method is a little bit crafty and could potentially get you in trouble, but if you're really desperate for Amazon Prime, you can give it a shot. It basically involves continually signing up for Amazon Prime free trials with varying email addresses and credit cards.

Allegedly, before 2017 you could use the same credit card and just change your email addresses to play the “infinite free trial” game. But since then, people have started getting their accounts flagged. So… it's best that if you try this you use different credit cards to sign up for your trials.

Needless to say, use this method at your own risk. You COULD receive Amazon Prime for free, but you could also get your main accounts banned from Amazon for life if you get caught.

9. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

With an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you won't get free Amazon Prime, but you WILL save money on all your Amazon purchases.

If you use this card, you'll receive a welcome bonus of $100 that you can spend on Amazon items PLUS 5% back on all Amazon purchases… that's not bad! On top of that, you'll also receive 1-2% back on various everyday purchases and up to 10% back on select Amazon items.

Though it's not free Amazon Prime, with 5% back, you can earn back your membership fee with a few purchases a month.

One way or another, you can find a way to make Amazon Prime more affordable – and reap the benefits of membership.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.