Amazon Music Increases Monthly Subscription Fee

Amazon has increased the price of the unlimited streaming music services for some of its customers.

The Amazon Music Unlimited single-device plan (that allows one designated Echo or Fire TV to stream music) goes up by a dollar, rising from $3.99 to $4.99. For Prime members, it was $7.99 and is now $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year.

This updated pricing officially started on May 5. Customers will see the changes on their first bill following that date.

Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer Debt Consolidation, said that Amazon Prime increased its subscription cost not too long ago, so it was a matter of time until Amazon Music became more expensive.

“While I understand that price increases are necessary from time to time, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating for users – especially when these price increases come from a company like Amazon, which is booming in profits already,” Hill said. “This certainly won’t be the last time they increase their subscription either.”

For Non-Prime Members, Everything Remains Unchanged

For non-Prime customers, this price increase remains unchanged at the $9.99 per month price tag, meaning that Prime members will still get a small discount. The Unlimited family plan (only available to Prime members) will stay at $14.99 per month or $149 per year. The unlimited family plan allows its customers to stream music simultaneously on up to six devices.

The eCommerce giant is raising the prices. “To help us bring you even more content and features,” Amazon said in a customer notice on its site.

How People Feel About The Price Increase

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation, feels that this price increase is in line with other price increases across the streaming universe and will not dramatically shake up the marketplace.

“Amazon Music is running far behind Spotify in most demographics. Many Amazon Prime subscribers aren’t even aware that they have access to Amazon Music as part of their Prime membership,” Seuthe said.

Amazon Competes With Spotify And Apple Music

In the music-streaming space, Amazon Music Unlimited competes with Spotify and Apple Music, where both of these streaming services charge $9.99 per month for an individual plan.

For the first time in nearly four years, Amazon raised the price of its Prime memberships in the U.S. The annual fee jumped 17%, upping the cost to $139. In addition to this, the pay-per-month option rose from $12.99 to $14.99 monthly. Prime offers free shipping on millions of products and additional perks like unlimited access to their video component, with hundreds of original shows and films.

For the monthly, Amazon Music Unlimited offers its customers access to 90 million songs and podcasts, without ads, in audio formats including HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial Audio.

Music fans should know that Amazon Music Prime is included with the Prime membership at no additional cost. It offers a catalog of about 2 million songs. In addition, for students currently enrolled in a degree-granting college or university, Amazon Music Unlimited is available for $4.99 per month.

There Is Still Good News For Some

With this price increase for the Unlimited music subscription, there is good news for those on a trial or part of a promotional offer.

On the Amazon website, those who are signed up for a trial period or are part of a promotional offer will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of their promotion period. Once that period ends, Amazon will honor the original subscription price and applicable taxes for one billing cycle. The new pricing plus applicable taxes will affect the bill after that.

To find out what music plan you are on, you can visit your Amazon Music Settings.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Pixabay.