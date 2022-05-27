Before You Renew Amazon Prime, Read This

If you're an avid online shopper, nothing beats Amazon.

No other online shopping website has quite the speed, service, and variety of products. That being said, you may still wince at the Amazon Prime price tag of $119/year (or $12.99/month). “Are the benefits really worth the costs?” If this sounds like you, then you're in luck because there are actually a few crafty ways that you can get free Amazon Prime.

This post will cover nine ways that you can get one for free (or significantly cheaper than the normal cost!). We love Amazon Prime for ordering all of our favorite travel accessories but the benefits of membership are endless. Let's dive right in.

Some of these methods only last for a little bit, but still… a dollar saved is a dollar earned.

1. Free Trial

Anybody on the internet can sign up for Amazon's 30-day free trial. All you have to do is:

Go to Amazon.com or Amazon.ca (depending on where you live)

Click on “all” on the left-hand side

Scroll down and click on “customer service” or “help.”

Type in the search bar “free trial”

Follow the instructions and prompts that pop-up

When you receive your free trial, you'll have access to all of Amazon Prime's benefits and perks. These include all the ones listed above and more (like the Kindle lending library). When you sign up for the free trial, however, Amazon asks you to provide a credit card. Just be sure to cancel the membership before 30 days is up otherwise, you WILL start getting charged.

In these 30 days, feel free to use as many of Amazon Prime's features as you like (especially the free shipping component). If you're not in a rush, try to time your free trial with special events like Prime Day so you can REALLY get the most out of it.

2. Late Package Workaround

This method isn't sure to work, but it's still worth a shot. If you're an Amazon member (Prime or otherwise) and your package arrives late, you can contact Amazon customer support and request them to give you a free month or two of Amazon Prime as compensation.

Usually, Amazon is pretty good about providing refunds and rebates for late packages, but Amazon Prime might be a stretch. How you can improve your odds of getting some free Amazon Prime via this method are:

Be polite and respectful when interacting with customer service (nobody likes dealing with a hothead).

Describe your situation in DETAIL to prove that you aren't trying to scam them and that you're telling the truth.

Talk about how you've been an Amazon customer for a long time and that this late package really inconvenienced you. You might even mention how you considered switching to other services because of this incident.

Be persistent with requesting compensation. In sales, they always say that you should ask five times before giving up (the same number of letters in the word “S A L E S”)

Follow these tips, and even if customer service doesn’t compensate you with an Amazon Prime membership, you're likely to receive at least a gift card or refund for your order. (Anything is better than nothing).

3. Amazon Business Prime

If you don't actually care about all the perks and benefits of Amazon Prime and just need it for its two-day free shipping, you can consider asking your company for access to its Amazon Business Prime account.

Obviously, this only works if your company has a Business Prime account, but it doesn't hurt to ask. If you happen to use this method, remember that your package will probably ship to your company's address. Also, make sure to select “ship in Amazon packaging” if you're ordering something private so that your package isn't scrutinized by your entire office.

4. Amazon Prime Student

If you're currently a college or university student, you qualify for six months of free Amazon Prime. You'll get the free shipping perk, and most other ones, but may not have access to Kindle Owners' Lending Library. (Still, six months of free Prime??? I'd take that any day.)

After your six months of free Prime, if you decide to convert to full membership it'll only cost you half the price of a regular Amazon Prime membership. This means instead of $12.99/month; it will only cost you $6.49/month for all of Amazon Prime's benefits.

5. Amazon Household

If you have a family member who has an Amazon Prime account, you can ask them to share it through Amazon Household. Amazon Household basically links different Amazon accounts to one Prime account and lets you share certain benefits:

Free shipping

Prime Video

Prime Reading

Audible

Amazon Photos

This method will still cost some money (for whoever has the main Amazon account), but if you're still a kid, you can probably get by without paying if you're using your parent's Amazon Household.

If you aren't a kid mooching off your parents, you probably still have some friends who have Amazon Prime. Ask around and see if they'd be willing to add you to their Amazon Household (maybe you can split the costs).

The one caveat to this method is that it's only available in certain markets worldwide (including the US and UK).

6. Metro by T-Mobile Phone Plan

If you sign up for Metro by T-Mobile's Unlimited Phone Plan, you also get access to free Amazon Prime. Technically, it's not “free” because you need to pay for the phone service, but if you're already paying for your phone and realize that $60/month is cheaper (and gets you more features), switching over isn't really an expensive addition.

In this sense, you can get Amazon Prime for “free” if you sign up for Metro's phone plan.

7. Split the Cost

In the same way that you can share Disney + or Netflix accounts, Amazon allows you to share a Prime account with your friends.

How you can do this is by adding separate addresses and credit cards for each person. Each of you can pay for your own stuff, and you'll all receive free shipping. Just be sure to pay attention at checkout to whose credit card you're using and which address you're sending the package to.

Even though this way isn't free at all, it does allow you to reduce the costs of Amazon Prime significantly. (If you partner up with just one friend, you can save $49 a year!)

8. Use Different Emails and Payment Cards

This method is a little bit crafty and could potentially get you in trouble, but if you're really desperate for Amazon Prime, you can give it a shot. It basically involves continually signing up for Amazon Prime free trials with varying email addresses and credit cards.

Allegedly, before 2017 you could use the same credit card and just change your email addresses to play the “infinite free trial” game. But since then, people have started getting their accounts flagged. So… it's best that if you try this you use different credit cards to sign up for your trials.

Needless to say, use this method at your own risk. You COULD receive Amazon Prime for free, but you could also get your main accounts banned from Amazon for life if you get caught.

9. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

With an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you won't get free Amazon Prime, but you WILL save money on all your Amazon purchases.

If you use this card, you'll receive a welcome bonus of $100 that you can spend on Amazon items PLUS 5% back on all Amazon purchases… that's not bad! On top of that, you'll also receive 1-2% back on various everyday purchases and up to 10% back on select Amazon items.

Though it's not free Amazon Prime, with 5% back, you can earn back your membership fee with a few purchases a month.

At the end of the day, you CAN get free Amazon Prime if you put in the work.

